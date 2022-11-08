2 Texas Students Behind Bars For 'Terroristic Threats' Over Astros Parade

Photo: Getty Images

Two middle school students are behind bars after making "terroristic threats" against their schools in regards to the Houston Astros World Series Victory Parade .

Clear Creek ISD said it would still hold classes despite the parade, according to the Houston Chronicle . The two students, who attend Clear Lake Intermediate School and Seabrook Intermediate School, made the threat because "schools would be open during the parade." Monday (November 7) was met with additional security on its campuses following the social media threat.

The two students, whose names have not yet been released, have been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats.

The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday (November 5), clinching the World Series 4-2. Monday's parade didn't go without a hitch, however. Videos making the rounds on social media show a beer can hitting Texas Senator Ted Cruz in the chest . The suspect who threw the can, identified by police as Joseph Halm Arcidiacono , was arrested by the Houston Police Department after the incident.