ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado voters weigh sweeping affordable housing measure

By CBS Colorado
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0epgFE_0j3ILTeW00

Ballot measure aims to address Colorado’s rising cost of living 01:10

As Colorado has emerged as a center of the nationwide housing crisis, voters are considering whether to take high rents and mortgages into their own hands with a sweeping ballot measure that would direct an estimated $300 million a year to affordable housing projects by rewriting the state's tax law.

Proposition 123 is the only statewide affordable housing initiative in the country to make the ballot for the 2022 election, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

If the measure passes, it will direct 0.1% of Colorado's taxable income every year to a number of programs that include helping essential workers buy homes, offering eviction defense and providing funding for local governments to address their housing troubles as they see fit.

Proponents say the measure could build 170,000 homes and rental units over two decades in this rapidly growing state. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates Colorado's current shortage at 225,000 homes; supporters say Proposition 123 could help make up that deficit while avoiding a tax hike.

But the measure would also eat into tax refunds guaranteed to residents under a constitutional amendment called the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, or TABOR — which Coloradans tend to favor. The amendment caps the amount of money the government can spend annually and mandates refunds of any revenue surpassing that cap.

For the 2021 tax year, Coloradan taxpayers each received $750 checks. And under TABOR, any tax increase, be it local or statewide, must be approved by voters.

Many past measures that would have affected state refunds have failed. In 2019, a ballot measure that would have allowed the state to keep excess revenue to spend on education and public transportation was defeated by 53% of voters.

Despite that history, advocates of the housing measure are optimistic, believing that sky-high rents and home values brought on by the pandemic will encourage Coloradans of all political persuasions to vote for it.

Opponents, including the conservative advocacy group Advance Colorado Action, argued there is no guarantee that the state-directed funds would produce the number of housing units promised.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Election gives Democrats veto-proof majority in State House

The state legislative landscape looks very different after Tuesday's election.Democrats will not only keep control of both chambers at the state capitol after Tuesday's election, but they will also have a veto-proof majority in the House and will be close to a veto-proof majority in the Senate.   From education policy affecting your kids to tax policy affecting your budget, the legislature has a big impact on our everyday lives and Democrats have their biggest and most liberal majority in Colorado decades."I think this is very empowering to the Democratic left and Governor Polis should be very nervous about this,"...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms

Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated "healing centers" where participants can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogens found in some mushrooms. The initiative, which would take effect in 2024, also will allow an advisory board to add other plant-based psychedelic drugs to the program in 2026. Supporters argued that the state's current approach to mental health has failed and that naturally occurring psychedelics,...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Congressional District 3 between Boebert, Frisch could go to recount

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's race remained extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount in the GOP firebrand's bid for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former city councilmember from the upscale ski town of Aspen, Colorado.The tightness of the race has garnered national attention as Republicans inch closer to the 218 seats that would give them control of the U.S. House. Boebert was seen as a lock in the state's sprawling, conservative-leaning 3rd Congressional District. But she trailed on election night and only took a roughly 1,200-vote lead after two days of additional counting with...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

State lawmaker Brittany Pettersen wins Colorado's 7th Congressional District

State lawmaker Brittany Pettersen will be moving from the state Capitol to the nation's Capitol after winning Colorado's 7th Congressional District. She will take over the district after fellow Democrat Rep. Ed Perlmutter who announced his retirement in January. Pettersen won the seat with 57.44% of the votes over Republican Erik Aadland with 40.53% of the votes, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's website. Perlmutter has served in some elected capacity for 25 years and represented much of the western part of the Denver metro area in Congress for 8 terms. He was elected to the House of Representatives during the Democratic wave in 2006.  Pettersen, who lives in Jefferson County, previously put her hat in the ring for the Democratic primary for the seat during a brief period in 2017 when Perlmutter said he was retiring but then backtracked.  
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Kirkmeyer concedes race for 8th Congressional District to Caraveo

Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer conceded her race for Colorado's 8th Congressional District, handing a win to Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo in Colorado's newest U.S. congressional district.Colorado's 8th Congressional District was called one of the most competitive districts in the country. The newly created district runs along Interstate 25 north and east of the Denver metro area, encompassing parts of Adams, Weld and Larimer counties."Just a few minutes ago I call (sic) Representative Caraveo to congratulate her on her win in CD8. While this is not the outcome we hoped for, I am proud of our...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado's Lauren Boebert locked in tough reelection bid

