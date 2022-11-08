Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Truck Driver Killed in 3-vehicle Accident in Gloucester County, NJ
Authorities in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, say a truck driver was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at around 12:30 on Malaga Road near Morgan Road. According to police, an investigation determined that 30-year-old Lashaya Goldsmith of Camden was traveling westbound on Malaga Road when she...
Video: Man confronts children on Gloucester County school bus
DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Gloucester County hope someone can identify a man who boarded a school bus in October. The Deptford Police Department released video of the incident. Authorities say on the afternoon of Oct. 24, the man boarded a Holcomb school bus.Detectives tell Eyewitness News the man was able to enter the bus when the driver stopped to let off a group of kids. No children were injured. Officers are still trying to identify the man.Police say he confronted students after he claims the students threw objects from the bus onto his vehicle. Officials say criminal charges are possible....
Sister of Injured Bike Path Cyclist Gives Update on Brother
The sister of the 14-year-old boy who was seriously injured Saturday when his bike collided with a car on the bike path in Somers Point has given an update on the teen's condition and made a plea for better lighting on the bike path. Posting as Ayo Modelchiq on Facebook's...
Police: Tip Leads to Arrest of Atlantic City, NJ, Man; 2 Guns Recovered
An Atlantic City man has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of two handguns. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, late Thursday afternoon, a sergeant received information that a man driving a white Nissan Altima in the area of Ohio and Grant Avenues was in possession of two guns.
Fire Trucks, Police Cars & Ambulance At Stockton Atlantic City
At this hour, 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, there is a convergence of fire trucks, police cars, and an ambulance, just off of Albany Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey at The Stockton University Atlantic City Campus. A senior Atlantic City public safety source confirmed the following facts exclusively...
Police investigating serious crash that left car in pieces in Camden County
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A crash in Camden County is under investigation. It happened in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Champion Avenue in Pennsauken. Emergency crews say they got the call around midnight. You can see pieces of the vehicle scattered all over the roadway. It's unknown how the crash happened at this time.There's also no word on injuries.
Watch: Firefighters battle brush fire in South Jersey
Firefighters in Burlington County, New Jersey responded to a brush fire in the woods in Medford Thursday afternoon. The fire was in the area of Stokes Road, not far from Tuckerton Road.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Want to Talk With 2 Mature-aged People
Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking for two people in regard to an ongoing investigation. The two were captured on surveillance cameras and their photos were shared by the police on social media. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the individuals or what they may have...
One Airlifted, Another Seriously Hurt In Back-To-Back South Jersey Shootings: Reports
Two men were gunned down in separate South Jersey shootings between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, one of them requiring a medevac helicopter transport to the hospital, reports say. Police were called to the first shooting at the Wawa on West Main Street in Millville around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov....
DWI Driver Was Going 120 MPH In Fatal Crash With South Jersey Restaurant Owner: Prosecutor
Homicide charges have been filed against a 45-year-old Marlton man who is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of a popular Mount Laurel restaurant owner, authorities said. Desmond Newberry also was charged with aggravated manslaughter and drug possession, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia...
Philadelphia Man Arrested in Connection to Maple Shade, NJ, Motel Murder
A man from Philadelphia has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel earlier this year while authorities are still trying to figure out why. 26-year-old Alexander Rivera from the Mayfair section of the city has been charged with murder and related weapon offenses, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw.
Man wounded, airlifted to hospital after shooting in Millville park
A man is hospitalized after he was shot in a South Jersey park on Tuesday night. Officers responded to a Wawa on West Main Street in Millville around 9 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim, according to Millville Police. The 54-year-old Millville resident told police he was in...
Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey
A serious crash was reported in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 on Route 42 near Exit 14 in Bellmawr, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. One lane was closed, 511nj.org reported. There were no immediate details on injuries. to...
Arrest made in hit and run of 70-year-old woman in Woodbury
WOODBURY, NJ – A 65-year-old man from Yeadon, Pennsylvania, was arrested for fleeing the scene of a serious crash involving a 70-year-old pedestrian in Woodbury this past spring. Leroy Cates Jr. was arrested by police in Woodbury for the March 18th incident that left the 70-year-old in critical condition. During her recovery, the elderly woman underwent multiple surgeries during a lengthy hospital stay at Cooper University Medical Center. At around 8:30 pm on March 19th, police found the victim lying in the roadway at 231 North Evergreen Court. She was treated and transported to the hospital. The driver of the The post Arrest made in hit and run of 70-year-old woman in Woodbury appeared first on Shore News Network.
Camden Man, 30, Dies Of Injuries From Shooting
Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man in Camden, authorities said. On Monday, Nov. 7, at 7:46 a.m., officers of the Camden County Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Jackson Street after receiving a 9-1-1 call, reporting that a man had been shot. Officers and...
Woman, 58, fatally struck in NJ hit-and-run, driver sought
A 58-year-old woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday night in New Jersey, authorities said.
Hip Trouble Forces Egg Harbor Twp Police K-9 Jax into Retirement
Egg Harbor Township Police K-9 Jax has retired from the force. Jax was the K-9 partner of Egg Harbor Twp Police Sgt. John Beattes. Sgt. Beattes had been taking Jax to Saint Francis Veterinary Center South Jersey in Gloucester County recently for treatments recently, but, unfortunately, it was determined that Jax would no longer be capable of the riggers of police work and so he retired.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Route 1 SB Closed Due To Serious Accident
Route 1 southbound is closed at the north Dover exit due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer. Reports from the scene indicate that one patient is heavily trapped and is not expected to be freed for several more minutes. Multiple fire companies and Delaware State Police aviation have responded to...
WBOC
Dover Man Arrested in New Castle County Shooting
NEWARK, Del. - New Castle County Police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old Dover man accusing of opening fire on an occupied home. Police said that on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 27, officers responded to a report of a home on Renee Court in Newark that had been struck by gunfire. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that the occupied home had been struck multiple times. Surveillance footage was collected from the incident and a suspect vehicle was identified as a distinct gold Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign Signs
Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, Patch.com. New Jersey may be one of the most racially-diverse states in the Union, but that doesn't mean that racism is dead here. Proof of that came fairly recently after a Middle Township woman was caught hanging stuffed animals from nooses near a black political candidate's sign.
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0