Colorado State

Colorado's Griswold, Anderson vie for secretary of state

By CBS Colorado
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

Colorado's Democratic secretary of state, Jena Griswold, who has tangled with a local official charged with allowing unauthorized access to voting equipment, is seeking a second term against Republican Pam Anderson, a former county clerk, in the race to become the state's top elections official.

While some Republicans trying to unseat secretaries of states elsewhere claim the 2020 presidential election was marred by fraud, Anderson believes Colorado's largely vote-by-mail voting process, which she worked to expand, is secure, and she has a lot in common with Griswold when it comes to how elections should be run.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, responds to a question as Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of state Pam Anderson, back, waits for her turn during a candidate debate Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, on the campus of the University of Denver in southeast Denver. David Zalubowski / AP

However, Anderson, the former head of the state's clerks association, has accused Griswold of being too partisan, potentially alienating voters at a time when how U.S. elections are conducted are subject to skepticism. Anderson also suggested Griswold's focus on politics has distracted her from overseeing the office.

Griswold is a vocal advocate for voting access and a frequent guest on cable news shows. In an October debate, she said her positions on issues including voting and abortion rights were not partisan but about standing up for fundamental rights.

In 2019, after Alabama passed a restrictive abortion law, Griswold said she would not pay to send employees for training at a national election center there and called on others to boycott the state.

Last year, Griswold worked to block Tina Peters, the Mesa County clerk charged with allegedly allowing outsiders to break into her election system, from overseeing elections there. She also went to court to get another clerk, Dallas Schroeder, in Elbert County, to turn over copies of election system hard drives.

Anderson defeated Peters in the Republican primary to challenge Griswold. She supported Griswold's response to Peters but faulted Griswold for using the case in fundraising pitches to her supporters while it was still being investigated.

Griswold criticized Anderson, a nonpartisan municipal clerk in the Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge before being elected Jefferson County clerk, for not denouncing fellow Republicans on the Colorado ballot who have cast doubt on the 2020 presidential election results.

Anderson insisted she has and would continue to speak out against any candidate who spreads election misinformation. She dismissed Griswold's call as too political.

As secretary, Griswold backed legislation to make tampering with election equipment a felony and to increase the number of ballot drop-off boxes and in-person voting centers. She also implemented a program where voters can track their ballots, getting notifications of their status by phone, email or text.

This fall, Griswold's office mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state's list of residents with driver's licenses. Colorado is one of over a dozen states in which noncitizens are able to get driver's licenses. The notices did say people must be U.S. citizens to register to vote.

Anderson was recently featured on the front of Time magazine in a story about elections officials working to protect democracy. As county clerk, she helped pass legislation that required clerks to perform audits of election results.

Anderson promised, if elected, to start a citizen academy to help people understand how elections are conducted and to become involved in the process.

CBS Denver

Colorado's CD3 race won't be decided until Thursday at the earliest

We won't know the final results in Colorado's Congressional District 3 Race until next Thursday at the earliest.Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert has about an 1,100 vote lead over Democrat Adam Frisch. There's only .3 percent between the two. If the candidates are separated by .5 percent or less when all the votes are counted, there will be an automatic recount.Pueblo County Clerk Gilbert Ortiz says election workers are done processing ballots that came in on election day but there are still hundreds of military and overseas ballots left to come in. As long as they were postmarked by Nov....
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms

Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated "healing centers" where participants can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogens found in some mushrooms. The initiative, which would take effect in 2024, also will allow an advisory board to add other plant-based psychedelic drugs to the program in 2026. Supporters argued that the state's current approach to mental health has failed and that naturally occurring psychedelics,...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Caraveo will be Colorado's first Latina woman in Congress

Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer conceded the race for Colorado's newest congressional district Wednesday night, effectively recognizing victory for pediatrician and state lawmaker, Democrat Dr. Yadira Caraveo.Kirkmeyer tweeted out in the evening, "Just a few minutes ago I call Representative Caraveo to congratulate her on her win in CD8. While this is not the outcome we hoped for, I am proud of our team and our campaign. And "thank" all of the team, the countless volunteers, the folks who contributed and my family."Kirkmeyer was faced with diminishing returns as nearly all the votes in more conservative Weld County were counted. Adams County...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Congressional District 3 between Boebert, Frisch could go to recount

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's race remained extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount in the GOP firebrand's bid for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former city councilmember from the upscale ski town of Aspen, Colorado.The tightness of the race has garnered national attention as Republicans inch closer to the 218 seats that would give them control of the U.S. House. Boebert was seen as a lock in the state's sprawling, conservative-leaning 3rd Congressional District. But she trailed on election night and only took a roughly 1,200-vote lead after two days of additional counting with...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Democrat Jared Polis wins second term as Colorado governor

