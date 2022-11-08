Read full article on original website
Up North Voice
‘Santa Train’ coming back to Northeast Michigan
NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
Past weather data shows we will have our last 70 degree day for months
One more warm day is on the way. In fact it will be a very warm day. Looking at past weather data, Thursday should be our last 70 degree day until next spring. Pretty much all of the southern half of Lower Michigan will hit at least 70 degrees Thursday. A high temperature of 70 degrees should be felt as far north as Traverse City and Alpena.
Dream home sits on Michigan’s Caribbean-turquoise Torch Lake on market for $3.7M
BELLAIRE, MI - Someone’s future dream home is sitting right on the lake known as Michigan’s little slice of the Caribbean. This home on Torch Lake is the MLive dream home of the week where we feature a property for sale every Wednesday. Located at 3778 Torch Lake...
Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons
A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
interlochenpublicradio.org
A main drag through downtown TC opens to two-way traffic this week
Drivers will have to slow their roll on a few of Traverse City’s busiest downtown streets starting this week. The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority is hoping for better pedestrian safety as new directions for busy downtown streets roll out this week. The most important change is on State...
Inside the Race for the New 103rd District
Meredith St. Henry has been in Traverse City outside the Governmental Center Tuesday night, keeping us updated on the race to represent the newly drawn 103rd State House District. The newly drawn district is made up of Leelanau County along with parts of Grand Traverse and Benzie counties. Republican State...
‘They Deserve Better’ – Report Shows a Quarter of Michigan Veterans Are Struggling to Pay Bills
Veterans across the country were honored Friday, while many others in Michigan struggle to pay their bills. The United Way of Michigan put out a report from 2019 that shows more than a quarter of veterans in our state are below the ALICE Threshold. The Threshold looks at the minimum income level necessary for a family to survive. According to the United Way of Northwest Michigan, a family of four living in the region must make over $60,000 a year in order to survive. So the Executive Director of the United Way of Northwest Michigan, Seth Johnson, says the number of vets struggling could be even higher.
Fox17
76-year-old man sentenced for planting bombs at northern Michigan phone stores
BAY CITY, Mich. — The man who pleaded guilty to leaving explosives outside two northern Michigan smartphone stores in September 2021 has been sentenced to more than six years in prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Eastern and Western Districts of Michigan say 76-year-old John Douglas Allen of Whittemore,...
Local Voters React to the Passing of Abortion Proposal
Voters decided the fate of three statewide proposals, and while all three of them passed, the one many had their eye on was Proposal Three. State Proposal Three aims to protect abortion access in Michigan as it was under Roe vs. Wade. It received the most signatures of any petition in the state to get on the ballot, and in Grand Traverse County, 57% of voters voted yes.
Fox17
Nessel issues subpoenas to local tree company accused of overcharging clients
LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has sent out subpoenas to a local tree company on suspicions it violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. The state alleges Michigan’s Choice Tree Service overcharged clients for its services and went against promises that customers would not owe money for expenses that weren’t covered by insurance.
UpNorthLive.com
Shots fired in Alcona County; public asked to avoid area
ALCONA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Alcona County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the area near Black River Road and Roe Road in Caledonia Township, after a complaint of shots fired. In a press release, the sheriff's office described this as an "ongoing critical incident." "We believe...
UpNorthLive.com
AP: Betsy Coffia wins election for State House District 103
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Associated Press is reporting Betsy Coffia has won the race for the State House for District 103. AP reported Coffia received 27,805 votes against incumbent Jack O’Malley’s 27,040, a difference of 765.
