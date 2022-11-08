Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
‘Wakanda Forever’ Director Teases More M’Baku in ‘Black Panther’ Sequel
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is more of an ensemble film than the first was, especially with the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman. As the film centers on paying tribute to the man’s legacy in many ways, the film takes a different approach and will see the impact on the various characters that we’ve met in the first Black Panther film, while also introducing the world to Talokan, the MCU’s interpretation of Atlantis.
Marvel Studios Confirms Multiple D+ Projects from the World of Wakanda in Development
Marvel Studios Executive Producer Nate Moore has set the record straight on the number of potential Wakanda-based spinoff projects in development. In an interview with Variety, Moore, who is also a member of Marvel Studios Parliament, described the World of Wakanda as “expansive” and full of “great characters” adding that “beyond what happens with this film, there are more opportunities to go back to Wakanda.”
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Outpacing the Original at the Box Office After Thursday Night Previews
As the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever drew nearer, box office estimates for the film continued to rise. Most projections have the film pulling in between $175-185M domestically over the opening weekend, but last night’s previews may indicate those numbers are a bit on the low side. According to a trade report, the sequel opened with a massive $28M Thursday, good for 15th all-time at the box office.
‘Black Panther 3’ No Sure Thing for Director Ryan Coogler
Early word on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would seem to indicate that director Ryan Coogler followed up 2018’s Black Panther, which stands as Marvel Studios greatest critical success, with another well-received blockbuster. To follow up the beloved first film with another hit after losing star Chadwick Boseman to cancer would be no small feat. According to Coogler, who had to start from scratch after the death of his friend, the process has been difficult.
Super No More: ‘Like ‘Black Adam’, ‘Wakanda Forever’ Won’t Hit Theaters in China
Guard your pockets, Hollywood. China likes to hit where it hurts. It’s no secret that China is heavy on the control of the content that its citizens can access. Superhero movies are no different. The move to restrict these movies from hitting theatres costs studios tens of millions. Despite...
RUMOR: MCU’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Eyeing January 2024 Production Start
Marvel Studios is pushing forward on its next phase of films yet they are also preparing to start work on the final phase of the Multiverse Saga. Set for November 2024, Marvel Studios is ready to introduce its take on the iconic First Family of Marvel, the Fantastic Four. Initially, Spider-Man director Jon Watts was set to tackle the adaptation but passed on the project for a new Star Wars series. In his place, WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman took over directing duties with Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer penning the script for their take on the Fantastic Four.
New Rumor Supports Joe Locke’s Casting as Wiccan in ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
Marvel Studios WandaVision spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, is preparing for the early 2023 start of principal photography and the cast is seemingly growing by the day. One of the major additions to the Kathryn Hahn-led streamer was Heartstopper actor Joe Locke, who was cast as an unnamed gay, lead character for the 9-episode series. Locke’s casting came shortly after a report indicated that Agatha: Coven of Chaos looked to be set to introduce Billy Kaplan to the MCU, but a prevailing alternate theory as the actor playing Agatha’s son, Nicholas Scratch. Now, a new rumor seems to add fuel to the Wiccan fire.
Sylvester Stallone Says He’ll Return as King Shark
James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad was a hit with fans when it landed in theaters and HBO Max last year. A soft reboot and semi-sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad, the film was well-received critically, but much of its success was due to its zany cast of characters. Nearly every major member of the team proved to be a fun reinvention of their comic book selves and managed to capture the hearts of audiences everywhere. However, there was one antihero who stood out among the rest. Sylvester Stallone’s King Shark, performed physically on set by Steve Agee, was an instant favorite from the moment the film’s first trailer was released. Luckily for everyone, he survived the events of the movie and is alive to tell another story. The question is, will viewers ever see it?
James Gunn & Peter Safran are Mapping Out 8-10 Years of DC Stories
James Gunn and Peter Safran officially took over DC Studios at the beginning of the month, and while they’ve been in charge for less than two weeks, the duo seem to have big plans for DC Studios. On Thursday, the duo joined David Zaslav on a Zoom call to formally introduce Gunn and Safran to their Warner Bros. Discovery cohorts in a virtual town hall.
The New Deal: A Look at Tom Holland’s Future as Spider-Man
Though it hasn’t been officially announced, the buzz around Sony and Marvel Studios reaching a new deal to continue their collaborative efforts to co-produce Spider-Man films has been at an all-time high this week. The deal, should it be reached, would allow Marvel Studios to get to work on developing new Spidey films with Sony and for them to negotiate a deal with star Tom Holland that would allow him to appear in non-Spidey films. As we wait for word to come down that Holland is ready to get back to work, we take a look at how Tom’s New Deal might play out over the next several years.
RUMOR: Charlayne Woodard is [SPOILER] in ‘Secret Invasion’
With 2023 will come the start of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And this new wave of Marvel Studios projects will begin with the Disney+ series Secret Invasion. Based on the modern classic comic event, the show will look to further expand the world of Skrulls as they make their presence known on Earth. As well, Secret Invasion is seemingly primed to be a deep dive into Samuel L. Jackson’s character of Nick Fury (much like the previous shows from Marvel Studios have been for others). And with a new casting rumor, audiences might now have a better idea of what to expect from the character study of Fury. The latest word is that actress Charlayne Woodard is going to be playing Priscilla, an agent and, more importantly, Nick Fury’s wife.
