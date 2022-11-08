Read full article on original website
Related
Madison Rose Wants More Black Queer Pop Stars to the Forefront
For a lesson in pop perfection, look no further than Madison Rose’s debut album, TECHNICOLOR, which arrives today as a shiny deluxe edition with four additional songs. Dubbed The Full Spectrum, the re-release fills a space in Rose’s story thus far, after a period of “losing, leaving and healing” that helped the rising musician finally reach a place of love. “But I had to love myself first,” she says, underscoring tracks that sound wildly optimistic and self-assured.
Hilary Duff Criticizes Publication of Aaron Carter's Unfinished Memoir
Hilary Duff is accusing a publisher of attempting to exploit ex Aaron Carter's death. "It's really sad that within a week of Aaron's death there's a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work," she said in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. "To water down Aaron's life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting."
‘A Christmas Story’ Star Dishes Deadly ‘American Horror Story’ Role: ‘Like Most of My Roles in My Career, I Die’ [Exclusive]
Zack Ward, who played Scut Farkus in 'A Christmas Story' took on a small, but gory role in 'American Horror Story' where he dies in a twisted way.
Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck Broke Up
Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck have broken up after two years of dating — and their loyal TikTok followers are taking it better than we could've expected. The two started dating in 2020, first posting together during the summer and sharing a kiss in the music video for D'Amelio's "Be Happy (Remix)." But it was more than a summer fling. The pair officially went public in September of that year. The two stayed together for two years, despite tabloid rumors that the pairing was nothing but a publicity stunt.
Absolutely Fabulous: The time Idris Elba played a male escort in a 1995 episode
As Absolutely Fabulous turns 30, what better time to reflect on the fact that Idris Elba played a male escort in a 1995 episode?That’s right, long before Elba slipped into Luther’s coat, he played an escort hired by Joanna Lumley’s Patsy and Jennifer Saunders’ Eddie in a season three instalment of the Nineties BBC sitcom titled “Sex”.At one point in the episode, Patsy sits on his knee and asks: “Hey, has anyone ever told you that you look a bit like Sean Connery?” To which he replies: “No.”In a 2016 interview, Saunders joked that Elba was so traumatised by...
Cub Sport Breaks Free With 'Replay'
“I miss it, but I don’t want it back,” sings Cub Sport lead vocalist Tim Nelson on the Brisbane band’s new single, “Replay” — an honest admission that’s often difficult to actually implement into our lives. But “‘Replay’ is about moving forward,” he says, recognizing how “feelings aren’t always as simple as just leaving something behind and never looking back. You can long for something and not want it at the same time. You can love something, but outgrow it.”
Louis Tomlinson Was Jealous of Harry Styles' Success
It turns out that there was a time when Louis Tomlinson found it hard to watch Harry Styles become a superstar. As the Faith in the Future singer pointed out, Styles has long moved on from the days when it was just about making number one hits and selling out arenas with Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Payne, as he's gone on to become a critically acclaimed designer, style icon and actor as well starring in films such as Dunkirk, Don't Worry Darling and the highly anticipated My Policeman.
Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now
It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.
Nick Lachey Appears to Diss Ex Jessica Simpson With Marriage Jab
Nick Lachey appears to have taken a jab at ex Jessica Simpson with a shady comment about marriage. During the recently released reunion episode, the 98 Degrees singer sat down with his Love Is Blind co-host and now-wife, Vanessa Lachey, to talk about everything that went down on season three and their own experiences with finding love. And of course, there were also some quips about the speed bumps they encountered along the way, including one less than kind comparative courtesy of Lachey.
Lourdes Leon Releases Ethereal Debut 'Go' EP as Lolahol
As the old saying goes, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Nearly 40 years on since Madonna's groundbreaking debut, daughter Lourdes "Lola" Leon is carving out her own space in the music world with the release of her debut EP, Go. Leon, who performs under the moniker Lolahol,...
Eminem's Pasta Pop-Up 'Mom’s Spaghetti' Comes to NYC
Eminem is bringing a taste of his infamous Detroit-based restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti to New York City. New Yorkers can feast on all their favorite Marshall Mathers-inspired dishes for nine days as part of the special pop-up. Mangia!. After a successful pop-up in Los Angeles, Mom’s Spaghetti is making its...
In Bushwick's Basement Tattoo Scene, Queer Kinship Thrives
Statuesque and fair, 28-year-old Zyra West waits for me in the courtyard outside a gray-shingled townhouse, smoking a cigarette. Her pink tooth gems catch the glint from the blood-red sun sinking behind Wyckoff Ave. She’s wearing a vintage Hustler graphic tee and spandex shorts and ushers me inside her home.
