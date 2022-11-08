Read full article on original website
These Cars Might Be Beyond Saving…
Everybody has seen some pretty funky looking cars before but nothing compares to the absolute mental gymnastics that are guys trying to justify purchasing some down right destroyed automobiles. Take Dennis Collins for example, a man who has bought some of the most stunning automobiles in the country. His highly admirable enthusiasm for cars is something we should all aspire to but it can often blind him as it does all of us from time to time.
Buying These Cars Will Lose You Money Faster
Any car buyer has heard the old saying that once you’ve driven a new vehicle off the dealer lot, it depreciates by 50%. That’s nowhere near true, but like many old saws, there’s a grain of truth in the comment, as new autos do lose value once they hit the open road, and that depreciation tends to hit the gas pedal harder the longer you’ve owned the vehicle.
Road & Track
The Top 16 Vehicles Most Likely to Reach 200,000 Miles
People go into the car dealership saying they want a “reliable car, one that’s going to last.” But how do you know how long something’s going to last? Well, the people over at iSeeCars.com gathered up the mileage listed on 11.8 million used cars traded in during 2020 and started tallying them up. And guess what? Big SUVs rule!
This 1953 Olds 88 Has Great Custom Touches and it is Selling This Weekend
Bring home this striking Olds with classic style. 1950s Oldsmobiles are some of the most desirable classic cars on the vintage collectors market because of their advanced performance and beautiful style. These cars follow very similar body styling cues to the famous Tri-Five Chevys we all know and love while at the same time offering far more luxury and comfort features. Who can forget the beautiful swooping lines, whitewall tires, and big V8 engines that these steel-bodied masterpieces were known for? Speed, luxury, and comfort were critical focal points for the creators of these cars, but we know you're not here just to read about the great car. If you happen to be one of the incredible enthusiasts who are willing to take on a piece of automotive history of your own, then this is going to be the perfect car for you.
Car buyer gets burned after paying thousands for warranty that doesn’t exist
A Tampa car buyer wanted to know why he spent thousands on an extended warranty for his used Mercedes that didn't exist. That's when he made a call for action to Jackie Callaway.
Four car depreciation hacks that could save you thousands on a new or used car when it’s time for a trade-in
THE best hacks to maintain the value of your car have finally come to the surface, courtesy of Kelley Blue Book. Just paying attention to maintenance and doing the work to sell your own car could save you tons of cash. Car depreciation, the dropping of value in an aging...
iPhones have a hidden keyboard that lets you type faster
We’re all used to typing away on our phones, but did you know there’s a way we could all be doing it faster? The QWERTY keyboard is used by millions of people around the world everyday. However, there’s a new keyboard people can access with the latest update which is potentially quicker. iPhone users who downloaded the latest iOS 16 update can now use the Dvorak keyboard. Despite the fact it’ll be unfamiliar to many people, it’s not a new concept in and of itself. The keyboard was first used back in 1936 after being invented by psychologist August Dvorak. Sign up...
Signs your car battery needs to be replaced
TIMELY car battery replacement will make or break your engine’s ability to start consistently. Knowing when to change this vital vehicle component means having the ability to recognize some specific warning signs that will tell you when your car battery needs to be replaced. Signs your car battery needs...
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: Only $2,000 for this great-looking electric Vintage VW bus, with a small twist
There’s something fun about trademark infringement reproducing retro-looking vehicles in an electric form factor. You get all of the exciting, old school design vibes that today’s automotive culture is sorely lacking, yet in a modern vehicle that doesn’t require two hours of wrenching for every hour of driving.
boatingmag.com
Electric vs. Gasoline Tow Vehicles
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Boating email newsletter. Subscribe to Boating magazine for $14 for 1 year and receive 4 bonus digital issues. The age of electric vehicles (EVs) has arrived. As the world seeks solutions to climate change, replacing internal-combustion vehicles with EVs has emerged as one strategy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi looks like a beast on the freeway as delivery date nears
It’s only a few weeks before the Tesla Semi’s first customer deliveries. With this in mind, the electric vehicle maker seems determined to test its Class 8 all-electric truck as much as possible before it hands over the first batch of the vehicles to its customers. Over the...
CAR AND DRIVER
Someone Managed to Put Nearly 250,000 Miles on a 2022 Honda Civic
This 2022 Honda Civic for sale in Texas has nearly 250,000 miles on the odometer. Its previous owner was a medical courier who regularly delivered supplies between Houston and Dallas. It's listed for $17,899, which isn't as cheap as you might think given its history. A used Honda Civic for...
I’m a motoring expert – here are eight ways to make your fuel last longer during the cost of living crisis
A MOTORING expert has revealed eight ways to make your fuel last longer during the cost of living crisis. Simple adjustments to the way motorists drive their cars can lead to better fuel efficiency. Before hitting the road, car owners should be seeking out the most reasonable fuel prices in...
iPhone 14 users are about to get a fantastic free upgrade
There's a new iPhone feature and it could save many lives
electrek.co
This electric bike shifts itself, and I’m not sure how: Evelo Omega Review
The Evelo Omega is the most technologically advanced electric bicycle I’ve tried in over 10 years. Other bikes are faster, throw out more power, or load up with IoT gadgets, but the Evelo Omega pushes the boundaries of eBike tech by removing the gear shifter from the handlebars entirely.
CNBC
These 10 used cars have held their value the most
While some used cars have maintained their value more than usual, that could shift as prices on pre-owned vehicles continue easing. The model with the least depreciation over the last five years is the Jeep Wrangler, a new study shows. Using your used car as a trade-in when you purchase...
Autoblog
Cars with the best resale value in 2022
Car shopping is still crazy. New inventory is recovering but still not meeting demand, and used car prices are all over the map. Some models seem less popular than others, and their prices reflect that, but some used cars have actually increased in value over the years, which is a nearly unheard-of turn of events. iSeeCars, an analytics and car shopping firm, runs several research studies throughout the year to judge car prices and trends, and its latest depreciation study holds a few surprises.
This Razor-Sharp Go-Fast Cruiser Looks Like a Sports Car for the Water
Gaze at a Porsche 911—any Porsche 911—and you instantly recognize it as a Porsche. Same with pretty much any Lamborghini or Aston Martin. Ferrari? Not so much these days. But spy the thrusting, razor-sharp, reverse-angle bow of Pardo’s brand-new GT52, and there’s no mistaking it for anything other than the latest go-fast cruiser from Italy’s Cantiere del Pardo. “See it, and you instantly know what it is,” Pardo brand ambassador Heigo Paartalu tells Robb Report during a walk-through of the new GT52 at the recent Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. The first in Pardo’s new GT range—there’s a 75-footer coming next year—this GT52...
This Honda Hybrid Truck Could Be a Winner
The Ridgeline is Honda's mid-size truck. Is Honda planning a hybrid variant? The post This Honda Hybrid Truck Could Be a Winner appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Digital Trends
Walmart just dropped the price of this LG 65-inch TV under $500
It seems like every major retailer has started their best Black Friday TV deals already, a few weeks out from the actual event. Naturally, America’s everything store, Walmart, isn’t going to think twice about joining this trend. For now, let’s highlight something special they have for us with the 2022 model of a 65-inch LG UQ7070ZUE 4K TV, selling it for $476. That’s a savings of $82 off the typical $558 price. It’s one of those once-a-year price points that is truly worth taking a look at.
