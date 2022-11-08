Read full article on original website
The Ultimate Guide to Becoming a Special Education Teacher
Special education teachers are some of the most inspiring professionals in modern society. Passionate and empathetic, these remarkable individuals love working with special needs students. Long before entering the classroom, they must dedicate several years to high-level training through college coursework and field experience. Not just anybody is cut out...
Doctor of Physical Therapy program at University of the Cumberlands receives Candidate for Accreditation status
The new Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program at University of the Cumberlands recently received Candidate for Accreditation status by the Commission on Accreditation on Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE). Classes for the DPT program begin January 2023, with students able to finish their degree in just six semesters. Consideration for admission in January is open through December 2nd. To apply, visit www.ucumberlands.edu/apply.
Kentucky elects first transgender public official
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
Meet Logan Sizemore: Kentucky's youngest person elected to office
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 16-year-old Logan Sizemore is just like any other teenager. He is a sophomore at Leslie County High School. Unlike many teenagers, he was elected to office on Tuesday as a Leslie County Soil and Water Conservation Officer. ”[It’s] an officer trying to keep in check...
One election complaint in Russell County reported to Attorney General's office
During each election, the Kentucky Attorney General’s office sets up an election violation hotline to report potential violations. Of around 300 reports across the state, only one was in Russell County. The complaints are reported using broad categories and do not include specific details of the allegations. The lone...
Trooper promoted to sergeant at Post 15 in Columbia
A Kentucky State Trooper assigned to Post 15 in Columbia, which serves Russell County, was recently promoted to a leadership role, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. Trooper Marvin L. Blakey II was promoted to sergeant at Post 15. Blakey was among 31 troopers and officers who have been promoted into leadership roles since Nov. 1, 2021.
Scam targets Laurel County Public School students, parents
Laurel County Public Schools announced Wednesday it has been made aware of a texting scam targeting Laurel County parents.
Wayne County Schools see second bomb threat in a week
Less than a week after a bomb threat at the high school in neighboring Wayne County, another bomb threat was investigated earlier this week at Wayne County Middle School. According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday a Wayne County Sheriff Office School Resource Deputy was notified of a note containing a bomb threat found on a bathroom wall in the school.
Harlan County Courthouse Report: Civil lawsuits
• Margaret Halcomb vs. Kenneth Halcomb — dissolution of marriage. • Faren Sturgill vs. John David Sergent — dissolution of marriage. • Yvonne Roseanna Wells vs. Cecil Aubrey Bailey — dissolution of marriage. • Matt Lankford vs. Courtney Langford, et al. — dissolution of marriage. •...
Forest fires reported in several counties across the region
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One day ahead of a Red Flag Warning, forest fires are already popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there.
1,200-acre wildfire continues in Rockcastle County
Federal Forestry Fire officials are on the scene as the fire has grown to a size that area fire departments were unable to contain.
Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
Jamestown woman taken to hospital following wreck on parkway
A Jamestown woman was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle wreck on the Cumberland Parkway Monday morning. According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Ravin Davis was operating a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van eastbound on the Cumberland Parkway when she lost control of the vehicle, entering the median and then entered the westbound lanes before overcorrecting and entering back into the median where the vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to rest in the median.
Pulaski County Police Arrest Danville Man In Major Drug Bust
Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck says his narcotics detectives were watching 40-year-old Geovania Coleman of Danville, a man suspected of trafficking illegal drugs. When he failed to signal at an intersection, detectives pulled him over. Coleman was also driving on a suspended license. During the roadside investigation, a K9 was deployed and signaled the presence of drugs. Deputies found backpacks with a large quantity of suspected meth, suspected fentanyl, suspected cocaine, suspected marijuana, suspected oxycodone, baggies, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. They also found mushrooms and Xanax. A search of Coleman turned up a gun and a large amount of cash. He was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Laurel County 911 Hang-Up Call Leads To The Arrest Of Wanted Man
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Austyn Weddle along with Deputy Noah Ritchie and Deputy Byron Grimes were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call off Love Road. As deputies were pulling into the driveway, a man, later identified as 47-year-old Anthony Robertson, fled on foot. Deputies caught him and took him into custody. Robertson was charged with criminal trespass and fleeing or evading police. He was also found to have several warrants out of Jefferson, Shelby and Meade counties. Charges ranged from wanton endangerment of a police officer, meth and firearms to flagrant non-support. Robertson was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Laurel County Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Brian France along with his K-9 “Maverick” and Deputy Skylar McFarland along with interdiction unit Landry Collett and interdiction unit Justin Taylor arrested Roy Darrell Burns age 61 of Salem View Rd., London early Thursday morning November 11, 2022 at approximately 12:19 AM.
