Restaurateurs Rick Wahlstedt and Joe King are bringing their French-Vietnamese brand to Naples next year, exemplifying steady growth after 30 years in the restaurant scene. Known for its celebration of the flavors and spirit of Saigon in the 1920s, Le Colonial is slated to open four new locations across the U.S. in the next three years, including Naples, in fall 2023. Le Colonial Naples will make its home at 445 Fifth Avenue S. and span more than 6,500 square feet. Showcasing the French Vietnamese cuisine are Vietnamese chef and cookbook author Nicole Routhier and National Culinary Director Hassan Obaye.

NAPLES, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO