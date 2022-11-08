ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Oct. 31-Nov. 6): Calvert Hall’s Rich Monath and Garrison Forest’s Riley Schmidt

By Glenn Graham, Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Rich Monath, Calvert Hall, soccer

The senior forward delivered the biggest goal of the season for a second year in a row, scoring in double overtime to lift the No. 1 Cardinals to a 2-1 win over No. 2 John Carroll in Sunday’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship game. A four-year varsity player, Monath had 12 goals and 10 assists for the Cardinals, who finished with a 24-0-1 mark. He worked a quick give-and-go with Justin Crow before scoring with 5:28 left in the second 10-minute overtime. Last season, Monath’s double-overtime goal was the difference in the Cardinals’ 2-1 title win over McDonogh.

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Riley Schmidt, Garrison Forest, field hockey

In Sunday’s Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship game, the junior forward scored two goals in leading the No. 2 Grizzlies (16-1-1) to a 3-1 win over defending champion Archbishop Spalding . After scoring the game’s opening goal in the second quarter, Schmidt went on to break a 1-1 tie in the fourth quarter with opportunistic play in front, scoring from five yards off a pass from Isabelle Vickery. Schmidt finished the season with 10 goals and five assists in helping the Grizzlies claim the program’s seventh league crown.

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.

Comments / 0

 

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
