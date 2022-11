Bay Marine survived a Chicago fire and a Florida hurricane this year to remain a regional leader and a national contender in boat and yacht sales and service. Mark Felhofer took over his father’s business in 2000 and along with his brother, Matt, transformed it from a roadside sales lot into a full-service yacht and boat sales and service business with marinas on Lake Michigan in both Sturgeon Bay and Chicago as well as in Fort Myers, Florida.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO