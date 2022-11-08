With Ryan Lindgren hopefully returning tonight in Detroit, the Rangers are as close to fully healthy as they have been all season. Given they’ve been fully healthy for about 4 shifts this year, that’s a monumental achievement. That means Gerard Gallant has a chance to best optimize his lineup. The focus has been on forwards, for good reason. However now is the time to make the long awaited defense change, and it is time to move K’Andre Miller to the top pair.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO