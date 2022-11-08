Read full article on original website
Takeoff Memorial Service Gets Emotional as Offset, Quavo and Drake Speak Out
Takeoff's memorial service in Atlanta just ended, and his sendoff was marked by several emotional moments ... especially speeches from his Migos family and Drake. The service started shortly after noon, and lasted several hours Friday from State Farm Arena ... which was packed with mourning fans, as well as the celebs who worked with Takeoff and loved him.
Cardi B, Offset Seen for the First Time Since Takeoff's Death
Cardi B and Offset were spotted for the first time since the death of Takeoff ... heading off to go honor the rapper ahead of Friday's big memorial. The 2 were dressed in all black Thursday in Atlanta, looking somber as they gather with what appears to be some close friends.
Fat Joe Talks About Run-In with Kanye West After Antisemitic Backlash
Fat Joe's about to drop his memoir, which is filled with lessons many young rappers could use -- but it's actually an old-school rapper, one Kanye West, who recently sought out Joe's counsel. The legendary Bronx MC joined us Friday on "TMZ Live," and revealed he, almost literally, ran into...
Rich Homie Quan Responds After Bobby Shmurda Slams ATL Food
Bobby Shmurda is handing out zero stars in Atlanta after seeking out his beloved oxtail dish, but commenters like Rich Homie Quan are telling the "Shmoney" rapper he just needs a better tour guide. A disgusted Bobby took to Instagram to blast his oxtail, rice and peas meal from the...
Nas Says He & Jay-Z Laugh at 'Takeover/Ether' Disses Now
Nas and Jay-Z arguably participated in hip hop's most publicized beef as far as the music goes ... but 20 years later, it's nothing but LOLs between the 2 rap greats. On Nas' new album, "King's Disease III," he revisits their bitter diss tracks via the song "Thun" where he raps ... "No beef or rivals, they playing 'Ether' on TIDAL / Brothers can do anything when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from 'Takeover' / Sometimes I text Hova like, 'N****, this ain't over ... laughing!"
Jake Paul and Andrew Tate Come Face To Face, Tease Fight!
A Jake Paul vs. Andrew Tate fight might actually happen ... the two came face-to-face and are negotiating terms for a fight, according to The Problem Child. Paul -- an undefeated cruiserweight boxer -- and the former kickboxing champ met up at the PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani's Kamani Club in Dubai on Thursday.
Aaron Carter Never Had Closure Conversation with Brother Nick Before Death
Aaron and Nick Carter had a tumultuous relationship over the years, and the brothers were never able to have a one-on-one conversation to bury the hatchet before Aaron's death. Family sources tell TMZ … Aaron believed he was on good terms with Nick in his final days, but he never...
The Culture Failed Megan Thee Stallion Before Drake, Says Marc Lamont Hill
Marc Lamont Hill is standing with Megan Thee Stallion against Drake's bars -- and others in hip hop -- and he's getting flak for it online ... something that doesn't surprise the author and activist. On Thursday, Marc -- along with Congresswoman Maxine Waters, MeToo founder Tarana Burke, Planned Parenthood...
Jamie Foxx Addresses Takeoff, Kanye By Calling on Fun & Good Times Again
Jamie Foxx apparently misses the 2000s, when things were simpler and when he was rolling in the good times ... a stark contrast to what he says is the overall climate right now. We got the A-lister Friday as he was leaving lunch in Bev Hills, and asked about Takeoff's...
Quavo Posts Tribute to Late Nephew, Takeoff
Quavo is publicly addressing Takeoff's death, and he did with a lengthy remembrance that highlights their storied life together. The rapper took to Instagram to post a tribute to his nephew and partner-in-rhyme ... starting out by recapping their childhood and noting how difficult his passing is since Takeoff had always been right by his side in virtually everything.
Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Harassed by Fans Since His Death
On the heels of Aaron Carter's death, some of his fans are making life even harder for his fiancée Melanie Martin by harassing her ... and occasionally even spooking her in person. Sources connected to Melanie tell TMZ ... ever since Aaron died, going online has been a nightmare...
Drake, 21 Savage Lose Battle in Vogue Legal War, Judge Blocks Phony Cover
Score 1 for Anna Wintour in the Vogue war with Drake and 21 Savage -- a judge is forcing the rappers to shut down all their album promotions using a fake magazine cover ... at least for now. As TMZ Hip Hop first reported ... Vogue publishers Condé Nast slapped...
NBA's Malik Beasley Welcomes Baby Girl With Montana Yao
Malik Beasley and Montana Yao's family is growing -- the NBA player just announced they welcomed their second child after getting back together. The Utah Jazz guard broke the news that his daughter, Mia Love Beasley, was born on Friday ... sharing special photos alongside Yao in the hospital bed shortly after the baby arrived.
Rihanna Drops 'Born Again' For 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Rihanna's delivering her second song for the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack ... another riveting ballad entitled "Born Again." The song closes out the 'BPWF' soundtrack and is produced by the all-star team of The-Dream and Ludwig Göransson ... with Grammy-winner James Fauntleroy adding to the songwriting. "Born Again"...
Guess Who This Happy Kid Turned Into!
Before this mini model was walking the runways at Paris Fashion Week and became the face of some of the most pristine jewelry in the world, she was growing up in Hawaii before making the move with her famous father to sunny Los Angeles. When she's not strutting her stuff,...
Swedish House Mafia Stops Norwegian Show
Swedish House Mafia is looking out for their fans ... because their show came to a grinding halt due to issues with fans passing out. TMZ obtained this video of SHM's final show of their worldwide tour, which they had to pause twice due to issues with crowd safety. The...
Doja Cat Curses Out Elon Musk Over Twitter Glitch, Gets Response
11:15 AM PT -- Elon Musk responded to Doja Cat, telling her she should be able to change her name now. Elon Musk's Twitter regime is royally pissing off Doja Cat and she's not afraid to curse him out for it ... even though she's also asking for his help.
Rick Ross Accepts Hoarding Title After DJ Khaled's Air Jordan Blowout
Rick Ross is finally coming to grips with the fact he's got way more stuff than he can handle -- but he still made room at his Georgia estate when he got a very special Jumpman delivery!!!. Rozay's finally admitting he's a proud hoarder, a title he really couldn't avoid...
‘We’ve forgotten how to be innocent’: Tim Minchin on comedy, music and the joy of Matilda
I had not expected to cry. I had not expected to cry three times. A screening of a kids’ film, 8.30 in the morning, a musical for Christ’s sake, and out of nowhere, I was crying. “Shall I tell you why?” asks Tim Minchin the next day, leaning forward over a precarious little table of tea. And then he tells me and I have to hold my breath to stop myself crying again.
Nelly's Advice to Younger Artists is Ask Someone Else for Advice
Nelly started carving out his mega career back when he delivered "Country Grammar" to the masses, but quite frankly, he has no idea how the current crop of rappers can duplicate his success. TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Nelly outside Crypto.com Arena in L.A. and tried to pick his...
