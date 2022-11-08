ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Sydney Sweeney ‘Feels Like [Her] Whole Life Is a Secret’; ‘It’s Really Hard’

It seems to be a personal best year in Sydney Sweeney’s life. The actor earned double Emmy nominations for her roles in both Euphoria and The White Lotus . She also filmed at least two movies. She dyed her hair red for roles in both National Anthem and Sony’s Madame Web . And Sweeney isn’t resting on her laurels, she’s got a ton of upcoming projects that are keeping her booked and busy.

Sydney Sweeney | Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA

Sydney Sweeney has quite a few upcoming movies

In the past few months, it was announced that Sweeney will star in a host of upcoming films. Said movies include a psychological horror film, Immaculate , The Caretaker , which was adapted from a short story, an adaptation of The Registration , and a whistleblower feature about Reality Winner. However, The Players Table producer received the most buzz when it was announced that she would star in a remake of Barbarella .

The actor will star in and produce a remake of ‘Barbarella’

The original Barbarella movie, which was based on a French comic book series, premiered back in 1968 and starred Jane Fonda. Though Sweeney’s remake has no release date, she will be portraying the lead role and executive producing the flick. Beyond that, though, she’s been very tight-lipped about the project.

Recently, Sweeney was asked about what kind of training she’s done and if she’d been in contact with Fonda. The actor explained that she had to keep things under wraps. However, she did share that another project is taking precedence over Barbarella in terms of her filming schedule. “I can’t really say anything about it, as per usual,” Sweeney told Variety . “But I’m so excited. I have to film Euphoria first and then Barbarella .”

Sweeney remains tight-lipped about ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 and thinks her life is a secret

This isn’t the first time that Sweeney has hinted that Euphoria Season 3 would begin filming sooner rather than later . However, she was very mysterious about exactly when the cast would begin shooting again. And, naturally, she couldn’t spill any plot points either. “Soon, and that’s all I can say,” Sweeney shared when asked when the HBO show would resume filming. “I feel like my whole life is a secret. It’s really hard.”

Keeping secrets certainly seems to be a huge part of Sweeney’s job as of late. For months, she could say next to nothing about her role in Madame Web . In fact, when she mentioned the training she’d done for the role, she wondered if she’d shared too much. What Sweeney has shared about the role, however, is that she had to fight for her spot in the cast.

Sweeney thinks of herself as an open person

Keeping secrets about passion projects certainly seems to be a challenge for the Washington native. “I’m a very open person,” Sweeney explained to The Hollywood Reporter . “I love to talk about everything.” Sweeney may be open, but she maintains that most people don’t know the real her, which she refers to as “Syd.” So who gets the opportunity to know Syd? Her close friends and family. But it seems she sometimes has to hide work-related projects from them as well.

