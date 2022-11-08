Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Soccer world furious at USMNT World Cup roster
Later this month, the United States Men’s National Team will begin its journey through the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. And on Wednesday, we finally got a look at what the team will look like. One Wednesday afternoon, the USMNT formally announced its 26-man World Cup roster on...
Kaka’s Soccer GOAT Isn’t Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo
The former Brazil star named his “greatest of all time” in the sport on Tuesday.
Cristiano Ronaldo Closing In On World Cup Record After Being Named In Portugal Squad
No player has yet scored at more than four World Cups but Ronaldo could become the first.
ESPN
Coco Gauff, Caty McNally doubles win, lift U.S. past Poland at BJK Cup
GLASGOW, Scotland -- Coco Gauff and Caty McNally beat the Polish pair of Magda Linette and Alicja Rosolska 6-1, 6-2 to give the United States a 2-1 win at the Billie Jean King Cup team event on Wednesday. Earlier Linette beat Madison Keys 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in singles to force...
theScore
Argentina's World Cup squad: Messi, Dybala lead Copa America returnees
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional...
ng-sportingnews.com
Ecuador World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on La Tri national football team roster for Qatar
Despite some off-field issues in the run-up to the tournament, Ecuador will proceed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the hopes of challenging for a knockout stage spot. Ecuador just would not go away in CONMEBOL World Cup qualification, punching above their weight and frustrating South American powers Brazil and Argentina as they secured points up and down the round-robin qualifying schedule.
NBC Sports
USMNT's odds to win 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar
Anticipation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is building in the United States. The USMNT roster is set, and the squad is traveling across the world to Qatar for the tournament. Gregg Berhalter’s team is set to play Wales in its opener on Nov. 21. Before the World Cup...
World Cup 2022: There’s More to Brazil’s Roster Than Neymar
Brazil heads to the 2022 FIFA World Cup as one of the favorites. A look at their roster confirms why that's the case. The post World Cup 2022: There’s More to Brazil’s Roster Than Neymar appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Argentina taking fewer forwards than Brazil to World Cup
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni’s team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni asks clubs not to pick unfit players
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has asked clubs not to field players who are not fully fit in the final weekend of domestic games before the World Cup. This weekend sees the final matches in the Premier League and other European competitions before Qatar. "We are talking to the clubs so...
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to Samuel Eto’o’s shocking World Cup prediction
Samuel Eto’o has had a long and decorated playing career and after he retired in 2019, the Cameroonian legend became the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation. Eto’o loves his native Cameroon as well as the continent of Africa, maybe to a fault. Because when asked who would win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Eto’o went with the home nation choice.
Uruguay names Suárez and Cavani for last World Cup campaign
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Strikers Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani and three other veteran Uruguay players will be at the World Cup for the fourth consecutive time. Led by the veterans and young talents like Federico Valverde, Uruguay’s squad for the tournament in Qatar was announced Thursday by coach Diego Alonso.
KVIA
El Paso native Ricardo Pepi misses cut for U.S. World Cup squad
EL PASO, Texas -- Ricardo Pepi is not among the 26-man roster that will represent the U.S. national team at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month. Head coach Gregg Berhalter announced his roster Wednesday live on national television. Pepi made his debut in World Cup Qualifying scoring...
Yardbarker
La Liga names dominate Argentina’s 2022 World Cup squad
Four La Liga sides will be represented in Argentina’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The majority of the La Albiceleste panel have already arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of a pre-tournament training camp and a friendly game against the UAE national side on November 16.
ESPN
France's World Cup squad: Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe to headline title defence
Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe headline France head coach Didier Deschamps' squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Sources have told ESPN that Benzema's fitness is not a worry to France staff despite the forward missing Real Madrid's final games before the World Cup due to muscular fatigue. -...
SB Nation
Uruguay announce their World Cup roster in epic fashion
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, teams are unveiling their rosters in a variety of ways on social media. For example, the United States announced their squad for Qatar recently, and included videos of phone calls between head coach Gregg Berhalter and players who were selected. England took supporters on an animated tour, from a child’s bedroom to the local pub.
ESPN
Karim Benzema's World Cup fitness battle for France: Ancelotti relaxed over Real Madrid forward
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has denied that Karim Benzema's ongoing fitness issues could affect his ability to perform at the World Cup, dismissing the idea that the France forward has been protecting himself ahead of the tournament by missing recent games for his club side. Benzema did not train...
Soccer-Ecuador's president to skip World Cup opener v Qatar
QUITO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso has decided not to attend his nation's high-profile match against Qatar kicking off the World Cup, citing domestic unrest.
ESPN
USMNT's World Cup squad in Qatar: What to make of Berhalter's picks, and who should start?
There is a strong temptation on roster release day, an unofficial holiday before the World Cup, to pick apart a coach's decisions. It's an inevitable part of the process in the lead-up to the tournament. More than anything, though, it's a public relations exercise. An opportunity to build excitement --...
