28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Mom of 2 shares how to reduce family grocery bill by $1,000 each monthAmy ChristieNew York City, NY
brickunderground.com
Demand for doorman buildings keeps NYC rents stubbornly high
The good news/bad news scenario for New York City renters continues: Rents were essentially flat in October compared to the previous month but still parked near record levels, a trend seen in the past three months. In the luxury rental category however, continued demand is causing rents to spike. The...
Lox to see: an exhibit filled with Jewish deli food opens in Upper West Side
An exhibit entirely dedicated to Jewish deli food opened in the Upper West Side's New York Historical Society. It explores the classic deli foods and their cultural significance.
therealdeal.com
Fruchthandlers buy Queens development site for $51M
The Fruchthandlers are descending upon Jamaica for one of their next development projects. FBE Limited acquired a development site along 165th Street and Merrick Boulevard in the Queens neighborhood for $51.5 million from 89th Jamaica Realty Company, according to property records filed Thursday. Yehoshua Leib Fruchthandler signed for FBE and Laurence Kramer signed for 89th Jamaica Realty Company.
cohaitungchi.com
Beyond Broadway: 15 Non Touristy Things to Do In NYC
Searching for unique things to do in NYC? You’ve travelled to the top of the Empire State Building, took a few selfies in Times Square, and ate a (slightly questionable) hot dog from a street food vendor…now what? Sure, you could continue visiting the other touristy things in NYC, but what about going somewhere you won’t find in a typical guidebook? Although roughly 13 million tourists visit the city each year, there are plenty of non touristy things to do in NYC. Let’s explore 15 unique places to add to your Big Apple itinerary.
longisland.com
Winter Lantern Festival Expands on Long Island This Year
The illuminating New York City event has come to Long Island again this year. The Chinese-inspired vibrant winter lantern installations, all with different themes and experiences for the whole family, are now open for visitors throughout the 2022 holiday season. Long Islanders can catch this impressive display at Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn and the Smithtown Historical Society in Smithtown.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Why are New Yorkers OBSESSED With These Sandwiches?
We'll show you Three NYC Deli & Bodega Sandwiches You Must Try Before You Die!. 0:29- Red Hook Food Corp: 603 Clinton Street, Brooklyn, NY. 4:17- Sunny and Annie's: 94 Avenue B , New York, NY. 7:05- Harlem Taste Hajji's: 2135 1st Ave., New York, NY. via Here Be Barr.
A fresh country kitchen on the South Shore | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At a recent food competition over Bacon-Egg-and-Cheese, one sandwich contender stood out — the BEC at Fina’s Farmhouse. The Tottenville breakfast and lunch spot landed in a tie for second place. But we had to take a more intent look at the restaurant behind the dish, one that showed admirable attention to detail.
Southeast Queens Backed Hochul in Big Numbers, While Northeast Queens Favored Zeldin
Governor Kathy Hochul brought in 63 percent of the vote in the borough of Queens Tuesday, a number that got a big boost due to the residents of southeast Queens. Hochul racked up huge numbers in Assembly Districts 29, 31, 32 and 33—which include the southeast Queens neighborhoods of Springfield Gardens, Hollis, Rosedale, Jamaica, Cambria Heights, St. Albans, Bellerose and Queens Village.
fox5ny.com
NYC pizza restaurant consistently snags top spot
New Yorkers love their pizza, so coming in tops in the Big Apple is no small feat. Ribalta, on 48 East 12th St., has consistently snagged the number one spot.
greaterlongisland.com
Bango Bowls opening flagship Westbury store, looking to open 100 more
Bango Bowls, where “healthy shouldn’t taste this good,” is laying the foundation for massive growth across the Tri-State Area and beyond. The goal is 100 franchise locations by the end of 2025, the company just announced. The brand has an ambitious vision, and we’re not the only...
Curbed
What Neighborhoods Went for Lee Zeldin?
The unofficial results from Tuesday night’s New York gubernatorial election are in and Kathy Hochul secured her spot (albeit by a relatively slim margin compared to past Democrats), capturing 52.6 percent of the vote to Lee Zeldin’s 47.4 percent. Hochul carried New York City with the exception of Staten Island (naturally), but some neighborhoods elsewhere in the city were splashes of red in what was otherwise a sea of blue. A micro-level rundown, according to preliminary data from the City’s handy neighborhood tracker:
NBC New York
Trevor Noah Lists NYC Penthouse – Take a Look Inside
Trevor Noah’s Hell’s Kitchen penthouse could be yours for nearly $13 million dollars. The comedian and two-time Grammy Awards host recently announced he would be leaving The Daily Show on Sept. 29, 2022. His New York City apartment was listed with the real estate broker Compass on Nov. 1, 2022.
therealdeal.com
For richer or poorer: The hidden cost of low-income housing
Once upon a time in New York City, developers could get a tax break for a ritzy rental project by funding affordable housing on the cheap side of town. They didn’t even have to build the low-rent units themselves. They could qualify for the 421a property tax abatement by buying certificates generated by someone else’s affordable project.
At 75, Bronx man runs his 43rd NYC Marathon
Mike Rauh just ran his 43rd New York City Marathon and is part of a special group of runners that have completed at least 15 New York City Marathons, joining over 1,000 others who have done just that.
westchesterfamily.com
Shop Local: Westchester Holiday Markets and Craft Fairs
We love this time! In between the fun holiday activities and events, you’re probably looking for gifts for the special people in your life. In Westchester, there are many holiday markets and craft fairs where you can find local and handmade items. From vintage finds to handmade crafts to artisanal food to items from Africa, this list has you covered where to shop locally this holiday season.
NYCPlugged
The Best Holiday Markets to Shop in NYC This Winter
And just like that, the holiday season is here! To help you get into the spirit, we’ve rounded up the best holiday markets to shop in NYC this winter. From wellness and beauty items to home goods, jewelry and accessories, artisan foods, art, and more! Don’t forget to also indulge in delicious seasonal bites while you shop local makers and artisans for that unique gift. Bookmark this Guide and check back for new additions!
New York Post
Dreams come true for the whole family at American Dream
Believe it or not, it really is possible to ride waterslides and roller coasters, practice your downhill, shop, and enjoy both local and international cuisine all in one location – just a short trip from New York City. If you’re looking for an adventure for the whole family, shopping for the holidays, or enjoying a date night, American Dream is the ideal destination.
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, closed on Friday in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Veterans Day, which falls on Friday, honors the end of World War I and pays tribute to military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Across the nation, there will be parades to honor all U.S. veterans. The NYC Veterans Day Parade will see over 20,000 marchers on Fifth Avenue.
queenoftheclick.com
Seniors 60+ Who Like to Dance Get On This!
Dancing, food and fun – free. You just have to RSVP. Call Anthony Herbert at AHerbert@cityhall.nyc.gov or 347-977-2300. The party will take place from 3:00pm – 8:00pm on Friday, November 11, 2022, at K&L Manor (4501 Glenwood Road, Brooklyn) . An ID will be required at the door...
Two Queens Seats Likely to Flip From Democrat to Republican
Tuesday’s election contained no surprises for Democrats in western and central Queens, but Democrats in eastern Queens saw an assembly seat and a congressional seat flip to the Republicans. There were no upsets on a statewide basis. The governorship did not change, with Democrat Kathleen Hochul generating 52 percent...
