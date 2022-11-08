Read full article on original website
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: November 11-13, 2022
As winter weather makes its way to West Michigan, thankfully we have a lot of indoor activities this weekend. From Arts and Harvest Festivals to the Grand Rapids Comic Con, to a Bridal and Wedding Expo. There are also concerts, along with hockey and basketball. Something for everyone!. Friday, November...
Jaja, Up for Adoption in Kalamazoo, is Going to Steal Your Heart
Meet Jaja. Jaja is about four months old and is currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan with her two littermates. Jaja was surprisingly calm for a puppy. She was quiet, loving, and seems to really love snuggling. Perfect for that cold weather that will inevitably be making its way to SW Michigan.
Michigan Grinch: Complaints Won’t Dim The Lights On This Christmas Display
It might only be November, but many Michiganders are already getting into the holiday spirit by listening to Christmas music and planning out what they're going to put up for decorations. One Michigan house is known for having amazing seasonal yard displays, but recently a couple of grinches have tried...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan restaurants offering free food on Veterans Day 2022
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Many businesses are thanking servicemembers on Veterans Day by offering them free food Nov. 11. From free sides to meals, coffee, and more, here's what you can get if you're a veteran or are currently serving. Veterans Day free food:. 7-Eleven – Free Quarter-Pound Big Bite...
Got Christmas Shopping To Do? West Michigan Holiday Market Ranked Among Best in U.S.
Got some Christmas shopping to do? Or maybe you just want to get in the holiday spirit? A local holiday market selling hand-made goods, arts, crafts, and food is getting national attention!. Holland's Kerstmarkt is in the running for the Best Holiday Market in the Country in a USA Today...
Family-Owned K-Med Pharmacy in Kalamazoo Has Closed for Good
Apparently, K-Med, a family-owned pharmacy in Kalamazoo, has shut its doors. I was browsing the Nextdoor app when I came across a post from a Pat Huston that said,. K-Med is CLOSED. They have transferred their prescriptions to Walgreen and their phone number automatically rings at Walgreens. There is a sign on their door stating this info too. I did not receive any direct information about this from them — I had recently switched from Walgreens to K-Med. Am now at Costco looking into their pharmacy after having unusually good service in all other areas (vision, hearing, general quality and courtesy).
Michigan Will See Its First Ever Olive Burger Festival Next Year
Whether your love it or hate it, the olive burger is synonymous with the Mitten. A staple on menus at restaurants across Michigan, the beloved olive burger is finally getting its due with a festival dedicated entirely to the unique food creation. Origins of the Olive Burger. If you're tracing...
WOOD
Adopt Peridot or Yor from the Harbor Humane Society
This week’s trip to the Harbor Humane Society introduces us to two new pets up for adoption. This sweet dog has a story of survival and would love to curl up with a family he could call his own, along with a soft, calico cat looking for a lap. (Nov. 10, 2022)
CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week
Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
Did You Know: There’s a Web App Detailing Every Historical Marker Across Michigan?
One of my favorite things to do now that I'm once again living in the Mitten is to play tourist. After living in states like Nebraska and Missouri for the last seven years and exploring my new surroundings out there, I realized I never fully took advantage of what was already in my own backyard!
Will Southwest Michigan Break Another November Heat Record Today?
Kalamazoo area's last day in the 70s could break yet another November heat record. Then comes the snow. The average high for November 10th in Southwest Michigan is 50 degrees. Reaching the 70s this time of year, even for unpredictable Michigan, is very rare. At least, it used to be very rare. WWMT meteorologist Jeff Porter tells us that he is forecasting a high of 74 degrees today.
Popular West Michigan Chicken Wing Location Permanently Closes Its Doors
I'm a lover of food on the grill or smoker. In my opinion, one of the best things to eat is chicken wings. I even enjoy some boneless wings - which to some people makes me a child, but I don't care. Now I and my fellow chicken wing lovers have one less place to go.
A Message To Michigan Drivers As Winter Driving Starts Again
The first real snowfall for much of the lower peninsula is in the forecast for this weekend, meaning winter driving will once again play a significant role in whether or not you get to your destination safely. Michigan Winter Rule #1 is to SLOW DOWN. It doesn't matter if you're...
lansingcitypulse.com
642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing
The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
10 Months Later: What’s Happening With Kalamazoo’s Gull Road Tavern?
At the start of 2022, we noticed some changes were finally starting to take place at Kalamazoo's infamous Gull Road Tavern. The building has sat unused for close to 10 years, so when construction crews started working on the building at 5001 Gull Road in Kalamazoo we couldn't help but get excited!
9 Things Michiganders Have To Explain to Out of State Visitors
Michigan is a unique state with many of its own traditions and names for things we have to explain when someone from out of state pays us a visit. 9 Things Michiganders Have to Explain to Out-of-State Visitors. There are a lot of things Michiganders have to explain to family,...
One of Michigan’s Oldest Vineyards Now Offers Historic Train Car Airbnb Stay
The handful of times I've visited Warner Vineyards in Paw Paw I've always had an enchanting experience. The only thing that would've made it better would be not having to go home at the end of the night! That's why I'm so excited one of Michigan's oldest vineyards is offering a new and unique experience.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Historic day in Lansing: Democrats make 2 groundbreaking picks for leadership
LANSING, Mich. – Following the Democrats big win during the midterm election, where they gained majorities in both chambers, there are two groundbreaking picks regarding leadership. Grand Rapids State Senator Winnie Brinks becomes the first-ever female majority leader, and in the state house, Detroit State Rep Joe Tate is...
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Michigan
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
