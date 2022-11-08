Read full article on original website
Iowa Basketball Signs 3 in '23 Class
Owen Freeman, Brock Harding Pryce Sandfort Make It Official
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Cubs to aggressively pursue two notable names
Tomorrow, the Chicago Cubs can officially agree to terms with free agents, as the MLB free agency period opens up. After finishing the 2022 regular season well, the Cubs go into their offseason with hope to carry on the momentum into next season, especially if they are able to add some notable talent.
Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility
Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
Iowa State women's basketball team signs Bishop Garrigan high school star Audi Crooks
AMES – Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly was enjoying a trip to Disney World with his family over the summer when he learned that Bishop Garrigan High School star Audi Crooks was ready to pledge her commitment. Fennelly gathered his son, assistant coach Billy Fennelly, some...
Iowans Now Have Chance at Near-Record Powerball Jackpot
No winner Monday night when the jackpot stood at $1 billion. Still no winner after Wednesday night's $1.2 billion drawing. So, now Iowans and others around the country are set to line up for a Saturday night frenzy when the Powerball grand prize hits $1.5 billion. This is just shy...
Lisa Bluder Declares ‘No Way We’re Giving Up’ On Ava Jones
Wednesday was National Signing Day across college basketball. It also marked a special day for Iowa commit Ava Jones. A day that many thought might not happen. As the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports, Ava Jones verbally committed to Iowa back on July 3rd. Then, just two days later while at an AAU tournament in Louisville, Kentucky, Jones and her family were hit by an impaired driver while standing on a sidewalk. Ava and her mom Amy spent weeks in a local hospital. Ava's dad Trey did not survive the accident. Jones won't play her senior year of high school and will also miss the 2023-24 season at Iowa as she is facing multiple surgeries on both of her knees.
Moline's Harding, Freeman ink NLI to play for Iowa
MOLINE, Ill. — A pair of Moline Maroons signed their letters of intent to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball team on Wednesday. Moline point guard Brock Harding and power forward Owen Freeman inked their commitments to the Iowa Hawkeyes, comprising two of Iowa's three commitments in the class.
Wisconsin football: Three questions for Week 11 at Iowa
A look at three key questions for the Wisconsin Badgers heading into Saturday's Big Ten showdown with the Iowa Hawkeyes.
