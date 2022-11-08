‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Season 3 May Have a 2-Hour Premiere

Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) in the aftermath of his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick) murder. Since his father’s death, Tariq has been juggling his education in college with his work as a drug dealer.

Ghost Season 3 finished filming in New York months ago, but Starz has not given fans any more details about what’s next. Now, rumors are swirling about a possible two-hour season 3 premiere.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 doesn’t have a release date

When the cast of Power Book II: Ghost announced that filming for the third season had wrapped in Aug. 2022, fans assumed that a release date would be announced shortly. In fact, many fans assumed that the new season would debut in Nov. 2022. However, that is not the case.

In fact, Starz has remained silent about when the new season will begin airing.

“Yeah, we just got done filming season 3 that y’all have been asking for, so we can finally give you … not a date, because we don’t know yet,” Rainey revealed on The Crew Has It podcast. “But now that we’re finished, that’s all we can tell you. Everything else is in the works. They’re coming in hot.”

This was months ago, and nothing new has been revealed since then.

Season 3 may have a 2-hour premiere

Thus far, Starz has announced that BMF is set to debut in January 2023. As a result, fans now believe that Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 and Power Book IV: Force Season 2 will debut around the same time in March 2023.

With such a massive wait which could be about a year and a half between seasons, fans are hoping for a super-sized season premiere. Though this isn’t something Starz has typically done, if they want to connect the two series and ask fans to wait for content, it could be a possibility.

Fans are crossing their fingers that more will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Tariq’s friendships will suffer in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Season 3

In addition to a possibly lengthy season premiere, Tariq will also find himself more alone than ever in season 3. Not only is he still tangled in the Tejada family’s web of lies, his best friends, Brayden (Gianni Paolo) and Effie (Alix Lapri), are hiding a massive secret from him. Once he finds out the truth about Lauren (Paige Hurd), we doubt he will be quick to forgive.

“I just know that Tariq’s going to be making some money, and obviously, he’s going to be fighting a lot because he’s trying to figure out what’s going on with Lauren and how her situation went because he doesn’t really know what happened,” Rainey told PopSugar . “Then, like we said, between Brayden and Effie, they’re trying to hold that truth for him. So that’s going to be another thing to unfold. It’s going to be a lot going on.”

More than that, a series of newcomers are also slated to come in and shake up things in the Power Universe.

