Extraordinarily Rare Animal Caught On Camera In Minnesota
Recently a very rare citing of a very rare animal was caught on a trail camera in Minnesota. Researchers with the Voyageurs Wolf Project in northern Minnesota were lucky enough to capture video of a “very rare” blond wolf. Voyageurs Wolf Project posted the video on their Facebook...
Two Bucks Found Floating Dead In Minnesota Lake With Locked Antlers
Boy, this is sad to see. Two bucks were found with their antlers locked together, dead, floating in a lake in Minnesota. I traced down who took the photo to get the story of how this happened, and what took place after. Warning, these images could be graphic to some readers.
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
5 Grizzly Bears Come Barreling Towards A Pair Of Hunters
Well, that’s the last thing you want to ever happen when you’re out in the woods. I mean, most people aren’t to fond of a singular bear charging at them, let alone FIVE heading in your direction. Grizzlies can weigh upwards of 700-pounds and are absolute killers, with a keen sense of smell, jaw-dropping speed, and fantastic hunting abilities. This video shows a mature male grizzly begins to chase of four other grizzly bears from his territory. Hunters are watching […] The post 5 Grizzly Bears Come Barreling Towards A Pair Of Hunters first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Minnesota Wolf That Has Grown Extra Tooth Discovered, Baffling Biologists
"Some folks would assume that a physical abnormality such as this must come from inbreeding," an expert told Newsweek. "But there is no evidence of this."
Mountain Lion Ragdolls Unlucky Deer On California Front Porch
Right in your backyard (well, front yard technically) but just a little too close to home. Mountain lions or cougars are stealthy killers. Widely known for their masterful hunting abilities, they hit hard and fast going right for the kill zone every time, nailing the neck of the prey. They...
a-z-animals.com
Black Deer: How Rare Are Melanistic Deer and What Causes It?
If you’ve ever wondered why some deer are black, you must know this isn’t a simple coat pattern! It’s a condition called melanism, and we’re here to tell you everything about it! Keep reading to learn what melanism is, what causes melanism, and how rare melanistic deer are! Moreover, you’ll find out what makes melanistic deer different from albino and piebald deer!
Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It
Bears are too smart and too curious for their own good. They are always snooping around, looking for food, and they are not always the most fearful of other animals either, completely willing to approach when curiosity gets the better of them. Other than the protection of their cubs, it’s pretty much just mate and food, but mostly food. Where they’re going to get food, how much food, and what kind of food. I’ve seen them dig through garbage bins […] The post Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Watch an Enormous Grizzly Bear Attack a Family of Denned-Up Black Bears
Anyone who’s spent any time outside knows that Mother Nature can be brutal. Leopard seals eat penguins. Red-tailed hawks eat cottontails. Crocodiles devour wildebeests. So forth and so on. It’s the circle of life and death. But some moments of predation are more shocking than others—like this video...
VIDEO: Man Catches Mountain Lion Having Roadside Feast in Montana
VIDEO: Man Catches Mountain Lion Having Roadside Feast in Montana Video Wildlife ...
Incredibly Rare Wandering Cougar Caught on Video
"The cameras that we set-up to get footage of wolves do pick up footage of relatively cryptic wildlife in our area from time to time," researcher Thomas Gable told Newsweek.
Grizzly Ambushes Mother Moose And Her Two Calves In Denali National Park
This here is an absolute killer of an animal. The ambush is a classic hunting technique used be hunters across the globe. The old “hurry up and wait” game. It involves setting up in an area where an animal is likely to pass through and waiting there quietly until that happens.
Bear Cub Has The Time Of Its Life Trying To Catch Snowflakes
We’ve all seen the nightmarish videos of bears mauling other creatures, further proving the brutality of nature. Needless to say, these videos are the reason why I’m tempted to bring a baseball bat to a normal hike, in fear I might encounter a 500-pound bear in the woods.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Hyena Save a Warthog From a Leopard
You never know what you’re getting into when you step into the wild. A shocking interaction happened between three wild animals and thanks to someone filming in the right place and right time, we’re able to witness it for ourselves. Let’s set the scene, starting with a sleeping...
Huge Black Bear Appears on a Missouri Backwoods Trail Cam Video
Trail cam videos can be entertaining to watch especially when they capture the multitude of wildlife that frequent the backwoods of Missouri. A new trail cam share shows a very large visitor that wandered by. Can you say huge black bear?. This video that was just uploaded to YouTube a...
WATCH: Two Black Bears Have the Time of Their Lives Exploring Florida Front Porch
Last Sunday, two curious black bears were caught on a security camera stumbling around a front porch in Florida. The video starts with one bear approaching the porch by walking between two parked sedans in the driveway. Its fellow furry friend is already on the porch, causing a commotion as it knocks something over and creates a loud noise. The noise outside then causes the dogs inside to start barking.
click orlando
What animal is that? Trail cams give people deep glimpse of wildlife in woods
Animal observing at a zoo or aquarium are popular activities for many, but some have decided to take it to a new level. In spots throughout the country, people have placed trail cams deep in the woods to capture videos of animals and what they are doing. Whether animals are...
Home invasion: Sharing your home with unwelcome stink bugs and lady beetles?
As temperatures outside drop with fall and the coming of winter, many of us in the High Country will experience a home invasion of bugs. This is especially true for two insects: the scary-looking stink bug and the small, spotted lady beetle (often called a ladybug). Each of these bugs is “not from around here” but originally native to Asia. In the case of the stink bug, which can be damaging to plants, their presence is accidental, while the beneficial lady beetle was initially brought into the U.S. on purpose. Regardless, many people find these insects a nuisance during the...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Hidden Leopard Hunt a Jackal, Hunting Birds
Leopards are known for being stealthy hunters. In this video, a leopard is able to stalk a jackal who is also hunting for his own dinner among a flock of birds. The leopard crouches in tall grass on the African savannah. This video was taken in Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, a wildlife preserve on the border of South Africa and Botswana. Leopards can thrive in a variety of environments, including savannahs like this one. They need plenty of places to stalk their prey and the tall grass provides just the right amount of cover.
pethelpful.com
How Do Squirrels Climb Trees?
Kristie Leong M.D. is a family practitioner with a strong background in nutrition. Squirrels are amazing animals, but one thing that makes them so fascinating is their ability to climb trees. They can jump from branch to branch while they're scampering around, but they can also climb trees backward and forward as well. This is a skill that most animals don't have.
