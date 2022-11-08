Read full article on original website
Related
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Rhinelander Residents Charged With Running a Meth Ring
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) — Four people from Rhinelander are scheduled to appear in court today for charges of running a large-scale meth ring in the Northwoods. David Lassiter, 39, Kimberly Baenen, 36, Ryan Culver, 37, and Jacob Simon, 41, are all expected to be charged with conspiracy to manufacture or deliver more than 50 grams of meth. Charges against them are the result of a six-month investigation.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau Police Working to Identify Suspect Connection With Damage to a Power Meter
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department are looking for clues after someone damaged a residential power meter in the area of North Bellis Street Friday morning. Officers released a video on Facebook which shows the suspect approaching a residential building at around 4:15 AM, then walking away. According to the homeowner, this incident has happened several times in the last few days with each incident occurring at about the same time.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Fire Damages Local Home
TOWN OF TEXAS (WSAU) — There was a fire that heavily damaged a Wausau area home on Thursday morning. It happened around 7:20 on Forest Hill Rd in the Town of Texas. According to firefighters the blaze started in the basement. No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Stevens Point Mayor Issues Statement Following Transportation Referendum Vote
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza issued a statement Thursday thanking voters for their support of four different transportation projects at the polls this week. “I’m very happy that the majority of voters understood the importance of these questions,” said Wiza. “We will now be...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Friday High School Scoreboard & Saturday Schedule
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here is Friday’s scoreboard & today’s schedule. Amber Winter of Merrill took home the 100 meter breaststroke championship. Madison Edgewood won the D-2 team title for the 8th straight year. Football. Kimberly 42 Bay Port 21. Mukwonago 47 Suxxex Hamilton 21. West De...
Comments / 0