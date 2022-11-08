ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

videtteonline.com

ISU remembers those who served, ISU's history with Veterans Day Ceremony

Illinois State University hosted a Veterans Day Ceremony to honor those who have served the United States in the armed forces. President of ISU Terri Goss Kinzy spoke at the ceremony, describing her pride for ISU’s designation as a military-friendly school and its rich history of service to the armed forces.
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

Kat Walk RSO inspires students to step out of comfort zone, onto runway

The Kat Walk is a new registered student organization at Illinois State University, inspired by the organization of the same name at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The Kat Walk focuses on print and runway modeling. Print modeling includes catalogs and billboards, while runway modeling is walking on the catwalk. Senior...
25newsnow.com

3 Pekin Police officers among those honored with award, appreciation

MOLINE (25 News Now) - 3 Pekin Police officers are being recognized for their efforts in saving the life of a 4-year-old boy who fell into a Pekin area lake in February. Officer Wesley Washburn received the First Responder Hero Award and officers Nick Appell and Caleb Boyer received Certificates of Appreciation from Black Hawk College after being nominated by community members for demonstrating a willingness to place their own lives at risk for others or have dedicated themselves to the service of others.
PEKIN, IL
videtteonline.com

Extending Empathy Project, American Democracy Project address intersectionality in elections

Illinois State University’s Extending Empathy Project and American Democracy Project hosted its virtual watch party for the 2022 midterm election. The Extending Empathy Project was created to explore how people understand one another. The panelists featured were Director of School of Communication Steven Hunt, psychology professor Scott Jordan and...
1470 WMBD

Family members: Homicide victim couldn’t be intended target

PEORIA, Ill. – Friends and family of Peoria’s 23rd homicide victim say they believe the shots fired that claimed his life, weren’t intended for him. Merian Smith, 15, was declared brain dead Wednesday morning, according to the Peoria County Coroner. Family members say he was riding a...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Police say gun violence down in C-U, amidst overnight murder

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — “It’s disheartening, it’s concerning, this is my community, I’ve grown up in this community,” Lieutenant Ben Newell with the Champaign Police Department said when discussing gun violence in the Champaign area.  Champaign was one of two police departments to announce a significant reduction in gun violence over the last year, and […]
URBANA, IL
KICK AM 1530

Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew

If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Urbana Schools on soft lockdown after new threat

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana High and Middle Schools are under a soft lockdown after school officials said the district received another threatening phone call Wednesday morning. Officials said the threat received on Wednesday was the same as a threat the district received on Monday – that students would be killed in a mass shooting. […]
URBANA, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Election spotlight: Champaign County Sheriff

Note: Official results for this race have not been posted yet. Stay tuned for updates. Race update Wednesday, 12:20 a.m. Incomplete results of early voting, mail-in and election day ballots at the time of update show that Democrat Dustin Heuerman is ahead with 31,334 votes. Republican John Brown has 27,077 votes.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

State’s Attorney job goes to Johnson

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Kevin E. Johnson has officially been elected as Tazewell County’s next State’s Attorney over Gabe Casey. Johnson received 29,598 votes and Casey received 5,869 votes. Former Tazewell County State’s Attorney Stewart Umholtz resigned in July to run for resident circuit court judge of...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Germantown Hills approves school building bonds

GERMANTOWN HILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The residents of Germantown Hills School District #69 approved the district issuing $7,000,000 in building bonds Tuesday. 1,544 voted to approve the bonds, while 1,520 voted to reject them.
GERMANTOWN HILLS, IL
1470 WMBD

Germantown Hills athletic complex still in flux following Election Day

GERMANTOWN HILLS, Ill. – Officials in the Germantown Hills School District say the election is technically not over for them. At issue: while voters overwhelmingly rejected a property tax increase for the school district by an almost two to one margin, a separate referendum on whether to issue seven million dollars in bonds to help build a long-planned-for athletic complex is almost 50-50, with the difference between yes and no being two dozen votes.
GERMANTOWN HILLS, IL

