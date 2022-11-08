ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan restaurants offering free food on Veterans Day 2022

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Many businesses are thanking servicemembers on Veterans Day by offering them free food Nov. 11. From free sides to meals, coffee, and more, here's what you can get if you're a veteran or are currently serving. Veterans Day free food:. 7-Eleven – Free Quarter-Pound Big Bite...
MICHIGAN STATE
Family-Owned K-Med Pharmacy in Kalamazoo Has Closed for Good

Apparently, K-Med, a family-owned pharmacy in Kalamazoo, has shut its doors. I was browsing the Nextdoor app when I came across a post from a Pat Huston that said,. K-Med is CLOSED. They have transferred their prescriptions to Walgreen and their phone number automatically rings at Walgreens. There is a sign on their door stating this info too. I did not receive any direct information about this from them — I had recently switched from Walgreens to K-Med. Am now at Costco looking into their pharmacy after having unusually good service in all other areas (vision, hearing, general quality and courtesy).
KALAMAZOO, MI
Adopt Peridot or Yor from the Harbor Humane Society

This week’s trip to the Harbor Humane Society introduces us to two new pets up for adoption. This sweet dog has a story of survival and would love to curl up with a family he could call his own, along with a soft, calico cat looking for a lap. (Nov. 10, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week

Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
MICHIGAN STATE
Will Southwest Michigan Break Another November Heat Record Today?

Kalamazoo area's last day in the 70s could break yet another November heat record. Then comes the snow. The average high for November 10th in Southwest Michigan is 50 degrees. Reaching the 70s this time of year, even for unpredictable Michigan, is very rare. At least, it used to be very rare. WWMT meteorologist Jeff Porter tells us that he is forecasting a high of 74 degrees today.
KALAMAZOO, MI
642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing

The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
LANSING, MI
Battle Creek, MI
1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

