ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Person killed, others injured in crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A person has died in a single vehicle crash in Martin County. Martin County Coroner Chris Todd told WSAZ that it happened Tuesday morning about four miles outside of Inez on Highway 908 near Turkey Creek. Todd said the car left Rt. 908 and hit...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Martin County man crashes vehicle after eluding police

BLACKLOG — A Hardy man was arrested in Martin County Tuesday, Nov. 1, after attempting to elude law enforcement. Gary Jude, 30, is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading in a motor vehicle, second-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of opiates.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School. Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Toddler killed, mother injured in West Virginia fire

UPDATE (5:43 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says a woman injured in a house fire this morning is on a ventilator and fighting for her life. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. UPDATE (11:57 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): The three-year-old child injured in a […]
ELEANOR, WV
WSAZ

Woman killed in hit-and-run in Lincoln County; name released

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Wednesday afternoon in Harts, including the victim’s name. Sonja Workman, 42, of Branchland, West Virginia, died from her injuries at CAMC General in Charleston, West Virginia State Police troopers say. Workman was struck...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
Kingsport Times-News

Kentucky man killed in Wise County crash

The Virginia State Police is still investigating a single-vehicle crash in Wise County that left a Kentucky man dead on Thursday. According to VSP spokesperson Shelby Crouch, Arnold Howell, 69, of Wellington, died at Norton Community Hospital after his 2004 Cadillac Deville ran off the side of Business U.S. 23 about a quarter-mile west of Route 606. The vehicle hit a utility pole and overturned.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Woman dies in hit and run in Lincoln County

UPDATE (Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:40 p.m.): West Virginia State Police said the woman struck by the vehicle has died. Troopers said Sonja Workman, 42, of Branchland, W.Va., died from her injuries at CAMC General. They said the driver of the vehicle took off after the accident. Investigators are pursuing multiple leads. Anyone with information […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
q95fm.net

State Police Ask For Public Assistance In Locating Wanted Man

Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. 34-year-old Charles Branham is currently wanted for failing to appear in court. He is charged with assault, burglary, and drug possession. If you have any information that could assist police, please contact Kentucky...
PIKEVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LOUISA POLICE ASKING FOR YOUR HELP IN IDENTIFYING PERSON

November 9, 2022 – Louisa Police are asking for your help in identifying the person that was driving the vehicle in the pictures. It was a black Dodge Charger or Challenger. Male subject was driving, vehicle is believed to be around a 2015-2020 model. Vehicle has a temp tag that starts with “Q”. If you have any information on who the driver was, please contact Det. Hunter James at 606-638-4058 or hjames@louisapd.org.
LOUISA, KY
WOWK 13 News

Funeral arrangements made for West Virginia high school student killed on I-64

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Funeral arrangements have been made for a Cabell Midland student who was killed on I-64 last week. A spokesperson released a statement on behalf of Caige Rider’s family on Wednesday first expressing gratitude for the “outpouring of kind gestures, thoughtfulness and prayers received from the Tri-State and beyond.” Caige Rider’s funeral will be […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Brush fires in Lawrence County, Ohio investigated as suspicious

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Investigators are looking into the possibility of brush fires in Lawrence County being set intentionally. Rome Fire Department Chief Nick Kuhn said it feels like they’ve been battling one giant fire since Saturday night. He says they’ve delt with nearly 15 different brush fires near...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
somerset106.com

Crews Battling Forest Fires In Several Counties Across The Region

Forest fires are popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there. A fire was also reported in Martin Tuesday night. Burn bans and Red Flag warnings are in force in much of the region as dry and breezy conditions persist.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy