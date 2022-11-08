ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

klbjfm.com

Opportunities for Williamson & Burnet Counties

If you’ve never heard of Opportunities for Williamson & Burnet Counties, you’ve probably heard of their programs. As a whole, the OWBC is a local community action agency. OWBC was born from the Economic Opportunity Act signed by President Lyndon Baines Johnson in 1964. The goal is to give people a “hand-up” when they need help. Through Head Start, Meals on Wheels, and their Community Block Grant Services, they help support Central Texans in need.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

First phase of Lohman’s Square development in Lakeway begins with groundbreaking ceremony

From left: Mayor Pro Tem Gretchen Vance; Council Member Louis Mastrangelo; Council Member Sanjeev Kumar; Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore; Bill Hayes, Legend Communities chief operating officer; and Legend Communities founder Haythem Dawlett break dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for The Square at Lohmans on Nov. 9. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Legend...
LAKEWAY, TX
fox7austin.com

Williamson County shifts purple in midterm election

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County had one of the highest voter turnouts in the state for the midterm election, but the turnout wasn't the surprise. The selections on the ballots indicated a major political shift has happened in what was historically a Republican stronghold. County Judge Bill Gravell, who...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
High School Football PRO

Hutto, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

HUTTO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park creates tax increment reinvestment zone, paving way for super-regional destination center

Cedar Park City Council approved a tax increment reinvestment zone to support future Project Northwest New Hope development at its Nov. 10 meeting. (Courtesy NFM) Cedar Park City Council unanimously approved a tax increment reinvestment zone that will fund public infrastructure and other site improvements to support a future $400 million mixed-used development during its Nov. 10 meeting.
CEDAR PARK, TX
CW33

Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Austin

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered how much Whataburger you could buy with, let’s say, $250,000? You wouldn’t be short on spicy ketchup that’s for sure. The Texas Lottery reports a $250K winning top prize ticket from Thursday morning’s All Or Nothing drawing was sold just outside of Austin, “A $250,000 winning top prize ticket for the Morning #AllOrNothing drawing was sold in #Taylor!”
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

TikTok’s Dirty Soda Trend Is Coming to Georgetown

A new food truck coming to Georgetown, Pops Soda and Sweets, will serve the “dirty sodas” (sodas spiked with cream or fruit) made famous by pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo and TikTok. Pops will be based at the Wolf Ranch Shopping Center in Georgetown at 1015 West University Avenue. It opened on Saturday, October 29.
GEORGETOWN, TX
cw39.com

Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
TEXAS STATE

