Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in VirginiaMelissa FrostVirginia State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Inside Nova
A Family Birthday Celebration: Marines mark 247 years with unique traditions
Marines and hundreds of their family members gathered last week to celebrate the birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps and recognize contributions made by military families. On Nov. 2, Marine Corps Base Quantico hosted the USMC Birthday Dance, allowing families to share in a celebration of Marine Corps history. "Not...
Inside Nova
Prince William County holds career fair for veterans, their families
Veterans and their families were presented with a plethora of job opportunities tailored to their skills and experience during a career fair hosted by the Prince William County Department of Economic Development last week. The career fair for veterans, military spouses and transitioning service members was held at the National...
Washingtonian.com
“Wakanda Forever” Features a Scene in Alexandria
Just a day after we learned that Diane Lockhart is moving to DC, now comes word of another local pop-culture moment: Alexandria, Virginia, features in the new film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As Insider reports, the characters Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) travel to the DC suburb to seek out CIA officer Everett Ross (Martin Freeman).
Virginia church buys out entire movie theater for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — In an effort to support Black culture, the Alfred Street Baptist Church (ASBC) in Alexandria, Virginia bought out eight showings of the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie, according to a press release from ASBC. The purchase is for the 6-7 p.m. showings of the new...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Cozy Nights: Alexandria's Restaurant with Fireplaces
It’s firepit and fireplace season in Alexandria, and Alexandria’s restaurants are ready to welcome you to a cozy fire with holiday drinks and warm snacks. Here are just a few of Alexandria’s best restaurants with fireplaces and cozy corners. CHART HOUSE. Waterfront, Cameron Street, Old Town. One...
WTOP
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed
Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, bringing closings and service disruptions to the D.C. region. Held every Nov. 11 on the anniversary of World War I’s formal end, it was originally called Armistice Day — until a 1954 act rededicated it for veterans of all conflicts. The Department of Veterans Affairs deemed it a moment “to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”
Inside Nova
What’s cookin’? Manna Ministry feeds hundreds per week
As Culpeper’s only soup kitchen, Culpeper Presbyterian Church’s Manna Ministry has their hands full and that’s just how they like it. “We like to feel busy,” said ministry volunteer Waverly Lee. “We like to feel like (that because) it's needed.”. Found on South Main Street,...
macaronikid.com
Enchant, The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village
Enchant is coming back to Washington, DC at Nationals Park! Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open November 25 through January 1. The spectacular story-themed Maze has an all-new theme this year - Santa's Magic Timepiece. Guests will stroll through over 4 million dazzling lights using a Maze Passport on a quest to put back together Santa's Magic Timepiece by finding 8 stars, so Santa can deliver all the presents around the world in one night. Wander through lighted tunnels, larger-than-life displays, and take some photos at the 100 foot tall Christmas tree. Finish your search and you may have a chance to win a trip to the set of a Hallmark Channel movie.
Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Inside Nova
Cook Out opens in Manassas Park
The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant has opened in Manassas Park. The eatery at 8502 Centreville Road began welcoming customers Saturday, and social media users reported the drive-through line was dozens deep shortly after opening. The chain has become famous for its inexpensive, fresh fast-food specialties like burgers,...
Washingtonian.com
There’s a “Secret” New Peter Chang Restaurant in Fairfax
Famed Chinese chef Peter Chang just opened a high-profile restaurant, Chang Chang, his first in the District. But there’s another new Chang venture in Fairfax flying under the radar with a semi-secretive name: Lu Wei Peter Zhang, which quietly opened in September (thanks to Tyler Cowen’s guide for tipping us off).
Inside Nova
Marymount president honored for philanthropic, leadership qualities
The Support Our Aging Religious (SOAR!) organization has honored Marymount University president Irma Becerra with its prestigious 2022 Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Award for her dedicated work at the university and throughout her career in higher education. The award recognizes individuals who have distinguished themselves through their leadership and generosity...
Inside Nova
Thoroughfare descendant sues in cemetery saga
A descendant tied to one of the cemeteries in the Thoroughfare community of Broad Run is suing a brewery and Prince William County for failing to protect the historic burials. Frank Washington, whose family is buried in one of the cemeteries, filed the lawsuit in Prince William County Circuit Court in August against the county, the Board of County Supervisors, interim County Executive Elijah Johnson and International Investments LLC.
ffxnow.com
Live Fairfax: The best pies in Fairfax County!
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. It’s that time of the year, it’s Pie Time!. On the hunt for the perfect pie in Fairfax County, we surveyed...
mymcmedia.org
Where Residents Can Indulge in DMV Black Restaurant Week
The fourth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week is in full force, with just a few days left for residents across the metro area to enjoy offerings from dozens of Black-owned restaurants. The week spans Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia each November. This year’s theme is “reshaping our community through ownership...
Bay Net
‘The Little Guy’ Comes Up Big With A $50,000 Powerball Prize In Calvert County
DUNKIRK, Md. – “The Little Guy” is banking a big $50,000 prize, thanks to his third-tier Powerball win in the Nov. 2 drawing. Huntingtown resident plans to take his wife on an island vacation. A Calvert County resident is on his way to a dream vacation with...
Inside Nova
Strong pack keeps Oakton cross country team on top
With six state titles – from 1978 to 2021 – three runner-up finishes, plus having a couple of individual winners and at least one runner-up in program history, the Oakton Cougars boys high school cross country team certainly deserves its reputation as a perennial Virginia power. What’s maybe...
Washingtonian.com
This $65 McShortRib Is the Most Expensive Sandwich Around DC
What’s involved in a $65 sandwich? Typically, luxury ingredients (i.e. caviar grilled cheese, wagyu katsu) or something sillier (edible gold). But the “Colossal Short Rib” at newly opened Joy by Seven Reasons in Chevy Chase is the DC-area’s new most expensive sandwich thanks to its heft alone: it’s filled with an entire braised short rib.
fb101.com
Make an Immediate Beeline to this Diner
Bread & Water Company is quietly becoming a major force in the landscape of Alexandria dining. The group, consisting of partners Markos Panas, Chef Noelie Rickey, Doug Abedje and culinary consultant/exec chef Patrick Tanyag are making their mark. This diverse group of professionals has developed concepts that are garnering accolades and delighting the DMV from VA to Capitol One Arena.
Baltimore Times
NAACP Annual Awards Banquet Honors Incoming Governor & Attorney General Keynote Speaker, April Ryan, Is Longest Serving Black White House Correspondent
Nov. 4 – Annapolis MD) The Anne Arundel NAACP Branch will hold it’s 47th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet dinner at the Double Tree Hotel in Annapolis, MD on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7PM. Ten individuals will receive awards including incoming Governor of Maryland Wes Moore and Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles. The keynote speaker will be the longest serving black member of the White House press corps, April Ryan. Tickets are available ($100) online at http://bit.ly/3T3eWMm.
