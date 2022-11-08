Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Patricia Ann Koessl
Patricia Ann Koessl, 86, of the Town of Liberty Grove, died early Sunday morning, November 6, 2022 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. She was born April 2, 1936 at the (former) Dorchester Hospital in Sturgeon Bay, the daughter of Arthur Clarence Witalison and Anna Marie (Czarnik) Witalison. Pat grew up in Juddville and attended St. Paul Lutheran Church and Juddville School. She graduated from Gibraltar High School with the class of 1954. Pat went on to study at Algoma Teachers College. She taught for nine years, initially at Morning Star School in the Town of Nasewaupee and Fish Creek Grade School.
Door County Pulse
Ron Kane is Volunteer of the Year
The Sister Bay Advancement Association (SBAA) has awarded the 2022 Sister Bay Volunteer of the Year award to Ron Kane. For more than 40 years, Kane has been active in government and tourism-related efforts in the village. He has served on the Sister Bay Historical Society’s board and volunteered at its weekly farmers market. He devoted 30 years to helping grow the SBAA as a board member and through several terms as president, when he ran the Door County Festival of Fine Arts and participated in all of the village’s festivals and events. Currently, Kane is a member of the Sister Bay Plan Commission and the Sister Bay Visitor Center staff.
Door County Pulse
Discussing Death
Steve Freier creates a safe environment for exploring a typically taboo topic. Death has always intrigued Steve Freier, but his unusual interest intensified in 2000, when he was diagnosed with stage-four chronic lymphocytic leukemia. He recovered with little intervention, but in 2019, he lost his wife to breast cancer two weeks after she was diagnosed.
Door County Pulse
Trail Run Winners
Sturgeon Bay residents (from left) Siri and Prisca Fittshur and Chelsea Littman participated in the Stump Farm Trail Races at the Reforestation Camp in Suamico. All three took first place in their age groups.
Door County Pulse
Aurora to Close Sister Bay Clinic
Health care options for northern Door County residents will get slimmer at the end of November. That’s when Aurora Health Care will close its Aurora Health Center in Sister Bay, consolidating those services with its location in Sturgeon Bay. The move is effective Dec. 1, 2022, according to a...
Door County Pulse
DuCharme Signs Books at Maritime Museum
Join award-winning local author Judy DuCharme for a book signing Nov. 12, 10 am – 12 pm, at the Door County Maritime Museum, 120 N. Madison Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. DuCharme writes children’s, young-adult, sports, historical and suspense books. Children’s author Pamela Cameron will also be in attendance.
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Support Camp Questa
The Girl Scout Council of the Northwestern Great Lakes is considering selling the Girl Scout camp known as Camp Cuesta in Baileys Harbor. This camp has been an important part of the local Girl Scouting tradition for decades. There are many readers of this paper who remember camping there as...
Door County Pulse
Book Recommendation: ‘Farmhouse’ by Sophie Blackall
Recommended by BETH LOKKEN, Youth Services Librarian, Door County Library. If you’re looking for a beautifully illustrated, thoughtful picture book, you can’t go wrong with anything by Sophie Blackall, who has twice earned the Caldecott Medal, which is bestowed on the best picture book of the year. Her...
Door County Pulse
Door County Then and Now: A Trove of Photos Portray the Evolution of the Peninsula
Historical photos by Bill Tishler; contemporary photos by Rachel Lukas. In October of 1974, Prof. William Tishler received a grant from the fledgling Wisconsin Sea Grant program to fund a photography project meant to document the changes that were occurring on the Lake Michigan shoreline. Tishler was serving on the faculty of the Landscape Architecture Department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and enlisted two of his students in the project.
Door County Pulse
UUFDC Has Donated $40,000-Plus to Local Nonprofits
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Door County’s (UUFDC) 25th-anniversary fundraiser has raised more than $40,000 for various local nonprofits in total, and funds raised for the Door County Housing Partnership closed out the fellowship’s community-support initiative with a $9,000 donation. “There is no doubt that we are a...
