Musa and Ryan round up some of the midweek action, including Napoli extending their lead at the top of Serie A (3:55), Gerard Piqué being sent off in his final game despite not even being on the pitch (6:43), and some big results in the Bundesliga (15:13) and the EFL Cup, including how Brighton impressed again (16:52). They chat a bit about Spurs in the long term (23:08), plus how the fixture list is impacting sides ahead of the World Cup (31:58), A22’s eventful meeting with UEFA this week (40:26), and some thoughts ahead of the World Cup.

1 DAY AGO