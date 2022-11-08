Before their second game of the season, the Blue Devils are getting a top-tier reinforcement in the frontcourt. Freshman center Dereck Lively II will be available to make his season debut Friday against USC Upstate, per a team release Friday afternoon. Lively did not play in the Blue Devils' season-opening win Monday against Jacksonville, a Nov. 2 exhibition win against Fayetteville State or October's Countdown to Craziness scrimmage after suffering a calf injury in a preseason practice.

DURHAM, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO