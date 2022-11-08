ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses: federal lawsuit

(FOX 9) - The U.S. Department of Labor alleges an investigation uncovered a cleaning company hired more than 30 children to work in Minnesota and Nebraska slaughterhouses and meat processing facilities under hazardous conditions. The lawsuit filed in Nebraska court on Thursday says investigators found at least 31 children aged...
MINNESOTA STATE
Pennsylvania state representative reelected despite being dead

A Pennsylvania state representative who died last month was reelected during the midterm elections, reports say. Democrat Anthony "Tony" DeLuca died Oct. 9 "after a brief battle with lymphoma, a disease he twice previously beat. He was 85," the Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus wrote. DeLuca was Pennsylvania's longest-serving state rep,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Beto O'Rourke concession speech: 'I'm in this fight for life'

EL PASO, Texas - Democrat Beto O'Rourke took the stage Tuesday night in El Paso facing a crowd of supporters delivering a concession speech for the third time in four years. O'Rourke lost the Texas governor's race to incumbent Republican Greg Abbott in a race that was called very early in the night.
TEXAS STATE
Police: Vehicle linked to Kensington mass shooting leads police on chase from Philadelphia to Evesham Township

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say at least one person was arrested after police chased a vehicle linked to a shooting from Philadelphia to Evesham Township on Wednesday night. Officers first spotted the vehicle with several people inside near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues around 9:30 p.m., according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pa. State Police report increase in home burglaries targeting Asian-American restaurant owners

PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania State Police say they are seeing an increase in home burglaries targeting Asian-American restaurant owners statewide. "This year has seen an uptick in these types of burglaries beginning in the Northeastern part of the state, and now it is spreading through the entire commonwealth," Public Information Officer for Pennsylvania State Police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

