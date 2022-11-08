ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

It is time to move K’Andre Miller to the top pair

With Ryan Lindgren hopefully returning tonight in Detroit, the Rangers are as close to fully healthy as they have been all season. Given they’ve been fully healthy for about 4 shifts this year, that’s a monumental achievement. That means Gerard Gallant has a chance to best optimize his lineup. The focus has been on forwards, for good reason. However now is the time to make the long awaited defense change, and it is time to move K’Andre Miller to the top pair.
Dare we say, Libor Hajek has been fine this year?

On a scale of one to ten on “things we didn’t see coming,” Libor Hajek playing significant minutes and playing them somewhat competently would have been in the 9-10 range. But Hajek has been fine this year, so far, and has filled in pretty well for Ryan Lindgren over the past week. It’s not something that was expected, but it is certainly a welcomed surprise.
NY Rangers Game 15: Rangers at Red Wings

It’s been a bit of a rough stretch for the Rangers, blowing a pair of two goal leads against the Red Wings and Isles in their last two games, both losses. Still, the Rangers are in a good position in the Metro for now, and have 7 games against beatable teams. It’s not must win territory, but it’s really should win territory. Anything less than 10 of 14 points in this stretch isn’t good enough.
How concerned should you be about the Rangers?

The last time you heard from the Live from the Blue Seats crew, the Rangers were a buzzsaw. They were dominating opponents and well on their way to securing solid playoff position before the winter chill arrived. Then, everything changed. The Blueshirts have struggled over the last couple of weeks,...
Jacob deGrom Has Reportedly Told 1 Team He's Interested

Free-agent pitcher Jacob deGrom has reportedly told the Texas Rangers he's interested in signing with the organization, per MLB insider Jon Heyman. The New York Mets ace exercised the opt-out clause on his five-year, $137.5 million contract extension — forgoing $30.5 million in 2023 for a chance to pursue a more lucrative deal.
