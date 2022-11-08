Norfolk State’s women open season with historically lopsided 125-19 win. (And that’s not a typo.)

Deja Francis, shown in a game last season, scored 21 points to lead eight NSU players in double figures in a historically lopsided 125-19 win over Virginia-Lynchburg at Echols Hall on Monday. Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

After winning a share of the MEAC regular-season title in 2021-22, Norfolk State’s women were expected to be a force this season.

But in their season opener Monday, the loaded Spartans looked superhuman.

Deja Francis scored 21 points to lead eight NSU players in double figures in a historically lopsided 125-19 win over Virginia-Lynchburg at Echols Hall.

The 106-point margin of victory was the largest in program history. It tied for the fewest points allowed in a game by the Spartans.

The beat-down was as thorough as the final score would indicate. By quarters, NSU won 29-4, 23-0, 40-7 and 33-8.

Four Spartans players, including Francis, finished with double-doubles.

NSU (1-0) outrebounded the wildly overmatched visitors 68-19 and shot 58% to Virginia-Lynchburg’s 12%.

The Dragons compete in the National Christian College Athletic Association.

NSU returned its top seven scorers from last season’s championship squad.

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com