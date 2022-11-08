ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Agriculture Online

Winter wheat condition improves slightly; soybean harvest approaches end

The United States Department of Agriculture released its 32nd Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Nov. 6, 87% of...
beefmagazine.com

Should I use soybean residue for forage?

Forage this fall is tight and crop residues offer a cost-effective opportunity for cows to graze or for baling and feeding later. We’ve looked at corn and sorghum residues previously, so let’s take some time to assess the quality of soybean residues. Soybeans themselves are very high in...
GOBankingRates

7 Food Stamp Mistakes People Make

Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helped nearly 42 million Americans cope with food insecurity in 2021. But millions are still missing out on benefits...
Allrecipes.com

Will Canned Tomato Products Disappear From Shelves This Winter?

Soup season is upon us, but one of the main ingredients for soups, chilis and stews may be in short supply: canned tomatoes. We've been hearing for a few months now that a historic drought in California is impacting farmers' tomato crop yields this year and unfortunately, it doesn't look like the drought is going to end anytime soon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

A wetter world is changing Midwest farming. Can growers adapt?

By Chloe Johnson Minneapolis Star Tribune Erin Jordan The Gazette And Sarah Bowman Indianapolis Star Corn was just starting to tassel across much of the Midwest, including fields in southern Indiana, a golden crown signaling the end of the season. But while most farmers were preparing for harvest, Ray McCormick was climbing back into his tractor to re-plant his soybeans....
INDIANA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

U.S. oil companies slow down production

(WTVO) — U.S. oil companies are cutting back despite high global demand. The Wall Street Journal reported that the fracking slowdown comes amid what was supposed to be a productive year for oil companies. However, many are still limiting their output with rising inflation and supply chain issues. Third quarter oil prices were about $100 […]
CNET

Freeze-Proof Plants: 10 Flowers That Can Weather a Snowstorm

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Green shoots and new leaves are the truest signs of spring. Missing out on those after a long winter would be a true shame. You can avoid...
MICHIGAN STATE
Progressive Rail Roading

CP honors three grain elevators' efforts during past crop year

Canadian Pacific yesterday announced Paterson Flagstaff, G3 Carmangay and Elbow Lake Co-op Grain as the winners of its Elevator of the Year Award for the 2021-22 crop year. CP presents the award annually to grain elevators that achieve high volumes from a single loading point while consistently demonstrating efficient rail-car loading and a strong commitment to safety.
ELBOW LAKE, MN
agritechtomorrow.com

Fischer Farms bolsters team ahead of world’s largest vertical farm launch

Construction on the 25,000m2 vertical farm is now complete and the office facility is fully operational. With just a few months until the doors officially open, Fischer Farms has recently welcomed nine new team members to the site, bolstering its senior management, technical and operational teams. Vertical Farming pioneers, Fischer...
Agriculture Online

Corn closes at lowest price since August | Thursday, November 10, 2022

Soybeans ended the week down 30¢ to $14.22. Corn is down 11¢ to $6.53, the lowest it has been since August 25. Nick Tsiolis, founder of Farmer's Keeper, says it will be key to watch if corn falls below $6.50. "If it holds above that, then it shows...
a-z-animals.com

Is Corn A Fruit Or Vegetable? Here’s Why

Corn in all its varieties has been an important crop all around the world for centuries. We use it to feed ourselves as well as animals; it can be consumed in many ways, from corn on the cob, to popcorn, to tortilla chips, and so much more. Because of the different ways you can prepare it, corn has often been thought to be a vegetable. However, corn is considered a fruit because of the way it grows. So, what’s the truth? Is corn a fruit or a vegetable?
MAINE STATE
beefmagazine.com

Cattle tech, innovations solve feedlot problems

Feedlot cattle production, like nearly all industries, is facing the challenge of how to maintain or increase production and production efficiencies in the face of the pressures brought on by the large-scale labor shortage across the country. The development of new technologies in cattle production has been continuous throughout the evolution of the industry. A new wave of technologies related to animal husbandry, feeding and feedstuffs looks to improve the day-to-day efficiencies challenged by a smaller workforce.

