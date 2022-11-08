Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Winter wheat condition improves slightly; soybean harvest approaches end
The United States Department of Agriculture released its 32nd Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Nov. 6, 87% of...
beefmagazine.com
Should I use soybean residue for forage?
Forage this fall is tight and crop residues offer a cost-effective opportunity for cows to graze or for baling and feeding later. We’ve looked at corn and sorghum residues previously, so let’s take some time to assess the quality of soybean residues. Soybeans themselves are very high in...
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts High Snowfall, Low Temperatures For Winter 2022-2023
Weather forecast models are sharing their predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season, from anticipated temperatures to projected snowfall amounts. Based on a few models, the U.S. will have an especially cold and snowy winter in the coming months. What is this based on, and what’s causing this?. Right along...
CNBC
Why egg prices are surging — but chicken prices are falling: It's an 'act of God' event, says trade strategist
The price of eggs has surged in the past year. Only margarine prices have risen more, according to the consumer price index, a key barometer of inflation. Egg prices rose 10% just in the month of October. Meanwhile, chicken prices fell 1.3%. That opposite movement may seem counterintuitive. It's largely...
7 Food Stamp Mistakes People Make
Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helped nearly 42 million Americans cope with food insecurity in 2021. But millions are still missing out on benefits...
Allrecipes.com
Will Canned Tomato Products Disappear From Shelves This Winter?
Soup season is upon us, but one of the main ingredients for soups, chilis and stews may be in short supply: canned tomatoes. We've been hearing for a few months now that a historic drought in California is impacting farmers' tomato crop yields this year and unfortunately, it doesn't look like the drought is going to end anytime soon.
A wetter world is changing Midwest farming. Can growers adapt?
By Chloe Johnson Minneapolis Star Tribune Erin Jordan The Gazette And Sarah Bowman Indianapolis Star Corn was just starting to tassel across much of the Midwest, including fields in southern Indiana, a golden crown signaling the end of the season. But while most farmers were preparing for harvest, Ray McCormick was climbing back into his tractor to re-plant his soybeans....
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...
U.S. oil companies slow down production
(WTVO) — U.S. oil companies are cutting back despite high global demand. The Wall Street Journal reported that the fracking slowdown comes amid what was supposed to be a productive year for oil companies. However, many are still limiting their output with rising inflation and supply chain issues. Third quarter oil prices were about $100 […]
CNET
Freeze-Proof Plants: 10 Flowers That Can Weather a Snowstorm
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Green shoots and new leaves are the truest signs of spring. Missing out on those after a long winter would be a true shame. You can avoid...
Progressive Rail Roading
CP honors three grain elevators' efforts during past crop year
Canadian Pacific yesterday announced Paterson Flagstaff, G3 Carmangay and Elbow Lake Co-op Grain as the winners of its Elevator of the Year Award for the 2021-22 crop year. CP presents the award annually to grain elevators that achieve high volumes from a single loading point while consistently demonstrating efficient rail-car loading and a strong commitment to safety.
vinlove.net
Digging ditches in the garden to grow water lily crops to make vegetables, farmers live well
The model of digging ditches and intercropping water lilies in the orchard of Mr. Nguyen Van Chinh’s household in Tan Thanh hamlet, Bung Tau town, Phung Hiep district, Hau Giang province has brought high income. The model of digging ditches in the garden to grow water lilies to sell...
marketplace.org
Farmers feeling the effects as drought slows shipping on the Mississippi
Water levels on the Mississippi River have been exceptionally low this fall, due to a dry summer in the Midwest. That’s jamming up barge traffic and causing headaches for businesses that rely on the river, and it’s affecting farmers’ bottom lines. For grain farmers in the Midwest,...
agritechtomorrow.com
Fischer Farms bolsters team ahead of world’s largest vertical farm launch
Construction on the 25,000m2 vertical farm is now complete and the office facility is fully operational. With just a few months until the doors officially open, Fischer Farms has recently welcomed nine new team members to the site, bolstering its senior management, technical and operational teams. Vertical Farming pioneers, Fischer...
Agriculture Online
Corn closes at lowest price since August | Thursday, November 10, 2022
Soybeans ended the week down 30¢ to $14.22. Corn is down 11¢ to $6.53, the lowest it has been since August 25. Nick Tsiolis, founder of Farmer's Keeper, says it will be key to watch if corn falls below $6.50. "If it holds above that, then it shows...
a-z-animals.com
Is Corn A Fruit Or Vegetable? Here’s Why
Corn in all its varieties has been an important crop all around the world for centuries. We use it to feed ourselves as well as animals; it can be consumed in many ways, from corn on the cob, to popcorn, to tortilla chips, and so much more. Because of the different ways you can prepare it, corn has often been thought to be a vegetable. However, corn is considered a fruit because of the way it grows. So, what’s the truth? Is corn a fruit or a vegetable?
beefmagazine.com
Cattle tech, innovations solve feedlot problems
Feedlot cattle production, like nearly all industries, is facing the challenge of how to maintain or increase production and production efficiencies in the face of the pressures brought on by the large-scale labor shortage across the country. The development of new technologies in cattle production has been continuous throughout the evolution of the industry. A new wave of technologies related to animal husbandry, feeding and feedstuffs looks to improve the day-to-day efficiencies challenged by a smaller workforce.
