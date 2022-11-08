ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecomeback.com

Soccer world furious at USMNT World Cup roster

Later this month, the United States Men’s National Team will begin its journey through the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. And on Wednesday, we finally got a look at what the team will look like. One Wednesday afternoon, the USMNT formally announced its 26-man World Cup roster on...
theScore

Argentina's World Cup squad: Messi, Dybala lead Copa America returnees

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional...
ng-sportingnews.com

Ecuador World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on La Tri national football team roster for Qatar

Despite some off-field issues in the run-up to the tournament, Ecuador will proceed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the hopes of challenging for a knockout stage spot. Ecuador just would not go away in CONMEBOL World Cup qualification, punching above their weight and frustrating South American powers Brazil and Argentina as they secured points up and down the round-robin qualifying schedule.
NBC Sports

USMNT's odds to win 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar

Anticipation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is building in the United States. The USMNT roster is set, and the squad is traveling across the world to Qatar for the tournament. Gregg Berhalter’s team is set to play Wales in its opener on Nov. 21. Before the World Cup...
The Associated Press

thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to Samuel Eto’o’s shocking World Cup prediction

Samuel Eto’o has had a long and decorated playing career and after he retired in 2019, the Cameroonian legend became the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation. Eto’o loves his native Cameroon as well as the continent of Africa, maybe to a fault. Because when asked who would win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Eto’o went with the home nation choice.
The Associated Press

Uruguay names Suárez and Cavani for last World Cup campaign

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Strikers Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani and three other veteran Uruguay players will be at the World Cup for the fourth consecutive time. Led by the veterans and young talents like Federico Valverde, Uruguay’s squad for the tournament in Qatar was announced Thursday by coach Diego Alonso.
KVIA

El Paso native Ricardo Pepi misses cut for U.S. World Cup squad

EL PASO, Texas -- Ricardo Pepi is not among the 26-man roster that will represent the U.S. national team at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month. Head coach Gregg Berhalter announced his roster Wednesday live on national television. Pepi made his debut in World Cup Qualifying scoring...
Yardbarker

La Liga names dominate Argentina’s 2022 World Cup squad

Four La Liga sides will be represented in Argentina’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The majority of the La Albiceleste panel have already arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of a pre-tournament training camp and a friendly game against the UAE national side on November 16.
ESPN

France's World Cup squad: Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe to headline title defence

Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe headline France head coach Didier Deschamps' squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Sources have told ESPN that Benzema's fitness is not a worry to France staff despite the forward missing Real Madrid's final games before the World Cup due to muscular fatigue. -...
SB Nation

Uruguay announce their World Cup roster in epic fashion

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, teams are unveiling their rosters in a variety of ways on social media. For example, the United States announced their squad for Qatar recently, and included videos of phone calls between head coach Gregg Berhalter and players who were selected. England took supporters on an animated tour, from a child’s bedroom to the local pub.