Democrat Jared Polis handily won a second term as Colorado's governor Tuesday, fending off a spirited challenge from Republican Heidi Ganahl, a business entrepreneur who was seeking to become the state's first GOP governor since 2007.Polis, a wealthy tech entrepreneur who's largely self-funded his campaign, insisted that Colorado quickly emerged from the coronavirus shutdown poised for strong economic growth. He championed first-term successes in health care affordability, fully-funded kindergarten and preschool, and vowed to continue his relentless pursuit to move Colorado's electrical grid to renewable energy by 2040.President Joe Biden called Polis Tuesday evening to congratulate Polis on his victory,...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Kirkmeyer concedes race for 8th Congressional District to Caraveo

Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer conceded her race for Colorado's 8th Congressional District, handing a win to Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo in Colorado's newest U.S. congressional district.Colorado's 8th Congressional District was called one of the most competitive districts in the country. The newly created district runs along Interstate 25 north and east of the Denver metro area, encompassing parts of Adams, Weld and Larimer counties."Just a few minutes ago I call (sic) Representative Caraveo to congratulate her on her win in CD8. While this is not the outcome we hoped for, I am proud of our...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

State lawmaker Brittany Pettersen wins Colorado's 7th Congressional District

State lawmaker Brittany Pettersen will be moving from the state Capitol to the nation's Capitol after winning Colorado's 7th Congressional District. She will take over the district after fellow Democrat Rep. Ed Perlmutter who announced his retirement in January. Pettersen won the seat with 57.44% of the votes over Republican Erik Aadland with 40.53% of the votes, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's website. Perlmutter has served in some elected capacity for 25 years and represented much of the western part of the Denver metro area in Congress for 8 terms. He was elected to the House of Representatives during the Democratic wave in 2006.  Pettersen, who lives in Jefferson County, previously put her hat in the ring for the Democratic primary for the seat during a brief period in 2017 when Perlmutter said he was retiring but then backtracked.  
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado's Lauren Boebert locked in tough reelection bid

Republican Lauren Boebert was locked in a tight race Wednesday in her bid for reelection to a U.S. House seat in Colorado against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman from the posh, mostly liberal ski town of Aspen.Boebert's contest in Colorado's sprawling 3rd Congressional District was being watched nationally as Republicans try to flip control of the U.S. House in the midterm elections. The Donald Trump loyalist established herself as a partisan flashpoint in Washington, D.C. in her first term, and had been favored to win reelection after redistricting made the conservative and mostly rural conservative...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Late Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean honored at state Capitol

Hugh McKean, the late House Minority Leader at the Colorado state Legislature, was honored at the state Capitol on Thursday. He was found dead last month at his home in Loveland. The Larimer County Coroner's Office confirmed that McKean, 55, died of a heart attack.Hundreds gathered at the state Capitol on Thursday to honor McKean as his remains were laid in state in the Capitol Rotunda. McKean was working on his own re-election but was running unopposed in the District 51 race. Because he was unopposed, McKean will be considered a member-elect of the legislature, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office explained. A vacancy committee will meet within a month of McKean's death to begin the process of filling his House seat. That vacancy committee will be established by the Larimer County Republican Party in accordance with state statutes.  McKean was a general contractor prior to getting involved in politics.    
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Democrat Michael Bennet reelected to U.S. Senate

Colorado Democrat Michael Bennet won reelection to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, besting businessman and first-time challenger Joe O'Dea, the rare Republican candidate to run on his support of Roe v. Wade.Bennet won his third race on his pledge to protect abortion rights, an indication of how important the issue is in Colorado. Bennet's campaign hammered O'Dea on his opposition to abortions late in pregnancy despite his support of Roe v. Wade, the abortion rights ruling that conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court overturned this summer."We won this race because we focused relentlessly on strengthening our economy, saving our democracy, and...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Election gives Democrats veto-proof majority in State House

The state legislative landscape looks very different after Tuesday's election.Democrats will not only keep control of both chambers at the state capitol after Tuesday's election, but they will also have a veto-proof majority in the House and will be close to a veto-proof majority in the Senate.   From education policy affecting your kids to tax policy affecting your budget, the legislature has a big impact on our everyday lives and Democrats have their biggest and most liberal majority in Colorado decades."I think this is very empowering to the Democratic left and Governor Polis should be very nervous about this,"...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado AG's race: Weiser victorious in re-election bid

