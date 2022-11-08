ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton

Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
The Spun

Football World Concerned By What Baker Mayfield Did After Game

In the immediate aftermath of the Carolina Panthers upset win over the Atlanta Falcons, backup quarterback Baker Mayfield had an interesting celebration. Mayfield started head-butting teammates as they walked off the field. Normally that might not be a problem except for the fact that Mayfield did not have a helmet on, while his teammates did.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023

In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Ringer

Week 10 NFL Picks Against the Spread

Week 10 pretty much has it all: Falcons-Panthers on Thursday night. Our first Germany game, featuring Tom Brady and Geno Smith. And the dramatic debut of Jeff Saturday as the Colts head coach. What more could you want?. Lines are from FanDuel. Stats are from TruMedia/Pro Football Focus unless otherwise...
The Spun

Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning

The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
profootballnetwork.com

The Indianapolis Colts Have Waved the White Flag

The Indianapolis Colts made a surprise move and hired Jeff Saturday as their head coach. Given how Indy’s season has turned out so far, they seem to be looking ahead to April and the NFL Draft. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL Reportedly Admitted To 2 Major Referee Mistakes Sunday

The NFL reportedly confirmed that the Chicago Bears were on the wrong end of two incorrect penalty flags in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. "Bears heard back from the league on a few plays they sent in from the Dolphins game. According to a team source, the league said officials missed on two big penalties. [1.] DPI against Eddie Jackson should not have called, [2.] DPI should have been called on the Chase Claypool deep ball."
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Report: Other NFL Owners Have Confronted Dan Snyder

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is not a very popular figure in the NFL world. That becomes more and more obvious by the day. Earlier this fall, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay publicly addressed Snyder's future. He said there's merit to potentially removing Snyder from his role with the Commanders.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Ringer

Who Really Won and Lost the Biggest Trades of the NFL Offseason?

Not too long ago, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard was widely viewed as one of the sharpest team-builders in the NFL. Indy didn’t have any major accomplishments to show for it, but Ballard had successfully put together some sustainable, competitive rosters as the franchise went from Andrew Luck to Jacoby Brissett to Philip Rivers to Carson Wentz to Matt Ryan at quarterback. Ballard did this by hoarding draft picks and salary cap space, and mostly avoiding high-risk deals that could have elevated the Colts to legitimate contention.
TENNESSEE STATE

