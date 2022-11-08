Ticked off! @Little Free Library users

With oil and large companies profits off the roof, no wonder we have inflation. Greed is a terrible thing.

I’m ticked off that people don’t know how to use a Little Free Library. The point of having one in my yard is for you to take a book and possibly leave a book. Not to drive up to it and unload from your trunk or backseat all the books that you no longer want in your house. On top of that wrong behavior, you just cram as many books into the little library as you can leaving it a mess and so no one else can easily see what is there for the taking. Little Free Libraries are meant to be a “book exchange” not a place to dump your unwanted books.

I’m ticked off with the reader who complained to this column instead of the city or county or Florida Department of Transportation about a left turn lane signal on Douglas Avenue and Central Parkway. The column has no purview, authority or responsibility.

I’m ticked off that the Orlando City Commissioners continue to let a special developer build the two-story duplexes in the Milk District just to collect more tax dollars. There are 2-6 cars per unit and the police do not enforce any of the no-parking areas.

I’m ticked off at “fall back.” At 2 a.m. I am too old and tired for this and know no one who wants to do this! Didn’t we vote on this to stop this self inflicted madness?

I’m ticked off at the vehicle that lost a ladder on State Road 417. Cars were almost wrecking trying to avoid your negligence in securing your property!

The flip side

Thank you to the Orange County Library and their Friends Bookstore for their seasonal half off weekends. I spent about $20 on two big bags of items that would have cost hundreds of dollars any other way. And the money goes back to the library. What an asset and treasure for our community.