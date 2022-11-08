ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Inside Nova

Prince William County holds career fair for veterans, their families

Veterans and their families were presented with a plethora of job opportunities tailored to their skills and experience during a career fair hosted by the Prince William County Department of Economic Development last week. The career fair for veterans, military spouses and transitioning service members was held at the National...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Washingtonian.com

“Wakanda Forever” Features a Scene in Alexandria

Just a day after we learned that Diane Lockhart is moving to DC, now comes word of another local pop-culture moment: Alexandria, Virginia, features in the new film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As Insider reports, the characters Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) travel to the DC suburb to seek out CIA officer Everett Ross (Martin Freeman).
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Cozy Nights: Alexandria's Restaurant with Fireplaces

It’s firepit and fireplace season in Alexandria, and Alexandria’s restaurants are ready to welcome you to a cozy fire with holiday drinks and warm snacks. Here are just a few of Alexandria’s best restaurants with fireplaces and cozy corners. CHART HOUSE. Waterfront, Cameron Street, Old Town. One...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed

Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, bringing closings and service disruptions to the D.C. region. Held every Nov. 11 on the anniversary of World War I’s formal end, it was originally called Armistice Day — until a 1954 act rededicated it for veterans of all conflicts. The Department of Veterans Affairs deemed it a moment “to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

What’s cookin’? Manna Ministry feeds hundreds per week

As Culpeper’s only soup kitchen, Culpeper Presbyterian Church’s Manna Ministry has their hands full and that’s just how they like it. “We like to feel busy,” said ministry volunteer Waverly Lee. “We like to feel like (that because) it's needed.”. Found on South Main Street,...
CULPEPER, VA
macaronikid.com

Enchant, The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village

Enchant is coming back to Washington, DC at Nationals Park! Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open November 25 through January 1. The spectacular story-themed Maze has an all-new theme this year - Santa's Magic Timepiece. Guests will stroll through over 4 million dazzling lights using a Maze Passport on a quest to put back together Santa's Magic Timepiece by finding 8 stars, so Santa can deliver all the presents around the world in one night. Wander through lighted tunnels, larger-than-life displays, and take some photos at the 100 foot tall Christmas tree. Finish your search and you may have a chance to win a trip to the set of a Hallmark Channel movie.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Cook Out opens in Manassas Park

The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant has opened in Manassas Park. The eatery at 8502 Centreville Road began welcoming customers Saturday, and social media users reported the drive-through line was dozens deep shortly after opening. The chain has become famous for its inexpensive, fresh fast-food specialties like burgers,...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
Washingtonian.com

There’s a “Secret” New Peter Chang Restaurant in Fairfax

Famed Chinese chef Peter Chang just opened a high-profile restaurant, Chang Chang, his first in the District. But there’s another new Chang venture in Fairfax flying under the radar with a semi-secretive name: Lu Wei Peter Zhang, which quietly opened in September (thanks to Tyler Cowen’s guide for tipping us off).
FAIRFAX, VA
Inside Nova

Marymount president honored for philanthropic, leadership qualities

The Support Our Aging Religious (SOAR!) organization has honored Marymount University president Irma Becerra with its prestigious 2022 Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Award for her dedicated work at the university and throughout her career in higher education. The award recognizes individuals who have distinguished themselves through their leadership and generosity...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Thoroughfare descendant sues in cemetery saga

A descendant tied to one of the cemeteries in the Thoroughfare community of Broad Run is suing a brewery and Prince William County for failing to protect the historic burials. Frank Washington, whose family is buried in one of the cemeteries, filed the lawsuit in Prince William County Circuit Court in August against the county, the Board of County Supervisors, interim County Executive Elijah Johnson and International Investments LLC.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Live Fairfax: The best pies in Fairfax County!

Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. It’s that time of the year, it’s Pie Time!. On the hunt for the perfect pie in Fairfax County, we surveyed...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mymcmedia.org

Where Residents Can Indulge in DMV Black Restaurant Week

The fourth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week is in full force, with just a few days left for residents across the metro area to enjoy offerings from dozens of Black-owned restaurants. The week spans Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia each November. This year’s theme is “reshaping our community through ownership...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Strong pack keeps Oakton cross country team on top

With six state titles – from 1978 to 2021 – three runner-up finishes, plus having a couple of individual winners and at least one runner-up in program history, the Oakton Cougars boys high school cross country team certainly deserves its reputation as a perennial Virginia power. What’s maybe...
VIENNA, VA
Washingtonian.com

This $65 McShortRib Is the Most Expensive Sandwich Around DC

What’s involved in a $65 sandwich? Typically, luxury ingredients (i.e. caviar grilled cheese, wagyu katsu) or something sillier (edible gold). But the “Colossal Short Rib” at newly opened Joy by Seven Reasons in Chevy Chase is the DC-area’s new most expensive sandwich thanks to its heft alone: it’s filled with an entire braised short rib.
BETHESDA, MD
fb101.com

Make an Immediate Beeline to this Diner

Bread & Water Company is quietly becoming a major force in the landscape of Alexandria dining. The group, consisting of partners Markos Panas, Chef Noelie Rickey, Doug Abedje and culinary consultant/exec chef Patrick Tanyag are making their mark. This diverse group of professionals has developed concepts that are garnering accolades and delighting the DMV from VA to Capitol One Arena.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Baltimore Times

NAACP Annual Awards Banquet Honors Incoming Governor & Attorney General Keynote Speaker, April Ryan, Is Longest Serving Black White House Correspondent

Nov. 4 – Annapolis MD) The Anne Arundel NAACP Branch will hold it’s 47th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet dinner at the Double Tree Hotel in Annapolis, MD on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7PM. Ten individuals will receive awards including incoming Governor of Maryland Wes Moore and Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles. The keynote speaker will be the longest serving black member of the White House press corps, April Ryan. Tickets are available ($100) online at http://bit.ly/3T3eWMm.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

