FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some EVs that were flooded during Hurricane Ian explodedVictorNaples, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNaples, FL
Florida is Back to Business as UsualToni KorazaFlorida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Restoration Hardware, Whole Foods proposed in downtown Naples
Q: Heard that maybe a Restoration Hardware store/restaurant combination is going in where the St. George & the Dragon used to be. Know anything about that? Would be fabulous! — Barbara Riess, Naples . Q: Is the rumor correct that a Whole Foods will open in East Naples? — Louise Bender, East...
Florida Weekly
Aura’s Incredible Rooftop Amenities Attracting Buyers
Interest in Naples’ newest luxury high-rise tower can be described as “sky high.” The 15-story Aura at Metropolitan Naples features only 56 luxury residences and is located on a 5.3-acre parcel at the intersection of Fifth Avenue South and Davis Boulevard, just a short walk or bike ride to downtown.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Westgate Industrial Park in Fort Myers sells
Sealy & Co. commercial real estate investment acquired 136,370 square feet of industrial assets in Fort Myers for an undisclosed price. The Westgate Industrial Park acquisition at 12600 Westlinks Drive includes two industrial assets, which were acquired through an off-market deal for below replacement cost. Constructed in 2001, the two buildings are rear-loaded with end cap drive-ins featuring 39 dock doors and four drive-in doors. The assets are fully leased to a highly diversified tenant base, including a high percentage of national credit tenants. The property contains approximately 25% office finish and is equipped with a recently constructed TPO roofing system. The property last sold in 1997 for $1,108,900.
WINKNEWS.com
Portion of pier, handful of beaches reopen in Naples
On Thursday, people wasted no time taking advantage of their ability to hit the sand and, for some, the surf. The City of Naples has reopened a portion of the pier and a handful of beaches, but it comes with a word of warning. “Boy is it beautiful to be...
WINKNEWS.com
Prime Social rooftop restaurant hoping to open location in Naples
A restaurant is working to bring a new location to downtown Naples. Prime Social, owned by Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, would be right above Chop City Grill and could be the first rooftop restaurant on Fifth Avenue. The thought of it has some people excited, but Prime Social still has some...
businessobserverfl.com
Naples ultra-high net worth services firm finds exit strategy
When Michael Benson walked into his golf and country club in Naples recently, he was met with congratulations and attaboys all around on his pending “retirement.”. News trickled out that the company he founded 46 years ago, Naples-based Benson Blackburn, a financial services firm that specializes in insurance consulting for ultra-affluent families and closely held businesses, had been acquired. While true, Benson, 66, rebuffed the R-word. “I said, ‘wait a minute, I’m not retiring,’” Benson says. “I’m just getting started. I’m excited as ever to take this business to the next level.”
WINKNEWS.com
Clothes giveaway held for Ian survivors in Cape Coral
A community giveaway to help those affected by Hurricane Ian is taking place on Sunday morning at the Torched Bar & Grill in Cape Coral. Save the Closet is a Florida disaster relief organization based in Panama City Beach where Michael hit in 2018. People who experienced Hurricane Michael in...
coastalbreezenews.com
Update on Two Marco Island ALF Projects
It is no secret that the faltering economy nationwide may be impacting capital projects that have been in the planning stages for the last couple of years. So it should come as no surprise that the cost of materials and the rising cost of borrowing money may, in fact, be impacting some projects here in Southwest Florida.
gulfshorebusiness.com
French-Vietnamese restaurant concept coming to downtown Naples
Restaurateurs Rick Wahlstedt and Joe King are bringing their French-Vietnamese brand to Naples next year, exemplifying steady growth after 30 years in the restaurant scene. Known for its celebration of the flavors and spirit of Saigon in the 1920s, Le Colonial is slated to open four new locations across the U.S. in the next three years, including Naples, in fall 2023. Le Colonial Naples will make its home at 445 Fifth Avenue S. and span more than 6,500 square feet. Showcasing the French Vietnamese cuisine are Vietnamese chef and cookbook author Nicole Routhier and National Culinary Director Hassan Obaye.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Palm Villas Apartments in Fort Myers sell for $9.1M
'The perfect symbol of Sanibel': Temporary repairs made to Sanibel Lighthouse
"The lighthouse is definitely the symbol of we’re coming back," said Kate Sergeant, who's excited to see repairs being done to the Sanibel Lighthouse
Temporary D-SNAP location opening in Charlotte County
The Department of Children and Families will open a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) location for Charlotte County residents
santivachronicle.com
This Week’s Just Listed Properties on Sanibel
Provided by Pfeifer Realty Group based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 11/01/22 to 11/8/22.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral woman needs help removing a tiki hut from her property
High winds from Ian pushed all sorts of things where they weren’t supposed to be, and Jolene Chesley wants a tiki hut off her property that Ian left there. Chesley told WINK News that job number one is finding someone to get it off her property. “It’s depressing,” Chesley...
'Something we have to do': Cape Coral salon owner raises money for veterans
Every day, 22 veterans die by suicide. To get that number to zero, a Cape Coral salon owner is giving back to veterans in need.
WINKNEWS.com
Pelican Preserve community upset over reopening of Gulf Coast landfill
The Pelican Preserve community is upset by the reopening of a landfill to help accommodate debris from Hurricane Ian. They worry about their health and safety. And they worry the fully-operational landfill will crush the values of their homes and that’s not at all. People who live near the...
Help needed at Fort Myers Beach American Legion Post
American Legion Post 274 on Fort Myers Beach is in need of assistance for rebuilding, donations tomorrow
Waiter surprised with $15,000 tip at Southwest Florida restaurant
A generous diner left a $15,000 tip for workers at a Southwest Florida restaurant.
City of Naples urges people to take safety precautions
Jay Boodheshwar, the City of Naples City Manager said people using these access points should wear protective shoes and not go in the water.
WINKNEWS.com
Homes in Cape Coral lose roof tarps in Nicole’s winds
People in Cape Coral held their breath as the impacts of Nicole approached, with many worried that the tarps protecting their roofs would blow away. For some, That concern became a reality. Tarps were left flapping in the wind with sandbags trying to keep them down to protect Linda Houck’s roof, which has already seen enough damage from Hurricane Ian.
