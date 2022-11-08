ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass Lake Charter Township, MI

WKMI

Are Traditional Baby Names Making a Michigan Comeback?

Some friends of mine had a baby last week. They named her Imogene Rose. It is not for me to decide what someone names their kid. After all, I have a nephew named Maverick. I often wonder if a name causes some undo pressure or potential conflict. The choice of...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Pays Tribute To Deceased Detroit Area FX Artist

Last week, people from the state of Michigan and many artists around the nation mourned the loss of Laney Chantel, who passed away from an accidental overdose of prescription medicine which was brought on by a massive anxiety attack. Faygoluvers and many others shared their love for her, as she had a massive impact on MANY artists and public figures.
DETROIT, MI
WKMI

Christina Anthony Leaving Kalamazoo News Channel 3 WWMT

It seems like a rotating story for WWMT as of late with the moving of both Erica Mokay, who was a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly six years ago in January 2017, and Anchor Kate Siefert. Siefert took a job for an Ohio TV station back...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Kalamazoo Woman Goes Viral With “Aggressive Love”

A young single mother in Southwest Michigan finds a large audience on TikTok and Facebook. Originally from Marcellus, now a Kalamazoo resident, Crystal Crim live streams video games for a living. Crim currently has 19.9 thousand followers and 378 thousand total video likes as LadyFolk7 on the wildly popular social media app TikTok. Outside of TikTok, she recently had a Facebook Reel hit a whopping 10 million views. We asked Crystal how she would describe her social media content and she responded with the following,
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
