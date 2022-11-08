RUMOR: Ollivander’s Wand Shop to Debut New Style of Interactive Wands Next Month at Universal Orlando Resort

Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
New Grinch Head Popcorn Bucket Available at Universal Orlando Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Our hearts grew three sizes when we saw the new popcorn bucket available at Universal Orlando Resort for the holidays. We found this Grinch head popcorn bucket in the Universal Studios Store at CityWalk. Grinch Head Popcorn...
WDW News Today
2022 Holiday Perks Announced for Universal Orlando Resort Passholders
Universal Orlando Resort has announced their 2022 holiday perks for Annual Passholders, including a free decal, exclusive menu items, extended lounge hours, and more. The free UOAP car decal will be available from November 12 through December 31 or while supplies last. Passholders can receive one free decal. Pickup is at the UOAP Lounge in Studios Styles in Universal Studios Florida from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and at Toon Extra in Universal’s Islands of Adventure from park open to close.
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando’s Fall Garage Sale Returns Next Week
Universal Orlando Resort’s fall garage sale is returning next week after being absent last year. The sale begins on November 15 and runs through November 18. UOAPs get exclusive access on November 15 from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. before it opens to the public. Located in the Team Member parking garage on Vineland Rd.
WDW News Today
Menus Released for Holiday Treats and Drinks at Universal Orlando Resort
The merriest time of the year is almost here, and Universal Orlando Resort has released most of the menus for festive foods. Grinch Hot Chocolate Bomb with Hot Chocolate – $8.99. Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-pendous. Roast Beast Sandwich: French onion soup-dipped Roast beef, meatloaf, secret sauce, cheddar cheese sauce,...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 11/2/22 (Discounted Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise, Earl the Squirrel Plush, Low Crowds, and More)
We’re back at the Universal Orlando Resort for another busy day in the parks. Halloween Horror Nights is over and the fog is gone, so it’s time to get back out into the sunlight and see what’s new today. The Fresh Eats stand in the hub has...
WDW News Today
First Department Store Details Added to 2022 Holiday Tribute Store Façade at Universal Studios Florida
Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up for the 2022 holiday season. In addition to a giant Christmas tree, the New York area of Universal Studios Florida will also house the Holiday Tribute Store. This year’s store will have a classic department store theme and the first details have been added to the façade.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Closing Today Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Universal Orlando Resort has announced that the theme parks and CityWalk will be closing today due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The parks and CityWalk will close at 5 p.m. today, November 9. Universal’s Volcano Bay will be closed today and tomorrow, November 10. For more information on booking your...
WDW News Today
Limited Operations Resuming at Orlando International Airport Tonight After Hurricane Nicole
After Tropical Storm / Hurricane Nicole has passed over Florida, limited operations will resume at Orlando International Airport tonight. Only domestic arrivals will be allowed tonight as limited commercial operations resume at 8:00 p.m. Remaining international and domestic operations will resume tomorrow, Friday, November 11. This decision was made after...
WDW News Today
Tropical Storm Nicole Grows to Category One Hurricane On Approach to Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole is now a full-strength hurricane, with sustained winds of 75 mph, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The theme parks are undergoing a phased closure, with Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom already closed. Universal Orlando Resort closed at 5 p.m. today as well.
