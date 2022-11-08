Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
The Weston Column: The desert restaurant hall of fame
As some philosopher has said, context is everything. I have eaten in some fancy restaurants in my life, but the one I remember being most impressed by was the Station Restaurant on the base. China Lake was our family home until I was 12 years old, and during the time...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
CHP investigators recover over $177k in stolen Home Depot rental equipment
Investigators with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Central Division Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) along with loss prevention and organized retail crime representatives from Home Depot have recovered rental equipment stolen from the home improvement company, which was valued at more than $177,000. On Oct. 25, a Home Depot...
Bakersfield Now
Semi jackknifes, closes westbound 58 Hwy. offramp near Boron Avenue
-- This morning, around 6 a.m. CHP responded to a jackknifed semi-truck on Highway 58 in the Boron area. According to CHP's website, the semi-truck is blocking the on and offramps. And as of 6:24 a.m. CHP closed the westbound off-ramp.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Gregory Allen Bond, Nov. 16, 1964 - Oct. 28, 2022
Gregory Allen Bond was born on Nov. 16, 1964. He passed away on Oct. 28, 2022 at the age of 57. Gregory resided in Ridgecrest, California all his life. He is survived by his son and three stepsons. He was a beloved father, brother, and friend. Funeral service to be...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Letitia E. Corbridge, 1925 – 2022
Letitia Corbridge, affectionately known as Tish or Tee by her family and friends, passed away with her family by her side Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital. Letitia was 97 and had battled with stroke and heart issues for the past two years. Letitia was born to James...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Gerri Markota promoted to director of program operations
Saalex Corporation today announced that Gerri Markota has been promoted to Director of Program Operations. Markota has served Saalex as Program Manager for its ESS, Machine Shop and DITAC contracts where she managed those contracts in support of government initiatives, including training range systems, hardware/software development, field engineering, engineering services and logistics. Each contract required the management and oversight of multiple technical task orders, adherence to applicable documents, and monthly data/deliverables.
kernvalleysun.com
Lake Isabella resident arrested on narcotics charges
On Wednesday, Nov. 2 at approximately 11:50 a.m., deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Kern Valley Substation conducted a probation check at the 6200 block of Mulberry Avenue. While at the residence, deputies contacted Kimberly Tieche, age 60, of Lake Isabella. Tieche was in possession of over 140...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Shannon Grove to speak at Republican Women luncheon
Ridgecrest Republican Women, Federated will hold their next luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Casey’s BBQ, located at 1400 N. China Lake Blvd. State Senator Shannon Grove will be the guest speaker. Cost of the luncheon is $18 for members and $20 for nonmembers....
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Healthcare at the center of skilled worker shortages
(This is part 2 in a series involving economic concerns found locally by Scott O'Neil, IWV Economic Development Corporation.) In the first article in this series, we provided an overview of national and state trends that have fueled challenges in recruitment and retention. There are almost twice as many job openings as unemployed workers in our country — the highest level of vacancies since the Bureau of Labor and Statistics began collecting that data. As the labor pool shrinks, hiring costs have soared – especially in California.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Tehachapi officer shoots stabbing suspect
On Nov. 3, at 6:39 p.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Willow Springs Mobile Home Park, at 14500 block of E. Tehachapi Blvd., in Tehachapi for a report of a stabbing. KCSO deputies and Tehachapi Police Department responded. While in route, deputies and officers learned...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
STEM Day returns to Burroughs High School
Hundreds of Burroughs High School students got a close-up, hands-on look at careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics at the first STEM Day since 2019. Young, mid-career and veteran professionals and artisans from China Lake presented demonstrations and led discussions about careers in biology, optical tracking, parachute engineering, chemistry, geothermal energy, physics, materials engineering, applied manufacturing and technology, target-threat systems and more.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Pair arrested on burglary charges
On Oct. 28, officers were contacted by a local resident who stated that two males had broken into his home and stole several items including firearms, a safe and clothing. The victim was able to provide surveillance footage of the two subjects in his residence stealing items. Detectives and patrol...
Origin of mysterious herd of wild horses in Tehachapi mountains leaves locals stumped
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve lived in Kern County long enough you are likely adept at extolling our beautiful sights and rich history for newcomers and outsiders. But even if you’ve lived here most of your life, like I have, there’s a piece of our history hiding in the hills in Tehachapi, you’ve likely […]
Bakersfield Californian
Man sentenced to life with minimal parole eligibility for slitting man's throat
A Kern County Superior Court judge sentenced a man who slit another person's throat in California City to life in prison with minimal parole eligibility, scheduled to be considered in 14 years. Lorenzo Crosby, 37, was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon by Kern...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Children's Hour: Winter time is nap time for many animals
The upcoming Children’s Hour at the Maturango Museum will take place on Friday, Nov. 18, at 10:30 a.m. As the weather gets colder in the desert and mountains, many animals hibernate, while some stay awake and busy looking for food all winter long. The children will learn about the animals from stories and by also seeing, touching, and asking questions at the docents’ Discovery Table.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Morale, Welfare and Recreation topic of chamber luncheon
During the Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce's monthly luncheon, attendees were treated to a presentation made by Dr. Will Artis, Navy Fleet and Family Readiness director, of Morale, Welfare and Recreation, Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake. According to Artis, the mission station of MWR is deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
PHOTO GALLERY: Crowds flock to Petroglyph Festival, Pow Wow
Last weekend was action-packed for local citizens and tourists alike as the 9th Annual Petroglyph Festival was joined by the Inter-Tribal Pow Wow. Produced by the California Welcome Center, this two-day event was held Saturday and Sunday at Leroy Jackson Park. This year's festival featured dancers, vendors, musicians and demonstrations...
