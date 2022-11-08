ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ojai, CA

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Were 'Lovely Guests' On Low-Key Date Night

By Rebekah Gonzalez
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R20aL_0j3I6OPR00
Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted on a low-key date night at a restaurant in California. According to Page Six , the royal couple dined at a perfectly named restaurant in Ojai called The Dutchess. An insider told the outlet that they were "incredibly pleasant" and "really polite to the staff " throughout their date night.

The couple managed to stay under the radar at the restaurant and the source said "you would never have noticed" royals were dining there that night. "No one approached them and if people recognized them no one showed it," they continued before emphasizing that Meghan and Harry were "lovely guests."

According to Page Six , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't have reservations as it was the "first time they've been there," but they were quickly seated. The couple reportedly shared tandoori chicken before heading back home to their two children 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet .

During a recent episode of her podcast Archetypes , Markle opened up about her busy family life in California . "I'm sure it'll only get more chaotic as they get older. But for me, it's, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later, Archie's up. I start doing his lunchbox right before he's up while I have her, getting her a little nibble. My husband's helping me get him downstairs."

On top of helping his wife parent their two children, Prince Harry is also gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated new memoir Spare .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila In Neck Brace After Nasty Fall

Matthew McConaughey's wife, Camila Alves, gave fans a shocking health update after she had a nasty fall down the stairs. The Brazilian model shared a selfie that features her wearing a neck brace. "S–t Happens,” she wrote in the caption. “I am ok but… Don’t fall people…don’t fall…Ladies hold your long dresses up or lose pants up when going by down the stairs!!
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

King Charles & Camilla Attacked With Eggs During Public Outing

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla had eggs thrown at them during an official visit to York, England. According to Page Six, four eggs were thrown by a protestor while the couple greeted onlookers outside of Micklegate Bar and just barely missed hitting them. The new monarch didn't visibly...
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy