Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Head Home After Working Up A Sweat At The Gym Together: Photos

Couples who work out together stay together! That’s what they say, right? Or maybe it’s just what we’re saying because we love Harry Styles, 28, and Olivia Wilde, 38, as a couple, and we were elated to see them leaving the gym together on Friday, Nov. 11. Especially because Harry recently battled the flu, and if he was in the gym exercising, then he must really be feeling better.