Door County Pulse
Educational Program for Caregivers
The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of the Lakeshore is presenting Mindful Conversations, a relaxed event to share general information with caregivers and others who want to know more about dementia and other memory impairments. It will take place Nov. 17, 10:30-11:30 am, at the Algoma Public Library, 406 Fremont St.
Door County Pulse
Thanksgiving Meal Served Nov. 24
The Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church will host the 43rd Sturgeon Bay Area Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 24, 4:30 pm. All those who would like to gather to share a meal are invited to enjoy a delicious, home-cooked turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Those who prefer to dine at home may reserve a take-out meal, and meal delivery is also available.
Door County Pulse
Unwrap the Season in Sturgeon Bay at Christmas by the Bay
Ring in the holiday season with Destination Sturgeon Bay during the 2022 Unwrapping Sturgeon Bay and Christmas by the Bay weekend Nov. 18-20. Start by packing up your family and friends to join in the third Unwrapping Sturgeon Bay community car parade, beginning at Sawyer Park on Nov. 18. Cars line up between 5 pm and 5:45 pm, and the parade will start at 6 pm. Get festive, and take your furry friends because Destination Sturgeon Bay will be handing out pup treats.
Door County Pulse
Is Door County a Golf Destination?
Door County has enough courses for tourists to make golf the highlight of their trip, but has the county become a true golf destination?. “I think it is still a work in progress,” said Jason Daubner, general manager of Peninsula State Park Golf Course. He said that in order to consider the peninsula a significant golf destination, he would have to compare it to other well-known destinations. Those include the plentiful concentration of courses with big-name designers in budget-friendly destinations such as northern Michigan, the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in the South or Myrtle Beach, or higher-end locales such as Pinehurst or California’s Monterey peninsula.
Door County Pulse
Gonzales Opens New Wellness Space
Join Jodi Rose Gonzales – a local artist, art therapist, yoga teacher and author – for the grand opening of Enclave, her new community, event, retreat and self-care space that showcases her artwork and, she hopes, will transport visitors. Programs at Enclave will offer a fun fusion of...
Door County Pulse
Merry-Time Festival of Trees Opens Nov. 12
Celebrate the holidays by enjoying dozens of beautiful trees and festive displays Nov. 12 – Jan. 2 at the Door County Maritime Museum (DCMM). Decorated by residents and those affiliated with local businesses and organizations, each tree is adorned with ornaments and special surprises, and every display will go home with a lucky winner from the Merry-Time Festival of Trees raffle.
Door County Pulse
Music at Christkindlmarkt
The Sister Bay Historical Society will host its second Christkindlmarkt Door County Nov. 25-27, Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 9-11 at the Corner of the Past Museum. The festive weekend events will showcase artisans selling handcrafted, locally made goods, as well as food vendors selling German and Nordic fare and drinks, including hot mulled red wine, known as Glühwein in Germany and Austria, and Glögg in Sweden.
Door County Pulse
Nov. 8 Door County Election Results
The 17,441 Door County residents who voted in the Nov. 8 election cast ballots that aligned with statewide results. On the local front, the Southern Door School District made a successful bid for more money for operations and to make physical changes to the campus, including the construction of a new sports training facility.
Door County Pulse
Operation Green Light Supports Local Veterans
The Door County Veterans Memorial at the Door County Government Center will be illuminated green Nov. 7-13 as part of Operation Green Light: a new, national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers to support veterans. “Since the tragedy of...
Door County Pulse
Checking Carbon-Monoxide Detectors
As temperatures drop, Door County Public Health reminds residents to take action to prevent carbon-monoxide poisoning by putting new batteries in carbon-monoxide detectors. “We tend to see more carbon-monoxide poisonings in the cooler months,” said Eric Krawczyk, health officer for Door County Public Health. “Now is the time for Door County residents to make sure their heating sources and carbon-monoxide detectors are in good working order.”
