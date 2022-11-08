ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$2.04 billion jackpot winning Powerball ticket sold in California

One extremely lucky person in California has won the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, the California Lottery announced on Tuesday.

Monday's drawing was scheduled for Monday night but was held off because one state's lottery needed "additional time to process its sales and play data," the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement Tuesday morning.

After the issue was resolved, the winning numbers were announced Tuesday morning: 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball being 10.

Along with the ticket that matched all numbers, California also had three other tickets that matched 5 numbers – winning those people about $1,000,000. Those tickets were sold in Gardena, Beaumont and San Francisco, the California Lottery says.

