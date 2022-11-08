ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

See Kelly Clarkson Shut Down CMA Awards In Stunning Denim Dress

The CMA Awards are known as Country Music's Biggest Night, but one pop star made waves with her appearance. Kelly Clarkson, who, of course, can sing absolutely anything, took the stage for one of the most fun performances of the night. And her fans had a lot to say about her outfit for the evening.
Lindsay Lohan And Jamie Lee Curtis Are All In On A Freaky Friday Sequel

Now that Lindsay Lohan has made her comeback, so have fans' pleas for a Freaky Friday sequel—and, it turns out, the actress is in!. During a talk on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday, Lohan revealed that she and former co-star Jamie Lee Curtis actually spoke of the possibility of returning for a second film, and they both want to do it.

