Sumner County, KS

WIBW

KDWP successfully reintroduces threatened fish species

PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is reestablishing a native fish species that was once abundant in the sandy streams and rivers of the Kansas and Arkansas river basins. The Plains Minnow has substantially declined in numbers in numbers statewide since 1970. The declines have...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Ackerman

A mom is asking for help with finding her daughter, who went missing more than two weeks ago. Alice Ackerman, 17, was last seen on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 26, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5’2’’. Weight...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Former Wichita police chief elected as Minnesota sheriff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay has a new job. Voters in St. Louis County, Minnesota, have elected him as their new sheriff. He beat the challenger, 49.8% to 40.3%. Ramsay left Wichita in March after announcing his departure last December. He said he was leaving for personal reasons. “I am […]
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
Wellington Daily News

Source to Sea: Chasing History

“Source to sea” is the route one takes to begin a journey at the headwater of a river and follow it all the way to the mouth where the river empties into the sea. Some trips take days or even months. Mike Hatfield’s dream was to take the source to sea route on the Mississippi river. He had that opportunity in 2015 when he took a hiatus from working and put his survival and gunsmithing skills to the test.
WELLINGTON, KS
Government Technology

Vehicle Surveillance Prompts Privacy Concerns in Wichita, Kan.

(TNS) — Where are you going, where have you been — and where are you right now?. If the answer is Wichita, and you got there by motor vehicle, it's likely the Wichita Police Department already knows. Or it can find out with a reasonable degree of certainty using its Flock Safety license plate reader surveillance system, a high-powered database that has helped Wichita police rescue kidnapped children, arrest murder suspects and recover stolen vehicles.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Body of man found in Kansas canal

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a death, where an unidentified man was located in a canal. Just before 10a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a submersion call at Lincoln and Interstate 135, according to Office Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and located the victim believed...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Airborne car crashes into Kansas Pizza Hut roof, starting fire

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KSNW) — Belle Plaine police say a reckless driver lost control and crashed into the Pizza Hut. It began around 8:20 p.m. Sunday when they receive the report of an erratic driver in the city. Police Chief Bill Berry says as an officer headed north of Logan Street where the driver had been spotted, the vehicle passed him south at a high rate of speed.
BELLE PLAINE, KS
adastraradio.com

Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
HUTCHINSON, KS

