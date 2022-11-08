ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The Record-Setting $2.04 Billion Jackpot

By Jason Hall
97.5 WAMZ
97.5 WAMZ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HG8iF_0j3IM8Tx00
Photo: Getty Images

One player won Monday's record-setting Powerball jackpot .

A ticket purchased in California matched all six numbers to win the estimated grand prize of $2.04 billion ($997.6 million), the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website .

Additionally, one player in Florida matched the five white ball numbers to win $2 million with the Power Play option, while 22 winners from 16 states matched the five white ball numbers to win $1 million.

Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 10-33-41-47-56

POWERBALL: 10

POWER PLAY: 2x

Results from the record-setting Monday night drawing were pending Tuesday (November 8) morning before finally being revealed at around 10:00 a.m. ET.

“Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed,” the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press prior to the numbers being revealed.

The association initially issued a separate statement to the AP confirming the delay nearly three hours after Monday's Powerball drawing.

On Tuesday, the association shared a new statement acknowledging that it was “in communication with the lottery throughout the night as it works to resolve the issue," according to the AP .

“Like the rest of America, Powerball is eager to hold its drawing for the world record jackpot, however, protecting the integrity of the draw is of upmost importance, even if that means a further delay,” the statement said.

Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $1.9 billion ($929.1 cash value) -- the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history -- after zero players matched all six numbers during the $1.6 billion drawing on Saturday (November 5) night.

The $1.586 billion ($983.5 million cash value) Powerball drawing on January 13, 2016 set the previous record for the world's largest jackpot for both cash value and annuity.

Three Mega Millions games have also exceeded $1 billion.

The Powerball jackpot reset to $20 million after a player in Pennsylvania won the $205.9 million jackpot on June 30.

Three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee won the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016, which set the record for the world's largest jackpot (cash value and annuity) and was the ninth largest cash value per ticket.

Mega Millions' jackpot reached $1.337 billion on Friday, July 29, 2022, before a player in Illinois matched all six numbers. The jackpot was the second largest cash value ticket in lottery history.

The Powerball and Mega Millions games previously offered a combined jackpot of more than $1.7 billion in January 2021.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions Gold Ball or Powerball in each respective game.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
Gizmodo

If You're Playing the Powerball Lottery, Here's How to Improve Your (Infinitesimal) Chances of Winning

Saturday’s drawing in the Powerball multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion. That’s the third-largest lottery prize ever in U.S. history. But big prizes come with small odds. A player who buys a single ticket for the November 5th Powerball only has a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning. You’re way more likely to get hit by lightning.
KANSAS STATE
CBS Chicago

Powerball the most common numbers drawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Without fail, as the Powerball jackpot rises to insane levels, the players come out in droves.And it's happened again: A surge of players has lifted the Wednesday Powerball Jackpot to at least $1.2 billion--the second time the Powerball jackpot has reached that amount.So, many rookies often ask: What are the most common Powerball numbers drawn?We are here to help!According to USA Mega, which collects data for the past 801 drawings (dating back to 10/7/15), 61, 32, 21, 63, and 69 are the five most popular. The most popular Powerball number is 24.For those contrarians in the crowd, here are...
CHICAGO, IL
WPTV

20 States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks To Eligible Residents

Although the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in September, inflation also remained near a 40-year high. As a result, many families are living paycheck to paycheck. While the IRS has made adjustments that could mean lower tax rates for many next year, the federal government has no plans to send out more stimulus checks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

What you should do if you win $1bn Powerball jackpot, according to experts

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1bn for only the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history.The current jackpot, which would become the second-largest in Powerball history and the fifth largest jackpot in US lottery history if a player wins Monday’s drawing, means the winner would walk away with $497.3m in cash.The increase in the Powerball prize comes after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night, as noted by Powerball, with the next drawing taking place on Monday 31 October. The drawing on Halloween will mark the 38th draw in the jackpot run, as there have...
97.5 WAMZ

97.5 WAMZ

Louisville, KY
5K+
Followers
796
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT

Kentuckiana's #1 For Country

 https://wamz.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy