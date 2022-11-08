Read full article on original website
Minnesota children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses: federal lawsuit
(FOX 9) - The U.S. Department of Labor alleges an investigation uncovered a cleaning company hired more than 30 children to work in Minnesota and Nebraska slaughterhouses and meat processing facilities under hazardous conditions. The lawsuit filed in Nebraska court on Thursday says investigators found at least 31 children aged...
Winning $2.6 million Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - It may not be worth over $2 billion, but one lucky winner is the proud owner of $2.6 million lottery ticket in Chester County. A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket was sold at Mr. Bottle Beverage at 521 East Lancaster Avenue for the November 8 drawing.
Video across Florida: Tropical Storm Nicole devastates coastal, inland areas from Melbourne to Clearwater
Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts were felt from Daytona Beach to Melbourne to Polk County and over to the Florida West Coast. Power outages, flooded roadways, and crumbled piers were a reminder that the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season isn't quite over. Drone operators and local residents recorded videos of eroded beaches...
Josh Shapiro declared winner in Pennsylvania Governor's race
Josh Shapiro was declared the winner in the state's gubernatorial race as ballots continue to be counted in Philadelphia. FOX 29's Hank Flynn has the story.
PHOTOS: Multimillion-dollar Florida homes on brink of collapse after Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Several multi-million dollar homes near the ocean appear to be on the brink of crumbling due to beach erosion caused by Tropical Storm Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday. Although Nicole’s winds died down after coming ashore, its storm...
2 Pa. House races still too close to call, affirming importance of voting
After Tuesday's election, two Pennsylvania House races are still too close to call. Voters in parts of Montgomery and Bucks counties are still waiting to learn which candidate will represent them in the state House.
Tropical Storm Nicole lashing Florida with strong winds, heavy rains after landfall
ORLANDO, Fla. - Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday just south of Vero Beach. The system has since downgraded to a tropical storm. The storm – which officially came ashore at 3 a.m. – is moving near the west coast...
Pennsylvania state representative reelected despite being dead
A Pennsylvania state representative who died last month was reelected during the midterm elections, reports say. Democrat Anthony "Tony" DeLuca died Oct. 9 "after a brief battle with lymphoma, a disease he twice previously beat. He was 85," the Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus wrote. DeLuca was Pennsylvania's longest-serving state rep,...
Car linked to Kensington mass shooting leads police on chase to southern NJ
The car believed to be connected to a mass shooting in Kensington was involved in a police chase from Philadelphia to southern New Jersey. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the details.
Beto O'Rourke concession speech: 'I'm in this fight for life'
EL PASO, Texas - Democrat Beto O'Rourke took the stage Tuesday night in El Paso facing a crowd of supporters delivering a concession speech for the third time in four years. O'Rourke lost the Texas governor's race to incumbent Republican Greg Abbott in a race that was called very early in the night.
Oz does not concede in Pa. Senate race, vows to wait until all ballots are counted
Pennsylvania's Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz did not conceded after Lt. Governor John Fetterman was declared the winner. He said he is going to wait until all ballots are counted. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the story.
Weather Authority: Winds will howl overnight into Saturday as remnants of Nicole roll across the region
PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley braces for high winds as round two of the remnants of Tropical Depression Nicole cross the region. Nicole, which made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 Hurricane, is now a tropical depression making its way up the East Coast. According to FOX 29's Scott...
Police: Vehicle linked to Kensington mass shooting leads police on chase from Philadelphia to Evesham Township
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say at least one person was arrested after police chased a vehicle linked to a shooting from Philadelphia to Evesham Township on Wednesday night. Officers first spotted the vehicle with several people inside near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues around 9:30 p.m., according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.
Philadelphia man arrested, charged in death of woman found in Maple Shade motel
Burlington County, N.J. - A Philadelphia man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman found in a Maple Shade motel in May. Burlington County officials said 26-year-old Alexander Rivera, of Philadelphia’s Mayfair section, was taken into custody without incident at his home November 4th. Rivera...
Pa. State Police report increase in home burglaries targeting Asian-American restaurant owners
PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania State Police say they are seeing an increase in home burglaries targeting Asian-American restaurant owners statewide. "This year has seen an uptick in these types of burglaries beginning in the Northeastern part of the state, and now it is spreading through the entire commonwealth," Public Information Officer for Pennsylvania State Police.
Police: Driver, vehicle involved in pursuit not believed to be connected to Kensington mass shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say at least one person was arrested after police chased a vehicle believed to be linked to a shooting from Philadelphia to Evesham Township on Wednesday night. Officers first spotted the vehicle with several people inside near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues around 9:30 p.m.,...
Delaware police department holds gala for local youth to strengthen community relations
CLAYMONT, Del. - A Delaware police department held a special gala for the local youth on Thursday in an effort to strengthen relations with troubled communities. The New Castle County Division of Police organized the ‘Police and Princess Ball’ at the Waterfall Banquet and Conference Center in Claymont.
