BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Tyla

Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series

There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
The Independent

Chris Rock set to become first comedian to perform live on Netflix

'Is that Will Smith?': Chris Rock mocks actor after Dave Chappelle is attacked on stage. Chris Rock will become the first ever stand-up comedian to perform live on Netflix. The streamer announced Thursday (10 November) that the famed comic and Oscars host would will the headliner of its first-ever live, global streaming event.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
The Independent

A Jewish detective bows on TV during a wave of antisemitism

Viewers of “The Calling” will quickly learn it isn't a typical TV police procedural. Just two minutes in, the lead detective of a fresh murder bows quietly over the dead body — and prays.Detective Avraham Avraham is an unusual figure in the New York Police Department: A keen observer of human behavior from his study of philosophy and his Orthodox Jewish faith. “I’m proud to play a Jewish detective that is religious,” says actor Jeff Wilbusch, who plays Avraham. “It’s very unique to have such a show. And I think it’s an important story to tell.”Peacock's “The Calling,” which...
msn.com

'The Handmaid's Tale' Creator Bruce Miller Hints At The End Of June's Story

If 2020 and 2021 gave you the heebie-jeebies then wait until you hear what the next decade has in store for you. After The Handmaid's Tale season four returned to our TV screens in May 2021, we long wondered if a fifth season of the show would be in the pipeline. After all, there’s so much work to be done in Gilead!
rolling out

Judaism and Israeli heritage front and center on Netflix show

When it comes to finding your soulmate, putting all your eggs in one basket on a reality TV show seems like a recipe for disaster. But for Alexa Alfia, who is appearing in the third season of the hit Netflix show “Love Is Blind,” a key ingredient in romantic success is an adventurous palate.
Variety

‘The Calling,’ From David E. Kelley, Is a Preposterous Crime Drama: TV Review

“The Talmud teaches us to see a single human being as the whole world,” declares Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch), in Peacock’s new crime series “The Calling. “That each person is entitled to infinite respect and concern. Everyone is precious.” It may come as a surprise to those unfamiliar with the work of David E. Kelley, in which everything ultimately returns to the legal arena, that Avraham is deploying this wisdom not as mere spiritual teachings but by way of explaining his method of interrogation. If Avraham — like past Kelley characters from shows like “Ally McBeal” or “The Practice” —...
BGR.com

Netflix thinks you should watch these series next after you’re done with Manifest

This won’t come as any surprise to the show’s legions of fans or to anyone who’s watched its un-cancellation by Netflix unfold over the past year. Even so, after Netflix debuted the long-awaited 10-episode Season 4 of Manifest on Friday, so many people quickly binged the new season that it sent the show straight to #1 on the streamer in the US.

