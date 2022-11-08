ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

5th Ave. bridge struck from sales tax sharing agreement; final vote expected next week

Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
The discussed transfer of the Fifth Avenue Bridge from the city to the county has been taken out of the sales tax revenue distribution agreement. David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com

The Rome-Floyd Joint Services Committee has given its approval to an intergovernmental agreement regarding the distribution of local sales tax revenues over the next decade, but there will be some changes made before a final vote.

The most notable change from the initial discussions pertains to the transfer of the deed for the Fifth Avenue bridge from the county to the city of Rome.

Floyd County Attorney Virginia Harman said she is not even sure the deed can be transferred.

“That bridge was constructed using federal funds,” she said. “The application for those federal dollars appears to have been premised on county ownership. There’s a potential that the transfer of the title would complicate any future federal funds for future bridge projects.”

Language is being put into the intergovernmental agreement that says the county will work with the city on future improvements and changes to the bridge and the Fifth Avenue corridor.

There will also be an operating agreement added concerning the HVAC system at the Forum River Center and the Judicial Center.

Under the agreement, the city is slated to take over Rotary Plaza while the county will assume ownership of the Marine Armory building on Shorter Avenue, which is now the headquarters for parks and recreation. Surveys will have to be conducted for both properties.

The county also will deed the Third Avenue Parking Deck to the city, so there is language in the agreement that addresses the bond issuance used to pay for the deck’s construction. Details have been worked out regarding what the payments will be on the parking deck.

“The development authority will need to transfer some property to the county, which will then transfer that property to the city,” said Rome City Attorney Andy Davis. “That property is located right next to the parking deck.”

Perhaps the biggest challenge will be the relocation of the Rome Police Department and Rome Municipal Court from what is currently the joint Law Enforcement Center. The property will become wholly owned by the county.

The agreement allows “sufficient time” for the city to vacate the building and Sixth Avenue Parking Deck, possibly as soon as 12 months after the deal takes effect.

Rome City Manager Sammy Rich said that’s the portion of the deal that gives him a little anxiety.

“We want to be out, so it’s not that we’re not trying,” he said. “Eighteen months would probably be a little more comforting.”

Once the city vacates the LEC, then the county can move court from the Forum, which would, in turn, allow the city to assume operations there.

One thing that did not change is the percentages. The City of Rome’s share of LOST — local option sales tax — revenue will increase from 41.7% to 45.2%; Floyd County’s will go from 56.5% to 53%; and Cave Spring’s will remain at 1.8%.

The revenue distribution agreement must be filed with the state by the end of the year.

A joint called meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m. at the Forum. The Rome City Commission, Floyd County Commission and Cave Spring City Council are all expected to vote on the agreement then.

Rome, GA