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has been re-elected. Weiser, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger John Kellner.With 80% of the votes counted, Weiser had a 54% of the vote.The attorney general was among many Democrats running for Colorado statewide office who were celebrating wins on Election Day in downtown Denver.Weiser spoke about crime after his acceptance speech at Democrat Party headquarters. "We've got a lot of work to do to protect public safety," Weiser said. "A lot of our communities -- take Montrose for example, or Grand Junction -- they're down 30% on their law enforcement officers. We've got an obligation and an opportunity to recruit more law enforcement officers. We've leaned into that, got millions of dollars from the legislature. We're also improving training for the first time in 40 years."We're also going to work on smart legislation to address catalytic converter theft, online retail theft. We passed those laws last year. We're going to work out how to implement them."
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Sweeping Colorado affordable housing measure still not decided

The fate of a sweeping ballot measure that would direct an estimated $300 million a year to affordable housing projects by rewriting Colorado's tax law was too early to call early Wednesday morning. As Colorado residents and people nationwide struggle to afford housing, Proposition 123 is the only statewide affordable housing initiative in the country to make the ballot for the 2022 election, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. If the measure passes, it will direct 0.1% of Colorado's taxable income every year to a number of programs that include helping essential workers buy homes, offering...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Candidates at GOP state party event see stinging Election Day results

It was a tough night for Colorado Republicans who gathered at the Doubletree Hotel in Greenwood Village to await election results. Hope for a Joe O'Dea victory was dashed early, along with that for gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl."We ran one hell of a campaign. I'm proud of it. I'm proud of all the people that helped me," O'Dea told CBS News Colorado. "I thought the red wave would hit Colorado and we just didn't see it tonight." In his concession speech, O'Dea said the loss was a tough pill to swallow, but he believed he stayed true to core beliefs.O'Dea was...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Children illegally hired to clean JBS meat plants, feds say

Children are working dangerous jobs at JBS meat processing plants in Minnesota and Nebraska, hired illegally for overnight shifts and tasks that left a 13-year-old with caustic chemical burns, federal officials say.The U.S. Department of Labor this week asked a federal court to issue a nationwide restraining order against the world's largest meat processing company's plant clean-up provider, Packers Sanitation Services, or PSSI, to stop it from employing dozens of workers under the age of 18. A U.S. district judge in Lincoln, Nebraska, granted the temporary request on Thursday, a department spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch in an email.An investigation launched...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
CBS Denver

Colorado's 3rd Congressional District race too close to call

The race for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, one of the largest districts in the entire country, is still too close to call, but Democratic challenger Adam Frisch's lead has been widening over Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert.State election officials still have not fully counted all the votes in some of the district's bigger population centers, but as of about 11:15 p.m., Frisch holds 136,696 votes to Boebert's 129,791 - or 51.3% to 48.7%, respectively, with 78% of the vote counted.Speaking to supporters in Grand Junction, Boebert was very confident that she'd win once all the votes are counted. Officials say there...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado veteran waits for a real Purple Heart

Joel Hunt struggles through the words. "I knew that I was in an explosion, but I didn't remember," he tries to recall. Some of the nine years he spent in the Army is gone. He has double vision at times.  He forgets details. A former combat engineer for the Army, Joel Hunt still suffers from his military service according to the Veteran's Administration review of his condition. And yet, he was never properly honored for the injury that caused his troubles. "They had documentation that he had been exposed to IEDs. And in his case, the record of IEDs was...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Film 'Amache Rose' brings dark Colorado history into the light

Denver Film Festival is highlighting several movies focused on Colorado, including one that centers on a plant that's revealing the history of a people. In a green house at the Denver Botanic Gardens, a mystery is unfolding. "We still haven't gotten them to bloom here on site," said Billy Kanaly, producer with Denver Botanic Films. These roses were found on the site of the Amache Internment Camp in southeastern Colorado. "The rose doesn't actually exist naturally in that environment, so we know they have to been planted by the Japanese-American people during World War II," Kanaly explained. Kanaly made a...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Bennet re-elected to another term as Colorado senator

Sen. Michael Bennet has secured another term as Colorado's senior U.S. senator in Tuesday's midterm election. This is Bennet's third term, which makes him Colorado's longest-serving U.S. senator. During his campaign, the Democrat said he would focus on water, immigration and health care.Bennet was appointed to the seat in 2009 when then-Senator Ken Salazar became Secretary of the Interior.  Bennet defeated Republican challenger Joe O'Dea.
COLORADO STATE
