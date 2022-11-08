Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Central Ventura County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-16 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Malibu Coast; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys; Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN LOS ANGELES COUNTY AND MUCH OF VENTURA COUNTY FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM WEDNESDAY .Strong high pressure building into the Great Basin may support the first strong Santa Ana event of the season Tuesday night into Wednesday. Strong cold air advection will generally limit relative humidity values above critical values Tuesday night even as potentially damaging winds develop (see NPWLOX for details on HIGH WIND WATCH). However, further drying Wednesday morning into the afternoon and continuing gusty and potentially damaging winds will potentially support 6 hours or more of critical fire weather conditions during the watch period. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF VENTURA COUNTY AND WESTERN LOS ANGELES COUNTY The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a Fire Weather Watch FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * Winds...Damaging northeast winds with gusts peaking 40 to 60 mph. Local gusts to 70 mph in the foothills. Strongest early Wednesday morning through the afternoon. * Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity of 8 to 15 percent Wednesday late morning and afternoon. * Impacts...If fire ignition occurs there could be rapid spread of wildfire that would lead to a threat to life and property.
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-16 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN LOS ANGELES COUNTY AND MUCH OF VENTURA COUNTY FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM WEDNESDAY .Strong high pressure building into the Great Basin may support the first strong Santa Ana event of the season Tuesday night into Wednesday. Strong cold air advection will generally limit relative humidity values above critical values Tuesday night even as potentially damaging winds develop (see NPWLOX for details on HIGH WIND WATCH). However, further drying Wednesday morning into the afternoon and continuing gusty and potentially damaging winds will potentially support 6 hours or more of critical fire weather conditions during the watch period. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR VENTURA COUNTY AND WESTERN LOS ANGELES COUNTY The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a Fire Weather Watch FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * Winds...Damaging northeast winds with gusts peaking at 55 to 75 mph for wind prone mountains. Strongest late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. * Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity of 10 to 20 percent Wednesday morning and afternoon. * Impacts...If fire ignition occurs there could be rapid spread of wildfire that would lead to a threat to life and property.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 09:50:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-13 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING Winds have diminished across the advisory area. Therefore, the wind advisory will be allowed to expire. Although an advisory is no longer in effect, some local northerly winds, gusting 30 to 40 MPH, will likely continue through the afternoon.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Central Ventura County Valleys, Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-16 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County Mountains; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Malibu Coast; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys; Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast; Ventura County Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts between 60 and 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Los Angeles County Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Malibu Coast, Santa Monica Mountains and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-16 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Localized gusts to 70 mph possible in wind favored canyons. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Diego County Mountains, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are most likely to occur Wednesday morning.
