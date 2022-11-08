Captain Sarah Hunter said “sport is cruel” after she was left gutted by England’s 34-31 loss to New Zealand in the World Cup final.The Red Roses came up just short at Eden Park, losing for the first time in 31 matches against the defending champions in front of a sell-out crowd.Simon Middleton’s side, who had three tries from Amy Cokayne, led for large spells in Auckland despite playing more than an hour after Lydia Thompson was sent off for a high tackle.Hunter told ITV: “I’m gutted. I’m so proud of the team, we came out fighting.𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 🌹 pic.twitter.com/aAuipDBSZE— England...

34 MINUTES AGO