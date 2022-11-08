Sibi reports on climate change from India and South Asia sibi123sarasu@ap.org ANANTAPUR, India (AP) — Ramesh Hanumaiya digs a few inches into his field with his hand and examines the soil. There is movement in the thick, brown earth: Tiny earthworms being disturbed from their homestead. A handful of dirt filled with earthworms might not seem like much, but it’s the result of seven years’ work. “This soil used to be as hard as a brick,” said 37-year-old Ramesh. “It’s now like a sponge. The soil is rich with the nutrients and life that’s needed for my crops to grow on time and in a healthy way.”

23 MINUTES AGO