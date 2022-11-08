Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck have broken up after two years of dating — and their loyal TikTok followers are taking it better than we could've expected. The two started dating in 2020, first posting together during the summer and sharing a kiss in the music video for D'Amelio's "Be Happy (Remix)." But it was more than a summer fling. The pair officially went public in September of that year. The two stayed together for two years, despite tabloid rumors that the pairing was nothing but a publicity stunt.

14 HOURS AGO