Nas and Jay-Z arguably participated in hip hop's most publicized beef as far as the music goes ... but 20 years later, it's nothing but LOLs between the 2 rap greats. On Nas' new album, "King's Disease III," he revisits their bitter diss tracks via the song "Thun" where he raps ... "No beef or rivals, they playing 'Ether' on TIDAL / Brothers can do anything when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from 'Takeover' / Sometimes I text Hova like, 'N****, this ain't over ... laughing!"

1 DAY AGO