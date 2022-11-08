Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Person killed, others injured in crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A person has died in a single vehicle crash in Martin County. Martin County Coroner Chris Todd told WSAZ that it happened Tuesday morning about four miles outside of Inez on Highway 908 near Turkey Creek. Todd said the car left Rt. 908 and hit...
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Child rescued from Putnam fire dies from injuries; mother hospitalized
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:57 a.m. 11/10/22. A 3-year-old boy who was rescued along with his mother from a house fire in Putnam County has died, the sheriff said. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton confirmed Thursday that the child who was rescued from the house fire in...
thebigsandynews.com
Martin County man crashes vehicle after eluding police
BLACKLOG — A Hardy man was arrested in Martin County Tuesday, Nov. 1, after attempting to elude law enforcement. Gary Jude, 30, is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading in a motor vehicle, second-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of opiates.
wymt.com
One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School. Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County...
Toddler killed, mother injured in West Virginia fire
UPDATE (5:43 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says a woman injured in a house fire this morning is on a ventilator and fighting for her life. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. UPDATE (11:57 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): The three-year-old child injured in a […]
WSAZ
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Lincoln County; name released
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Wednesday afternoon in Harts, including the victim’s name. Sonja Workman, 42, of Branchland, West Virginia, died from her injuries at CAMC General in Charleston, West Virginia State Police troopers say. Workman was struck...
Kingsport Times-News
Kentucky man killed in Wise County crash
The Virginia State Police is still investigating a single-vehicle crash in Wise County that left a Kentucky man dead on Thursday. According to VSP spokesperson Shelby Crouch, Arnold Howell, 69, of Wellington, died at Norton Community Hospital after his 2004 Cadillac Deville ran off the side of Business U.S. 23 about a quarter-mile west of Route 606. The vehicle hit a utility pole and overturned.
UPDATE: Woman dies in hit and run in Lincoln County
UPDATE (Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:40 p.m.): West Virginia State Police said the woman struck by the vehicle has died. Troopers said Sonja Workman, 42, of Branchland, W.Va., died from her injuries at CAMC General. They said the driver of the vehicle took off after the accident. Investigators are pursuing multiple leads. Anyone with information […]
q95fm.net
State Police Ask For Public Assistance In Locating Wanted Man
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. 34-year-old Charles Branham is currently wanted for failing to appear in court. He is charged with assault, burglary, and drug possession. If you have any information that could assist police, please contact Kentucky...
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Sentenced To 10-Years In Prison Following Incident In 2020
A man out of Pike County was recently sentenced to 10-years in prison. This coming after an incident in 2020, in which he fired a gun near a state trooper who had come to his house. 35-year-old Cory Whitehead, of Pikeville, is said to have grabbed his gun when he...
30-Year-old Man Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Huntington (Huntington, CA)
The Huntington Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Monday. The officers were called to Beach Boulevard, north of Slater Avenue, where they found the victim who had been struck by a Jeep Compass.
Chapmanville Regional High School student killed in West Virginia crash
UPDATE: (3:00 p.m. Nov. 10, 2022) – Logan County Schools has announced the 17-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning in Lincoln County was a student at Chapmanville Regional High School. The two teenagers involved in the crash have not been identified, but Logan County Schools says the 17-year-old driver was a male student […]
Deputies look to identify West Virginia Walmart theft suspect
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man wanted for larceny. They say the crime happened on Nov. 7 at the Walmart on Rt. 60. Anyone who recognizes this man should contact the CCSO Detective Division at 304-634-4672 or send them a message on Facebook.
thelevisalazer.com
LOUISA POLICE ASKING FOR YOUR HELP IN IDENTIFYING PERSON
November 9, 2022 – Louisa Police are asking for your help in identifying the person that was driving the vehicle in the pictures. It was a black Dodge Charger or Challenger. Male subject was driving, vehicle is believed to be around a 2015-2020 model. Vehicle has a temp tag that starts with “Q”. If you have any information on who the driver was, please contact Det. Hunter James at 606-638-4058 or hjames@louisapd.org.
Funeral arrangements made for West Virginia high school student killed on I-64
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Funeral arrangements have been made for a Cabell Midland student who was killed on I-64 last week. A spokesperson released a statement on behalf of Caige Rider’s family on Wednesday first expressing gratitude for the “outpouring of kind gestures, thoughtfulness and prayers received from the Tri-State and beyond.” Caige Rider’s funeral will be […]
wymt.com
‘This is my home’: Letcher County native comes home to help flood survivors
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deadly flooding devastated portions of Eastern Kentucky in late July. More than three months later, one Letcher County native is still serving people in need. When Cordelia Collins Schaber heard about the historic flooding, she and some friends sprung into action. “My best girlfriend’s mother...
WSAZ
Brush fires in Lawrence County, Ohio investigated as suspicious
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Investigators are looking into the possibility of brush fires in Lawrence County being set intentionally. Rome Fire Department Chief Nick Kuhn said it feels like they’ve been battling one giant fire since Saturday night. He says they’ve delt with nearly 15 different brush fires near...
somerset106.com
Crews Battling Forest Fires In Several Counties Across The Region
Forest fires are popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there. A fire was also reported in Martin Tuesday night. Burn bans and Red Flag warnings are in force in much of the region as dry and breezy conditions persist.
wymt.com
Fire crews respond to more than a 1000-acre wildfire in Breathitt County
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a massive wildfire in Breathitt County. Officials with the Watts Caney Fire Department said the more than 1000-acre fire has been burning for three days. The Kentucky Division of Forestry is working to contain the fire. Thomas Smith, Kentucky Division...