Republican Lauren Boebert was locked in a tight race Wednesday in her bid for reelection to a U.S. House seat in Colorado against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman from the posh, mostly liberal ski town of Aspen.Boebert's contest in Colorado's sprawling 3rd Congressional District was being watched nationally as Republicans try to flip control of the U.S. House in the midterm elections. The Donald Trump loyalist established herself as a partisan flashpoint in Washington, D.C. in her first term, and had been favored to win reelection after redistricting made the conservative and mostly rural conservative...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Democrat Michael Bennet reelected to U.S. Senate

Colorado Democrat Michael Bennet won reelection to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, besting businessman and first-time challenger Joe O'Dea, the rare Republican candidate to run on his support of Roe v. Wade.Bennet won his third race on his pledge to protect abortion rights, an indication of how important the issue is in Colorado. Bennet's campaign hammered O'Dea on his opposition to abortions late in pregnancy despite his support of Roe v. Wade, the abortion rights ruling that conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court overturned this summer."We won this race because we focused relentlessly on strengthening our economy, saving our democracy, and...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado AG's race: Weiser victorious in re-election bid

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has been re-elected. Weiser, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger John Kellner.With 80% of the votes counted, Weiser had a 54% of the vote.The attorney general was among many Democrats running for Colorado statewide office who were celebrating wins on Election Day in downtown Denver.Weiser spoke about crime after his acceptance speech at Democrat Party headquarters. "We've got a lot of work to do to protect public safety," Weiser said. "A lot of our communities -- take Montrose for example, or Grand Junction -- they're down 30% on their law enforcement officers. We've got an obligation and an opportunity to recruit more law enforcement officers. We've leaned into that, got millions of dollars from the legislature. We're also improving training for the first time in 40 years."We're also going to work on smart legislation to address catalytic converter theft, online retail theft. We passed those laws last year. We're going to work out how to implement them."
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Children illegally hired to clean JBS meat plants, feds say

Children are working dangerous jobs at JBS meat processing plants in Minnesota and Nebraska, hired illegally for overnight shifts and tasks that left a 13-year-old with caustic chemical burns, federal officials say.The U.S. Department of Labor this week asked a federal court to issue a nationwide restraining order against the world's largest meat processing company's plant clean-up provider, Packers Sanitation Services, or PSSI, to stop it from employing dozens of workers under the age of 18. A U.S. district judge in Lincoln, Nebraska, granted the temporary request on Thursday, a department spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch in an email.An investigation launched...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
CBS Denver

Colorado's 3rd Congressional District race too close to call

The race for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, one of the largest districts in the entire country, is still too close to call, but Democratic challenger Adam Frisch's lead has been widening over Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert.State election officials still have not fully counted all the votes in some of the district's bigger population centers, but as of about 11:15 p.m., Frisch holds 136,696 votes to Boebert's 129,791 - or 51.3% to 48.7%, respectively, with 78% of the vote counted.Speaking to supporters in Grand Junction, Boebert was very confident that she'd win once all the votes are counted. Officials say there...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

GOP gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganhal delivers emotional concession speech

Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganhal delivered an emotional concession speech after losing the race to Gov. Jared Polis. Dozens of supporters packed her campaign watch party in Sedalia on election night where Ganhal apologized, saying she couldn't pull this one off. Ganhal thanked her team and her family, fighting back tears while her daughter joined her on stage at one point. She also delivered a message to Polis to be "governor for all of Colorado, not just Boulder and Denver."When asked about whether her last-minute conservative media blitz in the days leading up to the election hurt her chances of winning, she replied that she felt it was an opportunity to bring the party together. 
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Jena Griswold declares victory over Pam Anderson in Colorado secretary of state race

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has claimed victory in her quest for a second term in Tuesday's midterm election. With 62% of precincts reporting, Griswold led Republican Pam Anderson by a 55% to 42.5% margin in the race to become the state's top elections official.Anderson, a former county clerk, accused Griswold of being too partisan, potentially alienating voters at a time when how U.S. elections are conducted are subject to skepticism.Griswold is a vocal advocate for voting access and a frequent guest on cable news shows. In an October debate, she said her positions on issues including voting and abortion rights were not partisan but about standing up for fundamental rights.See the full election results in the race.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Magic mushroom legalization likely but still too close to call

