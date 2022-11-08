Read full article on original website
videtteonline.com
ISU alum's tragic passing creates Kristian Philpotts Memorial Scholarship for pre-vet students
Those who knew him described Kristian Philpotts as passionate, kind and someone with an immense love for animals. According to professor of agronomy and soil sciences Rob Rhykerd, in his time as a student, Kristian Philpotts made a lasting impression, not just as an exceptional student but as a generous person and leader.
videtteonline.com
ISU remembers those who served, ISU's history with Veterans Day Ceremony
Illinois State University hosted a Veterans Day Ceremony to honor those who have served the United States in the armed forces. President of ISU Terri Goss Kinzy spoke at the ceremony, describing her pride for ISU’s designation as a military-friendly school and its rich history of service to the armed forces.
videtteonline.com
Kat Walk RSO inspires students to step out of comfort zone, onto runway
The Kat Walk is a new registered student organization at Illinois State University, inspired by the organization of the same name at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The Kat Walk focuses on print and runway modeling. Print modeling includes catalogs and billboards, while runway modeling is walking on the catwalk. Senior...
videtteonline.com
Editorial: Use Veteran's Day as opportunity to honor, provide for those who have served
The first celebration of Veteran’s Day took place in Birmingham, Alabama in 1947. Originally named “Armistice Day,” the date commemorated the end of World War I fighting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918. Congress passed a bill officially titling the day “Veteran’s Day” in 1954.
25newsnow.com
3 Pekin Police officers among those honored with award, appreciation
MOLINE (25 News Now) - 3 Pekin Police officers are being recognized for their efforts in saving the life of a 4-year-old boy who fell into a Pekin area lake in February. Officer Wesley Washburn received the First Responder Hero Award and officers Nick Appell and Caleb Boyer received Certificates of Appreciation from Black Hawk College after being nominated by community members for demonstrating a willingness to place their own lives at risk for others or have dedicated themselves to the service of others.
25newsnow.com
Peoria mayor reveals personal connection to city’s latest homicide victim
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Mayor Rita Ali’s community effort to solve gun violence in Peoria met again earlier today. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the Safety Net program is searching for solutions and that it’s been successful so far - because they’re getting more people involved.
videtteonline.com
Extending Empathy Project, American Democracy Project address intersectionality in elections
Illinois State University’s Extending Empathy Project and American Democracy Project hosted its virtual watch party for the 2022 midterm election. The Extending Empathy Project was created to explore how people understand one another. The panelists featured were Director of School of Communication Steven Hunt, psychology professor Scott Jordan and...
1470 WMBD
Family members: Homicide victim couldn’t be intended target
PEORIA, Ill. – Friends and family of Peoria’s 23rd homicide victim say they believe the shots fired that claimed his life, weren’t intended for him. Merian Smith, 15, was declared brain dead Wednesday morning, according to the Peoria County Coroner. Family members say he was riding a...
Police say gun violence down in C-U, amidst overnight murder
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — “It’s disheartening, it’s concerning, this is my community, I’ve grown up in this community,” Lieutenant Ben Newell with the Champaign Police Department said when discussing gun violence in the Champaign area. Champaign was one of two police departments to announce a significant reduction in gun violence over the last year, and […]
25newsnow.com
Family of Samuel Vincent Richmond demands “accountability” and “transparency” during investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The family of Samuel Vincent Richmond is calling for transparency and accountability as the investigation into his death continues. His family spoke Tuesday evening during a rally for Richmond, nicknamed “Meatman,” held at City Hall in downtown Peoria. The 59-year-old was shot and...
Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew
If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
25newsnow.com
Flipping McLean County: 91st District candidates talk about what comes next
BLOOMINGTON/NORMAL (25 News Now) - The race results for the 91st Illinois House seat are historically unusual for the region, with the redrawn district including many areas that have consistently voted Republican in the past. But Tuesday night’s winner is the district’s first Democrat in 40 years. The...
videtteonline.com
ISU cross country breaks into program's record books at NCAA Midwest Regional
COLUMBIA, Mo. — It was a historic Friday for the Illinois State cross country team at the NCAA Midwest Regional, with five of its members putting their name inside the top-10 of ISU’s record books. The women’s side placed 14th overall in a pool of 32 teams. Meanwhile,...
Urbana Schools on soft lockdown after new threat
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana High and Middle Schools are under a soft lockdown after school officials said the district received another threatening phone call Wednesday morning. Officials said the threat received on Wednesday was the same as a threat the district received on Monday – that students would be killed in a mass shooting. […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Election spotlight: Champaign County Sheriff
Note: Official results for this race have not been posted yet. Stay tuned for updates. Race update Wednesday, 12:20 a.m. Incomplete results of early voting, mail-in and election day ballots at the time of update show that Democrat Dustin Heuerman is ahead with 31,334 votes. Republican John Brown has 27,077 votes.
Central Illinois Proud
State’s Attorney job goes to Johnson
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Kevin E. Johnson has officially been elected as Tazewell County’s next State’s Attorney over Gabe Casey. Johnson received 29,598 votes and Casey received 5,869 votes. Former Tazewell County State’s Attorney Stewart Umholtz resigned in July to run for resident circuit court judge of...
Illinois Vacation Rental Ruse: More Alleged Victims Come Forward, Say They've Lost Thousands
Gorgeous in its rental listing but with an ugly downside, a lakeside vacation rental ruse near Peoria continues to rack up victims, many of whom say they are out thousands of dollars with no R&R to show for it. NBC 5 Responds first exposed problems surrounding the downstate Norris Outdoor...
Central Illinois Proud
Germantown Hills approves school building bonds
GERMANTOWN HILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The residents of Germantown Hills School District #69 approved the district issuing $7,000,000 in building bonds Tuesday. 1,544 voted to approve the bonds, while 1,520 voted to reject them.
1470 WMBD
Germantown Hills athletic complex still in flux following Election Day
GERMANTOWN HILLS, Ill. – Officials in the Germantown Hills School District say the election is technically not over for them. At issue: while voters overwhelmingly rejected a property tax increase for the school district by an almost two to one margin, a separate referendum on whether to issue seven million dollars in bonds to help build a long-planned-for athletic complex is almost 50-50, with the difference between yes and no being two dozen votes.
