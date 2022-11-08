The NFL reportedly confirmed that the Chicago Bears were on the wrong end of two incorrect penalty flags in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. "Bears heard back from the league on a few plays they sent in from the Dolphins game. According to a team source, the league said officials missed on two big penalties. [1.] DPI against Eddie Jackson should not have called, [2.] DPI should have been called on the Chase Claypool deep ball."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO