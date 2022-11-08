RUMOR: Ollivander’s Wand Shop to Debut New Style of Interactive Wands Next Month at Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort has announced their 2022 holiday perks for Annual Passholders, including a free decal, exclusive menu items, extended lounge hours, and more. The free UOAP car decal will be available from November 12 through December 31 or while supplies last. Passholders can receive one free decal. Pickup is at the UOAP Lounge in Studios Styles in Universal Studios Florida from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and at Toon Extra in Universal’s Islands of Adventure from park open to close.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO