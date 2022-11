Body Tonkawa, Woodland and Newkirk will be in action Friday as the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association football playoffs get under way. Tonkawa finished second in District A-5 and will host Mounds, the third place team in District A-6. Woodland was third in District A-5 and will travel to Hartshorne, the No. 2 team in A-6. And Newkirk finished fourth in District 2A-1 and will make the trip to Jones to challenge the No. 1 team in District 2A-2.

NEWKIRK, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO