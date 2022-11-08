Read full article on original website
Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds
The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
Netflix users scream at the heavens after yet another hit fantasy show gets canned after one season
Is there any point becoming emotionally invested in a Netflix fantasy series when the platform is always a whisker away from pulling the plug in one way or another? Based on the most recent evidence that’s been piling up, which was cemented by the cancellation of The Imperfects, we’re going to go out on a limb and say no.
Julia Fox says that dating Kanye West isn’t all sunshine and rainbows
Uncut Gems actor and eccentric fashion maven Julia Fox has surely shocked the world with the news that dating rapper Kanye West aka Ye wasn’t a completely positive experience. Fox had a month-long but highly publicized relationship with the controversial musician and admits that the relationship seems to have had an adverse effect on her career.
‘Star Wars’ fans are already calling this ‘Andor’ scene one of the best in the entire franchise
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 10. It’s been 45 years since A New Hope released into theaters and changed the world of cinema. Since then, Star Wars has gone on to dominate every conceivable form of entertainment media with a practically bottomless flood of content. Even after all of that, some diehard fans are already naming a scene in this week’s Andor as one of the all-time greatest moments in the history of the franchise.
Mel Gibson’s latest dismal descent into the action thriller bargain bin twists and turns to streaming success
His time at the top of the Hollywood A-list may have come to an end a long time ago, but Mel Gibson is hardly struggling to find work. In fact, On the Line marks his seventh feature film appearance of the year, and his 11th in total since the beginning of 2020.
Norman Reedus offers a foreboding warning for ‘The Walking Dead’ finale
After 11 seasons and 12 years, AMC’s mainline The Walking Dead is just ten days away from reaching its conclusion, with just two episodes to go. While the fates of a number of fan-favorite characters are confirmed, given the various spinoffs in the works, series star Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) recently alluded to a grisly fate for a lot of the cast in the finale, before brushing it off as a joke.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’
Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
An epic box office bomb that still sucked after 3 Director’s Cuts rides into battle once more on streaming
Filmmakers going back to the well to tinker with their back catalogue is hardly a new practice, with Ridley Scott an early proponent of the Director’s Cut. Ironically, given his history with the historical epic, it was cruelly fitting that no less than three extended versions failed to turn peer Oliver Stone’s spiritual bedfellow Alexander into something remotely resembling greatness.
Latest Gaming News: ‘Batman Arkham’ voice actor Kevin Conroy passes away and Remedy confirms ‘Control 2’
Today brought devastating news for gamers, and the comic book community at large, when it was announced that beloved actor Kevin Conroy, whom most people recognize as the unmistakable voice of the Caped Crusader, has passed away at the age of 66. As we grieve the death of one of...
Cosmic coincidence: Real black panther emerges from hiding to terrorize locals just in time for ‘Wakanda Forever’
All around the world, Marvel fans are getting themselves hyped up for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The much-anticipated sequel is already out in several international territories and lands domestically tomorrow, though fans in Serbia may be running the risk of getting a little too close for comfort with the titular feline.
A monstrous head-to-head film that impressed critics and audiences alike is leaving HBO Max
Roaring its way out of HBO Max soon is arguably the best-ever monster film put to screen, with audiences only given a small amount of time before it disappears. Godzilla vs. Kong wowed audiences in 2021 by somehow managing to put both a giant lizard and a ridiculously big monkey into a movie and making it enjoyable. Knowingly stupid and havign some fun with itself, it’s unfortunately going to set sail soon for different streaming shores.
Kevin Conroy has passed away at age 66
Kevin Conroy, famous for lending his voice to many animated renditions of the iconic comic book hero Batman, has passed away at age 66, according to reports by Conroy’s former coworkers. Diane Pershing, who often worked alongside Conroy as the voice of Poison Ivy in many DC Comics animated...
Oscar buzz aside, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star says her tears were real
Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever be the second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to win Oscars? A lot of buzz has certainly been generated for one award category, in particular: Angela Bassett’s performance as Queen Ramonda. Now, the Academy Award-nominated actor is acknowledging all of the praise she’s received for the role that many are claiming may be a shoo-in for the Best Supporting Actress category.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ director names the one character who has Shuri beat
Since Shuri was introduced into the MCU back in 2018’s Black Panther, it’s been widely agreed that she is one of the smartest characters in the whole franchise, certainly on a par with Tony Stark and Bruce Banner. But it seems there’s one new addition to the universe introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever who actually has the genius princess beat in one key way.
David Tennant’s new ‘Doctor Who’ era has already begun with shocking new storyline
Doctor Who dropped one of its best ever twists at the end of recent BBC centenary special “The Power of the Doctor,” when Jodie Whittaker regenerated not into Ncuti Gatwa as expected, but David Tennant. The Tenth Doctor icon will now be playing a whole new incarnation of the Time Lord, the Fourteenth Doctor, for three specials set to air in November 2023, to mark the show’s 60th anniversary.
Ryan Reynold’s star-studded new Christmas movie has split critics in half
Mariah Carey is back in the charts which can only mean one thing: Christmas is around the corner, and festive films are abound for streaming. Unfortunately for Ryan Reynolds, his new movie isn’t getting a jolly reception yet. With a terrific comedic cast at its disposal, Reynold’s film Spirited...
A joyless horror remake that plunged a franchise into a hell it still hasn’t escaped slices up fresh support
Fans have certainly noticed that it’s been a dozen years since we’ve seen A Nightmare on Elm Street on our screens, which is utterly bizarre when virtually every notable horror IP under the sun (or fiery depths of hell) has been rebooted, remade, or reinvented at least once in that time.
Netflix users locked, loaded, and ready to go to war with the return of a smash hit comic book series
History has shown on more occasions than fans would care to remember that getting too attached to a Netflix fantasy series is a dangerous game, with viewing figures and online buzz meaningless when the streaming service is ready to trim the herd at any given moment. Thankfully, Warrior Nun survived to get a second season renewal, and it’s back with a vengeance.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ casually reveals that two important characters used to be married
The latest film in the MCU’s Phase Four is officially in theaters, zooming in on the people of Wakanda and expanding the cinematic universe with the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther. Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Wakanda Forever is already being celebrated...
Fans react to Sue Cleaver’s ‘unbelievable’ birth mother story: ‘Mind-blowing’
Fans of I’m a Celebrity…Get me out of Here! have called Sue Cleaver’s birth mother story “heartwarming”, after the Coronation Street star revealed the chance meeting while speaking to her teammates in the jungle.Talking around the firepit on Friday night’s (11 November) episode, Cleaver said that when she was in her early twenties, she was at drama school and the Royal Exchange in Manchester where they were looking for “tiny parts” for the theatre production of Oedipus.The 59-year-old added that on her first day she was approached by a fellow actor who said: “Oh my god, she’s the absolute...
