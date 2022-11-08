Read full article on original website
Opportunities for Williamson & Burnet Counties
If you’ve never heard of Opportunities for Williamson & Burnet Counties, you’ve probably heard of their programs. As a whole, the OWBC is a local community action agency. OWBC was born from the Economic Opportunity Act signed by President Lyndon Baines Johnson in 1964. The goal is to give people a “hand-up” when they need help. Through Head Start, Meals on Wheels, and their Community Block Grant Services, they help support Central Texans in need.
Reservations for new community of 3D homes in Georgetown to open in 2023
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Residents of Georgetown can soon expect to see 3D-printed homes in the community of Wolf Ranch by Hillwood Communities. One of the country's top homebuilders, Lennar, is collaborating with ICON, a construction technology company, to build the largest community of 3D-printed homes. "We are very pleased...
Pflugerville ISD teacher on administrative leave after what parents call racist comments
A Pflugerville ISD teacher is on administrative leave after making what parents are calling racist comments to students.
First phase of Lohman’s Square development in Lakeway begins with groundbreaking ceremony
From left: Mayor Pro Tem Gretchen Vance; Council Member Louis Mastrangelo; Council Member Sanjeev Kumar; Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore; Bill Hayes, Legend Communities chief operating officer; and Legend Communities founder Haythem Dawlett break dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for The Square at Lohmans on Nov. 9. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Legend...
VIDEO: Hail, rain fall in the Hill Country, on Lake Travis
Strong to severe storms moved through Central Texas Friday, bringing windy and cooler weather.
Williamson County shifts purple in midterm election
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County had one of the highest voter turnouts in the state for the midterm election, but the turnout wasn't the surprise. The selections on the ballots indicated a major political shift has happened in what was historically a Republican stronghold. County Judge Bill Gravell, who...
Hutto, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Cedar Park creates tax increment reinvestment zone, paving way for super-regional destination center
Cedar Park City Council approved a tax increment reinvestment zone to support future Project Northwest New Hope development at its Nov. 10 meeting. (Courtesy NFM) Cedar Park City Council unanimously approved a tax increment reinvestment zone that will fund public infrastructure and other site improvements to support a future $400 million mixed-used development during its Nov. 10 meeting.
Austin eatery bakes one of the best cupcakes in Texas & the country: report
When you think of the state of Texas, you think of great sports, things to do, nightlife, and food. When thinking of food we know your mind wonders to barbecue, tacos, meat and more of the ole thing, but when it comes to sweets, this Central Texas eatery is doing something right.
Austin's former La Bare space transforms into 70s nightclub Superstition
The space has been vacant for 15 years.
Sharks Burger branching out to Buda with new location
A new location of Sharks Burger is set to open soon in Buda. (Courtesy Sharks Burger) A new location of family-owned Sharks Burger is set to open at 16649 S. I-35, Buda. The location is under construction and will be inside of a convenience store with an attached fuel canopy.
Texas ice cream shop ranked 5th best in the country for 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you remember the first time you ever tried ice cream? Was it one of the most important moments of your life? These are the questions you need to answer before you move on to try one of the top ice cream shops in the country.
Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Austin
DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered how much Whataburger you could buy with, let’s say, $250,000? You wouldn’t be short on spicy ketchup that’s for sure. The Texas Lottery reports a $250K winning top prize ticket from Thursday morning’s All Or Nothing drawing was sold just outside of Austin, “A $250,000 winning top prize ticket for the Morning #AllOrNothing drawing was sold in #Taylor!”
TikTok’s Dirty Soda Trend Is Coming to Georgetown
A new food truck coming to Georgetown, Pops Soda and Sweets, will serve the “dirty sodas” (sodas spiked with cream or fruit) made famous by pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo and TikTok. Pops will be based at the Wolf Ranch Shopping Center in Georgetown at 1015 West University Avenue. It opened on Saturday, October 29.
I-35 Capital Project kicks off in south Austin; groups file lawsuit, demand project halts
In the near future, Interstate 35 through downtown Austin will undergo a complete transformation, but for now, the Texas Department of Transportation is starting in south Austin.
Texas high school football playoff scores for Thursday, Nov. 10
Westlake made it 51 consecutive wins with a 58-10 win over Cedar Ridge at Chaparral Stadium and Wimberley rolled up 81 points and shut out SA Young Men's Leadership Academy 81-0.
This Texas City Is The Most Festive City In The US
Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season.
‘Where are you? Are you OK?’ Austin woman intensifies search for missing dad
Laurel Patterson and her friends have been spending hours every day looking for him since he was reported missing Monday.
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
Study: Austin bakery serves up the best bread in Texas
"Garlic bread is my favorite food. I could honestly eat it for every meal." Us too Scott Pilgrim. Us too.
