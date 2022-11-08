Read full article on original website
The Ringer
Reaction to the England World Cup Squad
In this bonus episode, Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn to discuss Gareth Southgate naming his England squad. They chat about some of the surprise inclusions, the surprise omissions, and Ian’s experience as a player waiting for a call ahead of a tournament. Host: Ian Wright.
The Ringer
League Cup Hopes, Super League Ambush, and Some FIFA Thoughts
Musa and Ryan round up some of the midweek action, including Napoli extending their lead at the top of Serie A (3:55), Gerard Piqué being sent off in his final game despite not even being on the pitch (6:43), and some big results in the Bundesliga (15:13) and the EFL Cup, including how Brighton impressed again (16:52). They chat a bit about Spurs in the long term (23:08), plus how the fixture list is impacting sides ahead of the World Cup (31:58), A22’s eventful meeting with UEFA this week (40:26), and some thoughts ahead of the World Cup.
'Immense!' - Tony Mowbray delivers verdict on unsung Sunderland duo
Amad Diallo took most of the plaudits after Sunderland's win at Birmingham, but two other players earned the head coach's praise.
Injured Son leads South Korea's World Cup squad for Qatar
Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is headlining South Korea's squad for the third straight World Cup as coach Paulo Bento places his hopes on the superstar captain who is recovering from a fractured eye socket
