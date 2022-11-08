ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

CBS Philly

Video: Man confronts children on Gloucester County school bus

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) --  Police in Gloucester County hope someone can identify a man who boarded a school bus in October. The Deptford Police Department released video of the incident. Authorities say on the afternoon of Oct. 24, the man boarded a Holcomb school bus.Detectives tell Eyewitness News the man was able to enter the bus when the driver stopped to let off a group of kids. No children were injured. Officers are still trying to identify the man.Police say he confronted students after he claims the students threw objects from the bus onto his vehicle. Officials say criminal charges are possible....
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey

A serious crash was reported in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 on Route 42 near Exit 14 in Bellmawr, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. One lane was closed, 511nj.org reported. There were no immediate details on injuries. to...
BELLMAWR, NJ
Shore News Network

Arrest made in hit and run of 70-year-old woman in Woodbury

WOODBURY, NJ – A 65-year-old man from Yeadon, Pennsylvania, was arrested for fleeing the scene of a serious crash involving a 70-year-old pedestrian in Woodbury this past spring. Leroy Cates Jr. was arrested by police in Woodbury for the March 18th incident that left the 70-year-old in critical condition. During her recovery, the elderly woman underwent multiple surgeries during a lengthy hospital stay at Cooper University Medical Center. At around 8:30 pm on March 19th, police found the victim lying in the roadway at 231 North Evergreen Court. She was treated and transported to the hospital. The driver of the The post Arrest made in hit and run of 70-year-old woman in Woodbury appeared first on Shore News Network.
WOODBURY, NJ
Daily Voice

Camden Man, 30, Dies Of Injuries From Shooting

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man in Camden, authorities said. On Monday, Nov. 7, at 7:46 a.m., officers of the Camden County Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Jackson Street after receiving a 9-1-1 call, reporting that a man had been shot. Officers and...
CAMDEN, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Hip Trouble Forces Egg Harbor Twp Police K-9 Jax into Retirement

Egg Harbor Township Police K-9 Jax has retired from the force. Jax was the K-9 partner of Egg Harbor Twp Police Sgt. John Beattes. Sgt. Beattes had been taking Jax to Saint Francis Veterinary Center South Jersey in Gloucester County recently for treatments recently, but, unfortunately, it was determined that Jax would no longer be capable of the riggers of police work and so he retired.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Route 1 SB Closed Due To Serious Accident

Route 1 southbound is closed at the north Dover exit due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer. Reports from the scene indicate that one patient is heavily trapped and is not expected to be freed for several more minutes. Multiple fire companies and Delaware State Police aviation have responded to...
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Dover Man Arrested in New Castle County Shooting

NEWARK, Del. - New Castle County Police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old Dover man accusing of opening fire on an occupied home. Police said that on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 27, officers responded to a report of a home on Renee Court in Newark that had been struck by gunfire. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that the occupied home had been struck multiple times. Surveillance footage was collected from the incident and a suspect vehicle was identified as a distinct gold Jeep Grand Cherokee.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

