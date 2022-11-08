Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck says his narcotics detectives were watching 40-year-old Geovania Coleman of Danville, a man suspected of trafficking illegal drugs. When he failed to signal at an intersection, detectives pulled him over. Coleman was also driving on a suspended license. During the roadside investigation, a K9 was deployed and signaled the presence of drugs. Deputies found backpacks with a large quantity of suspected meth, suspected fentanyl, suspected cocaine, suspected marijuana, suspected oxycodone, baggies, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. They also found mushrooms and Xanax. A search of Coleman turned up a gun and a large amount of cash. He was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

PULASKI COUNTY, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO