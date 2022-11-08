Read full article on original website
WIBW
KDWP successfully reintroduces threatened fish species
PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is reestablishing a native fish species that was once abundant in the sandy streams and rivers of the Kansas and Arkansas river basins. The Plains Minnow has substantially declined in numbers in numbers statewide since 1970. The declines have...
Live updates: Here are the latest results from the 2022 election in Wichita and Kansas
Get unofficial voting results for election races in Sedgwick County and Kansas; the Wichita school board issue is also on the ballot.
KAKE TV
How likely is Kansas to pass medical marijuana after Missouri votes to legalize recreational use?
Teressa Hammond opened The Health Connection, CBD store, in Wichita in 2018 after her husband started using the product to help is COPD. Today, she says they see all sorts of illness. “We see people every day that are suffering with high blood pressure, anxiety, Crohn's, cancer.”. Hammond says...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Ackerman
A mom is asking for help with finding her daughter, who went missing more than two weeks ago. Alice Ackerman, 17, was last seen on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 26, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5’2’’. Weight...
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
Former Wichita police chief elected as Minnesota sheriff
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay has a new job. Voters in St. Louis County, Minnesota, have elected him as their new sheriff. He beat the challenger, 49.8% to 40.3%. Ramsay left Wichita in March after announcing his departure last December. He said he was leaving for personal reasons. “I am […]
Update: Two dead in N Wichita crash, K-96 closed
An injury crash in north Wichita has closed a portion K-96.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Ammunition detonates in south Wichita mobile fire
The Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County Fire District #1 responded to a fire in the 1100 block of 55th Street South Wednesday.
WIBW
Wichita man sentenced to 2 years for illegally possessing a firearm
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm that a Sedgwick Co. deputy found in a safe in the convicted man’s vehicle. William McGold, 47, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm...
Wellington Daily News
Source to Sea: Chasing History
“Source to sea” is the route one takes to begin a journey at the headwater of a river and follow it all the way to the mouth where the river empties into the sea. Some trips take days or even months. Mike Hatfield’s dream was to take the source to sea route on the Mississippi river. He had that opportunity in 2015 when he took a hiatus from working and put his survival and gunsmithing skills to the test.
Government Technology
Vehicle Surveillance Prompts Privacy Concerns in Wichita, Kan.
(TNS) — Where are you going, where have you been — and where are you right now?. If the answer is Wichita, and you got there by motor vehicle, it's likely the Wichita Police Department already knows. Or it can find out with a reasonable degree of certainty using its Flock Safety license plate reader surveillance system, a high-powered database that has helped Wichita police rescue kidnapped children, arrest murder suspects and recover stolen vehicles.
Cruse is out, Baty is in on Sedgwick County Commission
Three of the five commissioners on the Sedgwick County Commission were up for reelection.
Body of man found in Kansas canal
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a death, where an unidentified man was located in a canal. Just before 10a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a submersion call at Lincoln and Interstate 135, according to Office Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and located the victim believed...
Newton school bond passes; Winfield fails
Voters in Newton and Winfield look to pass bonds for school improvements.
The Wienermobile is in town, and its crew would ‘relish’ a chance to ‘meat’ you
The 27-foot-long rolling Oscar Mayer wiener, which visits Wichita about once a year, will be all over town between Thursday and Monday.
South Wichita home destroyed by fire
A mobile home was destroyed by fire in south Wichita. It happened around 6:00 Wednesday morning in the 11-hundred block of 55th south. South Wichita home destroyed by fire
fourstateshomepage.com
Airborne car crashes into Kansas Pizza Hut roof, starting fire
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KSNW) — Belle Plaine police say a reckless driver lost control and crashed into the Pizza Hut. It began around 8:20 p.m. Sunday when they receive the report of an erratic driver in the city. Police Chief Bill Berry says as an officer headed north of Logan Street where the driver had been spotted, the vehicle passed him south at a high rate of speed.
Power outage scheduled for Mulvane
A power out has been scheduled for the City of Mulvane.
adastraradio.com
Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