The margin for mushrooms in Colorado was still too close to call by Wednesday evening, but preliminary numbers suggested Prop 122 would likely pass, making Colorado the second state to legalize the psychedelic drug. If it passes, the measure will decriminalize possession right away. It doesn't mean people can sell or buy the drug, but it would mean anyone 21 and older could grow and share psychedelic mushrooms.It would also create state-regulated centers where people could make appointments to consume psilocybin, the hallucination-inducing compound derived from psychedelic mushrooms, but it would be two years before any of these facilities could...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Group wants changes to standards for teaching diversity restored

The Colorado Board of Education is taking another look at the revisions to social studies standards that they made last month. A law passed in 2019 requires civics lessons to include the contributions of LGBTQ people, and people of color. The Department of Education initially updated the standards to include those but then removed many of those references.  On Thursday, protesters asked the board to "restore the cuts." The version the board is now considering has removed references to the LGBTQ community for the youngest grades and stripped many references to minority groups. "This is fundamental to their growth and well-being. To erase such people from their education is to instill in them at a young and vulnerable age that they don't matter or that their families don't matter," said Tangi Lancaster with the Colorado Statewide Parent Coalition.Local school districts head up the selection and use of curriculum but they rely on standards to identify what students need to know at each grade level. 
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Auto thief sheds light on Colorado's car theft epidemic

Hondo Underwood, 33, speaks openly about his criminal past, stealing cars in Colorado at a prodigious clip. "I can steal your vehicle while you're sitting on your couch. By the time you look out and comprehend what I'm doing, I'm already driving off in your vehicle," said Underwood, during an interview with CBS News Colorado.Now reformed and on a different, more positive path, Underwood agreed to discuss what he used to do and how he did it, in an effort to help Colorado vehicle owners avoid having their cars, trucks and SUVs stolen. Underwood is now married with three daughters and...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado veteran waits for a real Purple Heart

Joel Hunt struggles through the words. "I knew that I was in an explosion, but I didn't remember," he tries to recall. Some of the nine years he spent in the Army is gone. He has double vision at times.  He forgets details. A former combat engineer for the Army, Joel Hunt still suffers from his military service according to the Veteran's Administration review of his condition. And yet, he was never properly honored for the injury that caused his troubles. "They had documentation that he had been exposed to IEDs. And in his case, the record of IEDs was...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

A Colorado soldier's WWII story brings closure and new friendships

This Veterans Day a Colorado family is thankful for a new bond to a small village in Italy. It took more than 75 years for them to learn what happened to a beloved uncle and brother during World War II.Thanks to the determination of a grateful history buff and Italian villagers who'll never forget -- the family of Paul Valdez now has answers.In early 1944 Corporal Paul Valdez from Trinidad, Colorado, and the Army's 45th Infantry Division took refuge in a hilltop monastery in Montebuono, Italy, which is 67 kilometers northeast of Rome.Paul and seven other American soldiers were hiding...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

RSV cases continue to rise: 'Unlike anything we've seen before'

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment held a news conference Wednesday morning to update the recent increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases. The case surge is impacting mainly pediatric patients, sending hundreds to the emergency room. In the Denver metro area alone, the CDPHE said there have been 554 patients hospitalized. Of those, 525 are children. "To put it mildly, we're seeing a very intense early RSV and flu seasons," said Dr. Kevin Carney of Children's Hospital Colorado. "It's truly unlike nothing we've ever seen before at Children's."As more kids are diagnosed with severe cases of RSV,...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CDOT warning drivers to watch for pedestrians after recent time change

With the recent time change, the Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers to watch for pedestrians after an increase in accidents. CDOT advises drivers to watch for cyclist and pedestrians on their commutes home due to it getting darker earlier. The department recommends remaining focused at the wheel and driving the speed limit since pedestrians are tough to see during rush hour at this time of year. Last year, 94 pedestrians were hit and killed in Colorado. 
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
82K+
Followers
29K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy