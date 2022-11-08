ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Ridgecrest Daily Independent

The Weston Column: The desert restaurant hall of fame

As some philosopher has said, context is everything. I have eaten in some fancy restaurants in my life, but the one I remember being most impressed by was the Station Restaurant on the base. China Lake was our family home until I was 12 years old, and during the time...
RIDGECREST, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

CHP investigators recover over $177k in stolen Home Depot rental equipment

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Central Division Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) along with loss prevention and organized retail crime representatives from Home Depot have recovered rental equipment stolen from the home improvement company, which was valued at more than $177,000. On Oct. 25, a Home Depot...
RIDGECREST, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Gregory Allen Bond, Nov. 16, 1964 - Oct. 28, 2022

Gregory Allen Bond was born on Nov. 16, 1964. He passed away on Oct. 28, 2022 at the age of 57. Gregory resided in Ridgecrest, California all his life. He is survived by his son and three stepsons. He was a beloved father, brother, and friend. Funeral service to be...
RIDGECREST, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Letitia E. Corbridge, 1925 – 2022

Letitia Corbridge, affectionately known as Tish or Tee by her family and friends, passed away with her family by her side Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital. Letitia was 97 and had battled with stroke and heart issues for the past two years. Letitia was born to James...
RIDGECREST, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Gerri Markota promoted to director of program operations

Saalex Corporation today announced that Gerri Markota has been promoted to Director of Program Operations. Markota has served Saalex as Program Manager for its ESS, Machine Shop and DITAC contracts where she managed those contracts in support of government initiatives, including training range systems, hardware/software development, field engineering, engineering services and logistics. Each contract required the management and oversight of multiple technical task orders, adherence to applicable documents, and monthly data/deliverables.
RIDGECREST, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Lake Isabella resident arrested on narcotics charges

On Wednesday, Nov. 2 at approximately 11:50 a.m., deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Kern Valley Substation conducted a probation check at the 6200 block of Mulberry Avenue. While at the residence, deputies contacted Kimberly Tieche, age 60, of Lake Isabella. Tieche was in possession of over 140...
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Shannon Grove to speak at Republican Women luncheon

Ridgecrest Republican Women, Federated will hold their next luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Casey’s BBQ, located at 1400 N. China Lake Blvd. State Senator Shannon Grove will be the guest speaker. Cost of the luncheon is $18 for members and $20 for nonmembers....
RIDGECREST, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Healthcare at the center of skilled worker shortages

(This is part 2 in a series involving economic concerns found locally by Scott O'Neil, IWV Economic Development Corporation.) In the first article in this series, we provided an overview of national and state trends that have fueled challenges in recruitment and retention. There are almost twice as many job openings as unemployed workers in our country — the highest level of vacancies since the Bureau of Labor and Statistics began collecting that data. As the labor pool shrinks, hiring costs have soared – especially in California.
RIDGECREST, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Tehachapi officer shoots stabbing suspect

On Nov. 3, at 6:39 p.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Willow Springs Mobile Home Park, at 14500 block of E. Tehachapi Blvd., in Tehachapi for a report of a stabbing. KCSO deputies and Tehachapi Police Department responded. While in route, deputies and officers learned...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

STEM Day returns to Burroughs High School

Hundreds of Burroughs High School students got a close-up, hands-on look at careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics at the first STEM Day since 2019. Young, mid-career and veteran professionals and artisans from China Lake presented demonstrations and led discussions about careers in biology, optical tracking, parachute engineering, chemistry, geothermal energy, physics, materials engineering, applied manufacturing and technology, target-threat systems and more.
RIDGECREST, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Pair arrested on burglary charges

On Oct. 28, officers were contacted by a local resident who stated that two males had broken into his home and stole several items including firearms, a safe and clothing. The victim was able to provide surveillance footage of the two subjects in his residence stealing items. Detectives and patrol...
RIDGECREST, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Children's Hour: Winter time is nap time for many animals

The upcoming Children’s Hour at the Maturango Museum will take place on Friday, Nov. 18, at 10:30 a.m. As the weather gets colder in the desert and mountains, many animals hibernate, while some stay awake and busy looking for food all winter long. The children will learn about the animals from stories and by also seeing, touching, and asking questions at the docents’ Discovery Table.
RIDGECREST, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Morale, Welfare and Recreation topic of chamber luncheon

During the Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce's monthly luncheon, attendees were treated to a presentation made by Dr. Will Artis, Navy Fleet and Family Readiness director, of Morale, Welfare and Recreation, Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake. According to Artis, the mission station of MWR is deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs...
RIDGECREST, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

PHOTO GALLERY: Crowds flock to Petroglyph Festival, Pow Wow

Last weekend was action-packed for local citizens and tourists alike as the 9th Annual Petroglyph Festival was joined by the Inter-Tribal Pow Wow. Produced by the California Welcome Center, this two-day event was held Saturday and Sunday at Leroy Jackson Park. This year's festival featured dancers, vendors, musicians and demonstrations...

